What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Lucknow?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow holds a special and strategic place for many CAT aspirants. This institute offers strong academics, reliable placements, a varied student body, and a reputation that honours both freshers and seasoned professionals, which makes it one of the most balanced of the older Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).
As soon as the CAT results are declared, the first thought that comes to the candidate's mind is,
‘What is the minimum cutoff percentile required for admission to IIM Lucknow?’
There is not just one cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. While some candidates with slightly lower percentiles can get an interview call, there might be many who are technically qualified, but the cutoff may not get an interview call. This happens because IIM Lucknow uses an overall scoring structure to evaluate candidates who seek admission to IIM Lucknow.
What Does the Minimum Cutoff For CAT for IIM Lucknow Mean?
The minimum eligibility criteria to be considered for the shortlisting process at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow can not guarantee the confirmation of admission to the institute. The minimum cutoff is the lowest percentile, which includes both overall and sectional cutoffs, and is required to qualify for the next two stages, which include WAT and PI.
The final selection is based on a composite score that takes into account job experience, diversity, and academics (10th, 12th, and graduation), with the highest shortlist cutoffs typically going above 90. Given below are some of the points which highlight what the minimum CAT cutoff means for IIM Lucknow:-
|
Given below is the minimum cutoff percentile for CAT 2025 for the various subjects offered at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow:-
Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile for MBA
|
Category
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
QA
|
Total
|
General
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
90
|
NC-OBC
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
82
|
EWS
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
82
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
ST
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile for MBA-SM
|
Category
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
QA
|
Total
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
85
|
NC-OBC
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
77
|
EWS
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
77
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
60
|
ST
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
55
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
55
Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile for MBA-ABM
|
Category
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
QA
|
Total
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
85
|
NC-OBC
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
77
|
EWS
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
77
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
ST
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
55
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
55
(Disclaimer:- The minimum cutoff CAT 2025 percentile has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow).
The CAT 2025 minimum cutoff percentile at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is merely a starting point. Only if the candidate qualifies for the exam will they be eligible for further examination, where the outcome is determined by relative competitiveness, academic consistency, and profile balance.
