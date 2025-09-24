Oldest Colleges in Chennai: Check History and Other Important Details Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!

Chennai, often known as the “Gateway to South India,” is not only famous for its rich culture, growing industry, and classical arts, but also houses some of the oldest colleges in Chennai. From the College of Engineering to Guindy to the University of Madras, these schools not only provide a diverse choice of degrees, but they also have a long history of shaping India's leaders, reformers, and intellectuals.

Oldest Colleges in Chennai
Oldest Colleges in Chennai

Oldest Colleges in Chennai:- When one discusses the origin of higher education in India, Chennai, previously known as Madras, holds a special place. Long before independence, the city had served as a pioneering learning centre. These institutes not only provided Western-style education but also helped to conserve Indian customs, languages, and culture via study and teaching. Many of the oldest colleges in Chennai were founded in the 1800s and remain among India’s most prestigious colleges today.

The article below will list the oldest colleges in Chennai and will also give information about the history and the courses offered by the oldest colleges in Chennai.

List of Oldest Colleges in Chennai

Chennai, often known as the "Gateway to South India," is not only known for its rich culture, thriving industry, and classical arts, but it also has some of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Many of these colleges and institutions were founded during the British Colonial Era and have helped shape India's academic, social, and political history.

With a legacy reaching more than a century, these institutions continue to hold on to their brilliance while adapting to modern educational needs. From arts and sciences to law, medicine, and engineering, Chennai's oldest colleges have produced generations of academics, leaders, and visionaries. Below is the list of the oldest colleges in Chennai, along with the establishment year:-

College Name

Establishment Year

Courses Offered

College of Engineering, Guindy

1794

  • Bachelor of Engineering

  • Bachelor of Technology

  • Bachelor of Architecture

  • Bachelor of Planning

  • Master of Engineering

  • Master of Technology

  • Master of Architecture

  • Master of Planning

Madras Medical College

1835

  • MBBS

  • BAMS

  • B.Sc (Nursing)

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy

  • MD

  • M.Sc (Nursing)

Madras Christian College

1837

  • B. A. English Language and Literature

  • B. Sc Mathematics

  • B. Sc Zoology

  • B. A. Philosophy

  • B. A. Economics

  • B. A. Political Science

  • B. A. History

  • M. A. English Language and Literature

  • M. A. Public Administration

  • M. A. Economics

  • M. A. Tamil Literature

  • M. A. Political Science

  • M. Sc Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology

Presidency College Chennai

1840

  • B.A in Economics

  • B.A. in Political Science

  • B.A. in History

  • B.A. in English Literature

  • Bachelor of Commerce

  • Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

  • Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology & Bio-Technology

  • Bachelor of Science in Advanced Zoology & Advanced Bio-Technology

  • Bachelor of Science in Psychology

  • BCA

  • M.A. in History

  • M.A. in English Literature

  • M.A. in Economics

  • Master of Commerce

  • MSW

  • Master of Science

  • MCA

Government of Arts College

1852

  • BA in History

  • BA in Tourism & Travel Management

  • BA in Economics

  • BA in Political Science

  • B.Sc. in Zoology

  • B.Sc. in Psychology

  • B.Sc. in Geography

  • B.Sc. in Information Technology

  • Bachelor of Commerce

  • Masters courses

University of Madras

1857

  • B.A. in Economics

  • B.A. in History

  • B.A. in Criminology & Police Administration

  • B.A. in French

  • Bachelor of Commerce

  • Bachelor of Computer Applications

  • BBA

  • M.A. Human Resource Management

  • M.A. Ancient History and Archaeology

  • M. A. Historical Studies

  • M. A. Anthropology

  • M.Sc. Criminology and Criminal Justice Science

  • M. A. Sociology

  • M. A. Women’s Studies

  • M.A. Defence and Strategic Studies

  • M. A. Public Administration

The oldest colleges in Chennai reflect a higher education landscape that combines colonial tradition and Indian Identity. The oldest colleges in Chennai had a significant impact on India’s intellectual environment, but also its cultural and social structures.

