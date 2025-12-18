What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 for IIM Ahmedabad?

One name stands out above the rest of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for CAT candidates: the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. It is more than just an institute; it is the standard. Many students do not realise that they unconsciously refer to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad when they remark, ‘I want a top IIM.’
However, students and first-time CAT takers should be aware that reaching the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the cutoff score does not guarantee admission to the institute. IIM Ahmedabad views the marks and cutoff obtained in the CAT examination as merely an eligibility filter, instead of a final ranking instrument, in contrast to many institutions where surpassing a percentile feels like half the battle won.
What does ‘Cutoff’ mean at IIM Ahmedabad?
The term cutoff is frequently misunderstood at IIM Ahmedabad. The cutoffs obtained in the CAT exam merely determine who is shortlisted for the next step, as contrasted to engineering admissions, where a closing rank determines admission to a candidate.
The cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad refers to the minimum CAT percentile required to even be considered for the next stages of the admission process. However, it is a two-tiered system, which includes:-
Qualifying Cutoff, which is often above 95 percentile for unreserved candidates.
Call Cutoff, which determines whether a candidate can get an interview at IIM Ahmedabad.
This is because IIM Ahmedabad uses a holistic review that takes into account academics, including 10th, 12th, and graduation marks as well.
There are two steps involved in choosing applicants who appeared in the CAT examination and are seeking admission to IIM Ahmedabad for the 2026-2028 PGP Batch. Only those candidates who have a valid CAT-2025 score have applied to the program, and meet the eligibility criteria are initially selected for the Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI).
Given below is the minimum cutoff for the CAT-2025 percentile rank which as prescribed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, which includes overall cutoff percentile rank and section-wise percentile rank:-
|
Non-PwD CAT Cutoff
|
PwD CAT Cutoff
|
Category
|
Overall Percentile Rank
|
Sectionwise Percentile Rank
|
Overall Percentile Rank
|
Sectionwise Percentile Rank
|
General/EWS
|
95
|
85
|
85
|
75
|
SC
|
85
|
75
|
75
|
65
|
NC-OBC
|
90
|
80
|
80
|
70
|
ST
|
75
|
65
|
65
|
55
(Disclaimer:- This has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.)
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad CAT 2025 cutoff is just the first step in the admission process to this renowned institute. The CAT cutoff will display the sectional strength, academic consistency, and preparation balance of the student.
