Which Engineering Branch is known as the Deep Cold Engineering?

Certain engineering branches deal with different types of specialities, as civil engineering focuses on infrastructure, computer engineering focuses on computation, and mechanical engineering focuses on machinery. They are frequently identifiable.

But did you know there is a lesser-known engineering branch which is characterised by extreme operating conditions or temperature instead of an industry? This engineering branch is also known as the Deep Cold Engineering branch, as it deals with extremely low temperatures. This branch majorly focuses on the design, operation, and control of systems that operate at extremely low temperatures, usually below -150°C (123 Kelvin).

The engineering branch, which is known as Deep Cold Engineering, is Cryogenic Engineering.

The term cryogenic originates from the Greek words ‘very cold’ and ‘to produce’. This engineering branch includes the liquefaction of gases that are normally permanent at atmospheric conditions (such as hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, and oxygen).