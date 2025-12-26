BSc Agriculture vs BSc Horticulture: Which Career Path You Should Choose?

BSc Agriculture vs BSc Horticulture: For the 2026 academic year, students must choose between BSc Agriculture and BSc Horticulture in order to become a "Generalist of the Field" or a "Specialist of the Greenhouse." Despite being demanding four-year professional degrees, they serve different professional temperaments and market demands in India's rapidly expanding agritech and food security industries. Although they serve different career goals and market demands, both are professional four-year degrees that serve as the foundation of India's rural economy.

The BSc in Agriculture offers a comprehensive perspective on the "Farm Ecosystem." Agronomy, Soil Science, Animal Husbandry, and Agricultural Economics are just a few of the many topics covered in the curriculum. It equips students to manage various farm systems and produce large-scale crops like rice, wheat, and legumes.