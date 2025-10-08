Oldest Colleges in Mumbai: A Guide to Mumbai’s Historic Educational Institutions

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Mumbai’s oldest colleges, like the Elphinstone, St. Xavier’s College, set a solid foundation for higher education in Western India. These colleges and universities, to date, continue to mix tradition and modern academic brilliance, encouraging future generations.

Oldest Colleges in Mumbai
Oldest Colleges in Mumbai

Oldest Colleges in Mumbai:- Thinking of Mumbai, the most spontaneous thoughts are about the skyscrapers, the Arabian Sea, etc. But underlying the present bustle is a rich educational tradition that has defined India’s academic foundation. 

Mumbai, originally known as Bombay, was among the first cities in India to embrace western-style higher education during colonial administration. The city’s oldest universities were more than just academic institutions; they acted as the hubs for social transformation, liberation movements, and intellectual awakening.

From the establishment of Wilson College to the University of Mumbai, the oldest colleges, like St. Xavier’s College and Elphinstone College, the city’s academic environment reflects the country’s journey toward advancement and reform. This article will discuss the list of the oldest colleges of the most iconic colleges in Mumbai.

List of 10 Oldest Colleges in Mumbai

Mumabi often celebrated as the 'City of Dreams,' is not only India's financial and entertainment hub but also a cradle of academic excellence. Long befoe the city became a global metropolis, it was home to some of the earliest and most influential centres of higher learning in India. Theoldest colleges and universities in Mumbai have shaped generations of leaders, thinkser, and reformers who contributed immensely to India's political, cultural and educational landscape.

Given below is the list of the 10 oldest colleges in Mumbai, along with their establishment year and the notable alumni of those colleges:-

College Name

Establishment Year

Notable Alumni

Wilson College

1832

  • Morarji Desai

  • Balasaheb Gangadhar Kher

  • Merbai Ardesir Vakil

Grant Government Medical College

1845

  • Dr Vithal Nagesh Shirodkar

  • Dr Jivraj Narayan Mehta

Government Law College, Mumbai

1855

  • Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

  • Ram Jethmalani

  • Justice S.H. Kapadia, Present CJI

Elphinstone College

1856

  • Jamshedji Tata

  • Dadabhai Naroji

  • Bal Gangadhar Tilak

  • Gopal Krishna Gokhale

University of Mumbai

1857

  • Sunil Gavaskar

  • Azim Premji

  • Kumar Mangalam Birla

  • P.V. Narsimha Rao

  • Dr Homi Bhabha

St.Xavier’s College

1869

  • Neerja Bhanot

  • Freida Pinto

  • Ashok Kamte

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute

1887

  • Mr Nikhar Garg

  • Mr Mohan Lal Sukhadia

  • Mr Jagdish Chandra Mahindra

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT)

1933

  • Manmohan Sharma

  • Jyeshtharaj Joshi

  • Narotam Sekhsaria

South Indians' Welfare Society College

1980

  • Nawab Malik

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

1936

  • Medha Patkar

  • Raju Kendre

  • Anu Aga

The oldest colleges in Mumbai are more than just academic institutions; they are living museums of Indian educational history. They have produced independence fighters, reformers, manufacturers, and artists, influencing not just the city but also the country’s intellectual identity.

