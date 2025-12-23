What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Lucknow?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow holds a special and strategic place for many CAT aspirants. This institute offers strong academics, reliable placements, a varied student body, and a reputation that honours both freshers and seasoned professionals, which makes it one of the most balanced of the older Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

As soon as the CAT results are declared, the first thought that comes to the candidate's mind is,

‘What is the minimum cutoff percentile required for admission to IIM Lucknow?’

There is not just one cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. While some candidates with slightly lower percentiles can get an interview call, there might be many who are technically qualified, but the cutoff may not get an interview call. This happens because IIM Lucknow uses an overall scoring structure to evaluate candidates who seek admission to IIM Lucknow.