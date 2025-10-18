States in India with more than one IIT:- Imagine travelling across a state where an institute is developing India’s next tech star every few hundred kilometres. That is the power of having not one, but several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the same state.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) network serves as a hub for research, innovation, and national progress. It is more than just a group of technical schools. Some states have grown as IIT hubs, with many prestigious institutions, each with its own legacy, core areas, and contributions to India’s intellectual prowess.
Tamil Nadu’s tech-driven campuses and Maharashtra’s industrial innovation pathways are two states that are significantly influencing the nation’s scientific and technological future. Let’s check which Indian state has more than one IIT and other important details.
Which Indian State has more than one IIT?
While every state wishes to establish its own Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), there is only one state which is fortunate enough to host not only one but two Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). This state is cultivating a thriving academic ecosystem that encourages and develops innovation, collaboration, and regional growth. Having more than one IIT in one state enables specialisations in a variety of disciplines, from mechanical design and environmental sustainability to data science and artificial intelligence.
Q.1 Can you guess which is India’s only state to host more than one IIT, from the options given below?
1. Delhi
2.Uttar Pradesh
3.West Bengal
4.Tamil Nadu
Answer:- If you guessed option b as your answer, then you are correct.
The only Indian state to host more than one IIT is Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is renowned for hosting both IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi, which combine modern science with cultural richness. Together, these IITs promote innovation while preserving India’s intellectual heritage. Although they both have the IIT name, they represent two different legacies:
-
One based on ageless intellectual history
-
Other contemporary innovations.
Both the IITs collectively serve as the intellectual foundation of technical education in northern India. Given below is a table of comparison between IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi, for a better understanding:-
|
Features
|
IIT Kanpur
|
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
|
Establishment Year
|
1959
|
1919
|
History
|
|
|
Courses Offered
|
|
|
Specialisations
|
|
|
NIRF 2025 Rankings
|
IIT Kanpur, ranked 4th in the engineering category
|
IIT (BHU) Varanasi, ranked 10th in the engineering category
|
Entrance Exams
|
|
What are the benefits of having more than one IIT in the same state?
Having more than one IIT in a state is not only a mark of status, but it is a strategic advantage that encourages innovation, academic advancements, and socioeconomic growth. When multiple IITs operate close together, they tend to form a collaborative environment of learning, technology transfer and research. Additionally, having more than one IIT in the same state diversifies its educational offerings, because each institute specialises in a different discipline, such as data science, sustainable energy, materials engineering and biotechnology.
Listed below are some of the benefits of having more than one IIT in the same state:-
IIT (BHU) Varanasi and IIT Kanpur, both established in Uttar Pradesh, embody its cultural heritage and its technological advancement. Where IIT Kanpur is a beacon of modern research, entrepreneurship, and worldwide innovation, IIT (BHU), on the other hand, preserves academic tradition while expanding the frontiers of applied science.
