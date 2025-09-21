Which City is Known as the “Educational Hub of India” and Why?

Educational Hub of India:- India is often regarded as the “land of Knowledge,” with thousands of universities and colleges spread across the country. However, there is one city which stands out as the genuine education hub of India. This educational hub in India attracts students from all over the country and from around the world. This city also has rightfully earned the title of “Oxford of the East.” This city is named for its historic institutions, active student culture, modern universities, and a wide range of employment opportunities.

Let’s look at which city is called the educational hub of India, and why it has earned this reputation and the title, and what makes it such an attraction for the students.

