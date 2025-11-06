IIT that ranks first in NIRF rankings every year:- Choosing the correct engineering college or institute is one of the most important decisions for any parent or student. You might have heard the statement somewhere or from someone, ‘All IITs are equally top institutions.’ However, the national rankings of India tell a different story altogether.



Every year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework, popularly known as NIRF, evaluates various universities, institutes and colleges of India on five specific parameters, which range from teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, peer perception and outreach and inclusivity. But, there is only one IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) that has been securing the No. 1 position consistently every year. But, there might be a question, ‘Which IIT it is?’



Also, check Which Indian State has more than one IIT? Which IIT Ranks First in NIRF Rankings Every Year? If you look carefully through the previous years' ranking in the engineering criteria of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), there is one IIT that keeps appearing at the top: IIT Madras. From 2016 to 2025, IIT Madras (Indian Institute of Technology) has ranked first in NIRF rankings every year. IIT Madras has consistently outperformed all other institutions in its ranking, whether it be in research and professional practices or in teaching, learning, and resources. This dominance isn't merely coincidental because the NIRF employs stringent criteria to evaluate all institutions and then rank them appropriately, and IIT Madras has continuously outperformed on these criteria. Given below is the list of all the years that IIT Madras has ranked first in NIRF Rankings, along with the scores obtained in the five parameters:-

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Years RPC TLR GO OI PERCEPTION 2016 94.02 88.26 81.81 86.11 98 2017 92.60 91.85 83.78 77.19 81.46 2018 91.44 93.83 84.91 63.88 100.00 2019 92.39 93.55 84.36 63.99 100.00 2020 94.64 95.42 83.90 61.31 100.00 2021 96.43 95.47 81.92 62.44 100.00 2022 97.66 94.62 80.42 62.85 100.00 2023 96.41 95.19 79.89 63.26 100.00 2024 93.10 95.79 81.07 65.85 100.00 2025 90.74 95.70 82.29 63.25 100.00 Why Does IIT Madras Continue to Rank No.1 in NIRF Rankings? Now, there might be a lingering question, ‘Why does IIT Madras continuously rank first in the NIRF Rankings?’ The answer is that it has consistently excelled in all five parameters of the NIRF Rankings, which are as follows:-