The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Stanford University, and ETH Zurich readily come to our mind when we think of engineering schools, because these universities offer students robotics facilities, state-of-the-art research parks, and AI labs. However, the majority of engineering students might have never stopped to consider this one particular question, i.e.,

‘Where did engineering education really start?' However, the question tends to ask which university primarily taught engineering as an academic discipline. You might be surprised that the United States, the United Kingdom, or Germany are not the answer.

The answer to this question lies in Prague, a historic city in Central Europe, where a university was established for imparting formal engineering education in 1707, long before cars, electricity or computers were invented.

Which University in the World was the First to introduce engineering education? The Czech Technical University (CTU), Prague, is the first university in the world to have introduced engineering as an academic discipline. Founded in 1707, the Czech Technical University (CTU) in Prague is known as the oldest technical university in the world. By 1717, this university had evolved from military requirements into formal technical studies in the following areas:- Mathematics and Sciences

Surveying

Teaching Engineering

Mapping

Construction. Czech Technical University was established at a time when universities largely focused on subjects like philosophy, law, medicine, and theology. Engineering, if practised at all, was learned through apprenticeships, on-the-job research, or military service. But CTU changed everything.