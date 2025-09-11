Do You Really Know Your University BHU? Only a True BHU Student can have a Perfect Score

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was founded in 1916 by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and is one of Asia’s largest residential universities. More than 30,00 students from India and international students have taken admission to the Varanasi Campus, which spans 1300 acres. With famous landmarks like the Vishwanath Temple (VT), the very renowned Lanka Gate, and the notable Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Central Library, Banaras Hindu University has evolved into more than just an educational institution; it is a way of life. But the important question is, do you really know your university? Whether you are a fresher exploring the new campus life, a senior living your college years, or a proud graduate who just wants to relive your golden years, this quiz will put your knowledge of Banaras Hindu University’s history, culture, festivals, and renowned alumni to the test.

Why Should You Take This Quiz? Banaras Hindu University is more than just classes and degrees. It’s about the various delicacies at VT (Vishwanath Temple), exploring the markets of Lanka, late-night hostel walks, and the memories from festivals and events like Spandan and Spardha. This quiz can be a great way to celebrate those memories, learn something new about your university, especially for the freshers, and you can also challenge your friends.

Let’s Start the BHU Quiz Below are some questions on various aspects of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), including its history, festivals and events, alumni and achievements, campus landmarks, and student life. 1. What is the name of the most popular entry gate of Banaras Hindu University?

Kashi Gate Malviya Gate Hyderabad Gate Lanka Gate 2. What is the name of the Central Library of Banaras Hindu University?