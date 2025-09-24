Oldest Colleges in Chennai: Check History and Other Important Details Here

Oldest Colleges in Chennai:- When one discusses the origin of higher education in India, Chennai, previously known as Madras, holds a special place. Long before independence, the city had served as a pioneering learning centre. These institutes not only provided Western-style education but also helped to conserve Indian customs, languages, and culture via study and teaching. Many of the oldest colleges in Chennai were founded in the 1800s and remain among India’s most prestigious colleges today.
The article below will list the oldest colleges in Chennai and will also give information about the history and the courses offered by the oldest colleges in Chennai.
List of Oldest Colleges in Chennai
Chennai, often known as the "Gateway to South India," is not only known for its rich culture, thriving industry, and classical arts, but it also has some of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Many of these colleges and institutions were founded during the British Colonial Era and have helped shape India's academic, social, and political history.
With a legacy reaching more than a century, these institutions continue to hold on to their brilliance while adapting to modern educational needs. From arts and sciences to law, medicine, and engineering, Chennai's oldest colleges have produced generations of academics, leaders, and visionaries. Below is the list of the oldest colleges in Chennai, along with the establishment year:-
|
College Name
|
Establishment Year
|
Courses Offered
|
1794
|
|
1835
|
|
1837
|
|
1840
|
|
Government of Arts College
|
1852
|
|
1857
|
The oldest colleges in Chennai reflect a higher education landscape that combines colonial tradition and Indian Identity. The oldest colleges in Chennai had a significant impact on India’s intellectual environment, but also its cultural and social structures.
