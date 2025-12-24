Which University First Introduced Electrical Engineering Globally?

Have you ever realised that you engage with the legacy of electrical engineering, one of the most revolutionary academic fields which has ever been developed, when you turn on a light, stream a lecture online, charge your phone or even just read an article anywhere online. However, there is a question which rarely gets raised outside of serious academic circles, i.e.,





‘Which university first introduced electrical engineering as a recognised academic field of study?’





The answer to this question will take us to Germany in the 19th Century, when electricity was more of a curiosity than a practicality. The Technische Universität Darmstadt (TU Darmstadt), Germany, was the first university in the world to introduce electrical engineering as an engineering academic discipline.