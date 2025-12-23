Which Universities Have Celebrated Christmas as a Student Tradition for Over 900 Years?

Before notebooks, degrees, or even written books came into existence, picture yourself being a part of a university where Christmas was already a custom. While most college students now associate Christmas with semester breaks, secret Santa activities, hostel decorations, and festive cuisine, students on some campuses began celebrating as early as the 12th century, by candlelight lit in stone halls, and clad in academic robes.

These oldest universities in the world have witnessed the world change, like:-

Pandemics and plagues

Rising and collapsing empires

World conflicts, reforms, and various revolutions

But one thing has remained unchanged, and that is the celebrations of Christmas on Campus. This goes beyond history. It is a dynamic culture of students. Students at these colleges still go through the same hallways, attend the same chapels, and sit in rooms where Christmas customs have been celebrated for more than 900 years.