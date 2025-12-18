What Is Aichi Scholarship Program For Asian Students? Check Details Here

Aichi Scholarship: The goal of the esteemed, fully financed Aichi Prefectural Government Scholarship program is to draw elite international talent to Japan's industrial heartland. The program, which is mostly aimed at Asian students, aims to integrate overseas scholars into the local workforce in order to support Aichi's manufacturing and technological industries.

It offers a substantial monthly stipend of 150,000 yen for the 2025–2026 academic cycle, as well as complete reimbursement for entrance exam fees, admission fees, and tuition for a total of two years and six months, which includes both the initial research period and a full Master's course.

This scholarship's close ties to the local economy are one of its distinguishing characteristics. Candidates must be under 35 and concentrate in fields related to Aichi's industry, such advanced manufacturing, robotics, or automotive engineering. In addition to financial assistance, the program requires students to complete internships at nearby businesses while they are enrolled.