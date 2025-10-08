Oldest Colleges in Mumbai: A Guide to Mumbai’s Historic Educational Institutions

Oldest Colleges in Mumbai:- Thinking of Mumbai, the most spontaneous thoughts are about the skyscrapers, the Arabian Sea, etc. But underlying the present bustle is a rich educational tradition that has defined India’s academic foundation.

Mumbai, originally known as Bombay, was among the first cities in India to embrace western-style higher education during colonial administration. The city’s oldest universities were more than just academic institutions; they acted as the hubs for social transformation, liberation movements, and intellectual awakening.

From the establishment of Wilson College to the University of Mumbai, the oldest colleges, like St. Xavier’s College and Elphinstone College, the city’s academic environment reflects the country’s journey toward advancement and reform. This article will discuss the list of the oldest colleges of the most iconic colleges in Mumbai.