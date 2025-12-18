What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 for IIM Ahmedabad?

One name stands out above the rest of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for CAT candidates: the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. It is more than just an institute; it is the standard. Many students do not realise that they unconsciously refer to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad when they remark, ‘I want a top IIM.’ However, students and first-time CAT takers should be aware that reaching the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the cutoff score does not guarantee admission to the institute. IIM Ahmedabad views the marks and cutoff obtained in the CAT examination as merely an eligibility filter, instead of a final ranking instrument, in contrast to many institutions where surpassing a percentile feels like half the battle won. What does ‘Cutoff’ mean at IIM Ahmedabad?

The term cutoff is frequently misunderstood at IIM Ahmedabad. The cutoffs obtained in the CAT exam merely determine who is shortlisted for the next step, as contrasted to engineering admissions, where a closing rank determines admission to a candidate. The cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad refers to the minimum CAT percentile required to even be considered for the next stages of the admission process. However, it is a two-tiered system, which includes:- Qualifying Cutoff , which is often above 95 percentile for unreserved candidates.

Call Cutoff, which determines whether a candidate can get an interview at IIM Ahmedabad. This is because IIM Ahmedabad uses a holistic review that takes into account academics, including 10th, 12th, and graduation marks as well. Also, check What Comes Next in the IIM Selection Process After CAT Result 2025?