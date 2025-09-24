Oldest Colleges in Chennai: Check History and Other Important Details Here

List of Oldest Colleges in Chennai Chennai, often known as the "Gateway to South India," is not only known for its rich culture, thriving industry, and classical arts, but it also has some of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Many of these colleges and institutions were founded during the British Colonial Era and have helped shape India's academic, social, and political history. With a legacy reaching more than a century, these institutions continue to hold on to their brilliance while adapting to modern educational needs. From arts and sciences to law, medicine, and engineering, Chennai's oldest colleges have produced generations of academics, leaders, and visionaries. Below is the list of the oldest colleges in Chennai, along with the establishment year:- College Name Establishment Year Courses Offered College of Engineering, Guindy 1794 Bachelor of Engineering

Bachelor of Technology

Bachelor of Architecture

Bachelor of Planning

Master of Engineering

Master of Technology

Master of Architecture

Master of Planning Madras Medical College 1835 MBBS

BAMS

B.Sc (Nursing)

Bachelor of Pharmacy

MD

M.Sc (Nursing) Madras Christian College 1837 B. A. English Language and Literature

B. Sc Mathematics

B. Sc Zoology

B. A. Philosophy

B. A. Economics

B. A. Political Science

B. A. History

M. A. English Language and Literature

M. A. Public Administration

M. A. Economics

M. A. Tamil Literature

M. A. Political Science

M. Sc Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology Presidency College Chennai 1840 B.A in Economics

B.A. in Political Science

B.A. in History

B.A. in English Literature

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology & Bio-Technology

Bachelor of Science in Advanced Zoology & Advanced Bio-Technology

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

BCA

M.A. in History

M.A. in English Literature

M.A. in Economics

Master of Commerce

MSW

Master of Science

MCA Government of Arts College 1852 BA in History

BA in Tourism & Travel Management

BA in Economics

BA in Political Science

B.Sc. in Zoology

B.Sc. in Psychology

B.Sc. in Geography

B.Sc. in Information Technology

Bachelor of Commerce

Masters courses University of Madras 1857 B.A. in Economics

B.A. in History

B.A. in Criminology & Police Administration

B.A. in French

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Computer Applications

BBA

M.A. Human Resource Management

M.A. Ancient History and Archaeology

M. A. Historical Studies

M. A. Anthropology

M.Sc. Criminology and Criminal Justice Science

M. A. Sociology

M. A. Women’s Studies

M.A. Defence and Strategic Studies

M. A. Public Administration