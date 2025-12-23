Which Universities Have Celebrated Christmas as a Student Tradition for Over 900 Years?

KARTET Result 2025

While some of the oldest universities have been celebrating Christmas for almost a millennium, it still seems unique on campus. These oldest universities in the world have maintained customs that unite generations of students, from medieval lecture halls to contemporary classrooms.

Before notebooks, degrees, or even written books came into existence, picture yourself being a part of a university where Christmas was already a custom. While most college students now associate Christmas with semester breaks, secret Santa activities, hostel decorations, and festive cuisine, students on some campuses began celebrating as early as the 12th century, by candlelight lit in stone halls, and clad in academic robes.

These oldest universities in the world have witnessed the world change, like:-

  • Pandemics and plagues

  • Rising and collapsing empires

  • World conflicts, reforms, and various revolutions

But one thing has remained unchanged, and that is the celebrations of Christmas on Campus. This goes beyond history. It is a dynamic culture of students. Students at these colleges still go through the same hallways, attend the same chapels, and sit in rooms where Christmas customs have been celebrated for more than 900 years.

List of the Oldest Universities in the World, Which Have Celebrated Christmas for over 900 Years 🎄

It is very common for individuals to think of universities that are more than 800-900 years old as remote, museum-like establishments. These universities are unique because Christmas was never merely an off day’. It was a significant academic stop in medieval times, when academics took a break from heated discussions to contemplate, rejoice, and reestablish relationships with their communities.

These customs have changed over the ages, moving from religious observances to cultural festivities, but the Christmas experience for students has never changed. Given below is the list of some of the oldest universities in the world, along with how Christmas is celebrated:-

Institutes Name

Establishment Year

How Christmas is Celebrated?

University of Bologna, Italy 🎄🧑‍🎄🎁

1088

  • A beautiful Unity Tree is often on display in the Bologna University Library’s (BUB) atrium on VIA Zamboni. The university’s unique community is represented by the handcrafted ornaments made by students from all around the world.

  • Every year, the Collegium Musicum Alma Matris Orchestra and Choir present a traditional Christmas concert at the University.

  • The Alma Mater community usually receives a formal Christmas message from the Rector that emphasises relaxation, introspection, and gratitude for the year’s academic accomplishments.

  • Usually, the university closes for the holidays from late December until early January.

University of Oxford, England 🎄🧑‍🎄🎁

1096

  • The University of Oxford has celebrated and still celebrates Christmas with a unique custom nicknamed Oxmas, as well as centuries-old collegiate rites and community gatherings.

  • On November 25, which is precisely one month before Christmas, people celebrate Oxmas. Before parting for the holiday break, this enables the staff and students to share the festive spirit.

  • Charity events like Christmas jumper swaps, Oxmas Formals (festive meals in college halls), and early carol services with savoury treats are also a part of the celebrations.

University of Cambridge, England 🎄🧑‍🎄🎁

1209

  • The University of Cambridge has celebrated and still celebrates with world-famous official ceremonies and Bridgemas, which is a unique student-led tradition.

  • The Bridgemas is usually observed on  November 25. Before parting for the Christmas break, the students can celebrate together thanks to this custom.

  • Several colleges host super formals (festive meals) and decorate common areas with lights and trees, and various ornaments.

At many campuses, Christmas serves as an acknowledgement that students' memories last for generations and go beyond simple festive decorations. Exams, teaching methods, and technology change, but the joy of stopping, celebrating, never changes.

