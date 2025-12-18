What Is Aichi Scholarship Program For Asian Students? Check Details Here

Aichi Scholarship: The goal of the esteemed, fully financed Aichi Prefectural Government Scholarship program is to draw elite international talent to Japan's industrial heartland. The program, which is mostly aimed at Asian students, aims to integrate overseas scholars into the local workforce in order to support Aichi's manufacturing and technological industries.
It offers a substantial monthly stipend of 150,000 yen for the 2025–2026 academic cycle, as well as complete reimbursement for entrance exam fees, admission fees, and tuition for a total of two years and six months, which includes both the initial research period and a full Master's course.
This scholarship's close ties to the local economy are one of its distinguishing characteristics. Candidates must be under 35 and concentrate in fields related to Aichi's industry, such advanced manufacturing, robotics, or automotive engineering. In addition to financial assistance, the program requires students to complete internships at nearby businesses while they are enrolled.
As part of a larger commitment, scholars are encouraged to look for work in the prefecture following graduation, taking advantage of Aichi's position as a worldwide hub for businesses like Toyota. The program's combined focus on academic success and long-term regional contribution is highlighted by the possibility of adjusting the stipend depending on Japanese language proficiency (aiming for at least JLPT N4) to guarantee students are prepared for the workforce.
How To Apply For The Aichi Scholarship Program For Asian Students?
The Aichi Prefectural Government Scholarship Program is administered by the university. For Aichi, you must first obtain a recommendation from a participating graduate school in the prefecture, in contrast to other government scholarships where you apply through an embassy.
Choose a Participating University: Look into and pick an Aichi graduate school that provides a Master's program in the prefecture's main manufacturing and technology sectors, such as Nagoya University or Toyohashi University of Technology.
Find a Supervising Professor: Get in touch with a professor in the field you want to study. They must personally recommend you to the university's selection committee, therefore you need their provisional consent to serve as your supervisor.
Send in your university application between February and May: The official Aichi Scholarship forms (Forms 1–3) must be downloaded and filled out. Send these to the university's foreign admissions office immediately, together with your health certificate, graduation certificate, and academic transcripts.
University Internal Screening: Every foreign applicant is assessed by the university. The institution only formally nominates a select few of the best applicants to the Aichi Prefectural Government for consideration.
Prefectural Committee Review (June): All university nominations are examined by the Aichi Scholarship Program Selection Committee. Based on academic merit and their ability to support Aichi's industrial growth after graduation, they choose five honorees.
Notification and Visa Processing (July): Your university will notify you of your selection. In order to get to Japan by October 2026, you will then start the "Certificate of Eligibility" (CoE) and student visa application process.
Aichi Scholarship Program: Eligibility And Fee
The Aichi Prefectural Government Scholarship provides overseas students with a comprehensive, fully funded program for the 2026 intake. The program's main objective is to incorporate talent from across the world into Aichi's booming industrial sector, particularly in areas like advanced manufacturing, robotics, and automotive engineering.
Eligibility Criteria (2026 Intake)
Only those applicants who demonstrate a strong commitment to living and working in Japan are eligible for the award, which is extremely difficult.
Category
Requirement Details
Citizenship
Must be a citizen of a UN member state (excluding Japan/North Korea). Programs typically prioritize applicants from Asian nations.
Age Limit
Applicants must be under 35 years old (born on or after April 2, 1991).
Academic Level
Must hold a Bachelor’s degree or be on track to complete 16 years of education by September 2026.
Field of Study
Research must be related to Aichi's core industries (e.g., Aerospace, Automotive, Robotics, New Materials).
Language Skills
Must have a sufficient command of Japanese to seek employment (typically targeting JLPT N2 by graduation).
Employment
Candidates must have a firm intention to seek employment at a company with its headquarters or a branch in Aichi.
This scholarship is full-ride, which means that it pays for all significant living and educational costs for the full 2.5 years (two years as a Master's student and six months as a research student).
Type of Support
Amount / Benefit Coverage
Monthly Stipend
150,000 Yen per month (Living allowance).
Tuition Fees
100% Waived for both the research period and the Master's course.
Entrance Exam Fee
Fully Covered by the Prefectural Government.
Admission Fee
Fully Covered (Standardly ~¥282,000 for Master's programs).
Airfare
One-way economy ticket to Japan (Centrair Airport).
Duration
Fixed for 2 years and 6 months.
