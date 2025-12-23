KARTET Result 2025

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Lucknow?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 23, 2025, 18:39 IST

The CAT 2025 cutoff at IIM Lucknow is extremely tough, but qualifying for it does not guarantee an interview call. This article discusses category-wise and sectional cutoffs, overall scores and other important details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Lucknow?
What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Lucknow?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow holds a special and strategic place for many CAT aspirants. This institute offers strong academics, reliable placements, a varied student body, and a reputation that honours both freshers and seasoned professionals, which makes it one of the most balanced of the older Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

As soon as the CAT results are declared, the first thought that comes to the candidate's mind is,
‘What is the minimum cutoff percentile required for admission to IIM Lucknow?’

There is not just one cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. While some candidates with slightly lower percentiles can get an interview call, there might be many who are technically qualified, but the cutoff may not get an interview call. This happens because IIM Lucknow uses an overall scoring structure to evaluate candidates who seek admission to IIM Lucknow.

What Does the Minimum Cutoff For CAT for IIM Lucknow Mean?

The minimum eligibility criteria to be considered for the shortlisting process at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow can not guarantee the confirmation of admission to the institute. The minimum cutoff is the lowest percentile, which includes both overall and sectional cutoffs, and is required to qualify for the next two stages, which include WAT and PI.

The final selection is based on a composite score that takes into account job experience, diversity, and academics (10th, 12th, and graduation), with the highest shortlist cutoffs typically going above 90. Given below are some of the points which highlight what the minimum CAT cutoff means for IIM Lucknow:-

  • A cutoff point, not a total score:- The minimum CAT cutoff percentile is the lowest requirement to advance to the next step, i.e., WAT and PI, but it does not ensure a final admission call.

  • Varies by Category and Year:- The minimum requirements for various categories, General, SC, ST, EWS, OBC, and PwD vary annually and according to the difficulty level of the exam, candidate pool and seat availability.

  • Holistic Profile Matters:- Beyond simply the CAT score, strong academic scores, relevant work experience, and academic diversity greatly increase the chances of seeking admission to the institute.

  • Combined Scores:- The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow uses the CAT percentile, academic performance, work experience, and diversity to determine the combined score.

Given below is the minimum cutoff percentile for CAT 2025 for the various subjects offered at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow:-

Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile for MBA

Category

DILR

VARC

QA

Total

General 

85

85

85

90

NC-OBC

77

77

77

82

EWS

77

77

77

82

SC

55

55

55

65

ST

50

50

50

60

PwD

50

50

50

60

Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile for MBA-SM

Category

DILR

VARC

QA

Total

General 

80

80

80

85

NC-OBC

72

72

72

77

EWS

72

72

72

77

SC

55

55

55

60

ST

50

50

50

55

PwD

50

50

50

55

Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile for MBA-ABM

Category

DILR

VARC

QA

Total

General 

80

80

80

85

NC-OBC

72

72

72

77

EWS

72

72

72

77

SC

55

55

55

65

ST

50

50

50

55

PwD

50

50

50

55

(Disclaimer:- The minimum cutoff CAT 2025 percentile has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow).

The CAT 2025 minimum cutoff percentile at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is merely a starting point. Only if the candidate qualifies for the exam will they be eligible for further examination, where the outcome is determined by relative competitiveness, academic consistency, and profile balance.

Related Searches:-

Which Universities Have Celebrated Christmas as a Student Tradition for Over 900 Years?

Which was the First IIT to Offer A B.Tech in Data Science?

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Bangalore?

Which Engineering Branch is Known as Ship Engineering?

College Fest Calendar 2026: Major Indian College Fests Students Should Look Out For

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Calcutta?

Which Were the Biggest Indian College Fests of 2025?

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 for IIM Ahmedabad?

Which Engineering Branch is called the Factory Engineering?

Which Indian Business Schools Are Triple Accredited?

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories