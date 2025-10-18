States in India with more than one IIT:- Imagine travelling across a state where an institute is developing India’s next tech star every few hundred kilometres. That is the power of having not one, but several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the same state. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) network serves as a hub for research, innovation, and national progress. It is more than just a group of technical schools. Some states have grown as IIT hubs, with many prestigious institutions, each with its own legacy, core areas, and contributions to India’s intellectual prowess. Tamil Nadu’s tech-driven campuses and Maharashtra’s industrial innovation pathways are two states that are significantly influencing the nation’s scientific and technological future. Let’s check which Indian state has more than one IIT and other important details.

Also, check:- Which are the Oldest Women’s Colleges in India?

Which are the Oldest Colleges in South India?

Which Cities in India are home to both IIT and IIIT?

Oldest Colleges in Mumbai: A Guide to Mumbai’s Historic Educational Institutions Which Indian State has more than one IIT? The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) network is a hub for research and innovation. It is more than just a technical school. Many of the Indian states have grown as IIT hubs, with many prestigious institutions, each of them having its own legacy, core areas, and commendable contribution to India’s intellectual prowess. While every state wishes to establish its own Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), there is only one state which is fortunate enough to host not only one but two Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). This state is cultivating a thriving academic ecosystem that encourages and develops innovation, collaboration, and regional growth. Having more than one IIT in one state enables specialisations in a variety of disciplines, from mechanical design and environmental sustainability to data science and artificial intelligence.

Q.1 Can you guess which is India’s only state to host more than one IIT, from the options given below? 1. Delhi 2.Uttar Pradesh 3.West Bengal 4.Tamil Nadu Answer:- If you guessed option b as your answer, then you are correct. The only Indian state to host more than one IIT is Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is renowned for hosting both IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi, which combine modern science with cultural richness. Together, these IITs promote innovation while preserving India’s intellectual heritage. Although they both have the IIT name, they represent two different legacies: One based on ageless intellectual history

Other contemporary innovations. Both the IITs collectively serve as the intellectual foundation of technical education in northern India. Given below is a table of comparison between IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi, for a better understanding:-

Features IIT Kanpur IIT (BHU) Varanasi Establishment Year 1959 1919 History



Founded by the Indian government in 1959, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is a prestigious institution.

As one of the original generations of IITs, IIT Kanpur continues to offer outstanding academic contributions to teaching, innovation and research, while also maintaining a balance of fundamental and applied research. Engineering education at BHU began in 1919 with the foundation of Banaras Engineering College (BENCO).

The following stage of development saw the founding of the College of Technology (TECHNO) and the College of Mining and Metallurgy (MINMET).

IT-BHU was renamed IIT (BHU) Varanasi on June 29, 2012, by an Act of Parliament. Courses Offered B.Tech

B.S

M.Sc.

M.Sc.-Ph.D. – Dual Degree

Dual Degree programs

M.Tech B.Tech

M.Tech

Integrated Dual Degree

PhD

MCA Specialisations Aerospace engineering

Biological Sciences and Bio-Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Materials Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering Ceramic engineering

Chemical engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical engineering

Electronics engineering

Mechanical engineering

Metallurgical engineering NIRF 2025 Rankings IIT Kanpur, ranked 4th in the engineering category IIT (BHU) Varanasi, ranked 10th in the engineering category Entrance Exams JEE Mains and Advanced (UG)

GATE (PG)

JAM (PG) JEE Mains and Advanced (UG)

GATE (PG)

JAM (PG)