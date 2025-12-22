Which Engineering Branch is Known as Ship Engineering?

The most common names that students think of while considering engineering jobs are Computer Science, Electrical and Mechanical. However, there is an engineering branch that literally keeps the world going across oceans outside of schools, colleges, labs, and corporate offices. This engineering discipline has a team of engineers, who are often invisible but are equally important and work nonstop beneath the deck, wherever crude oil is to be delivered to refineries, cargo containers are transported across the continents, or naval vessels which protect national waterways.

This is where ship engineering, often known as Marine Engineering, enters the picture. Marine engineering is confusing to many students, and often leaves some questions behind, like

Is it mechanical engineering? Does it only deal with ships? And many other various questions. Some similar questions often deter many students from pursuing one of the most specialised engineering specialisations.