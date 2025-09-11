Do You Really Know Your University BHU? Only a True BHU Student can have a Perfect Score

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was founded in 1916 by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and is one of Asia’s largest residential universities. More than 30,00 students from India and international students have taken admission to the Varanasi Campus, which spans 1300 acres. With famous landmarks like the Vishwanath Temple (VT), the very renowned Lanka Gate, and the notable Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Central Library, Banaras Hindu University has evolved into more than just an educational institution; it is a way of life.
But the important question is, do you really know your university? Whether you are a fresher exploring the new campus life, a senior living your college years, or a proud graduate who just wants to relive your golden years, this quiz will put your knowledge of Banaras Hindu University’s history, culture, festivals, and renowned alumni to the test.
Why Should You Take This Quiz?
Banaras Hindu University is more than just classes and degrees. It’s about the various delicacies at VT (Vishwanath Temple), exploring the markets of Lanka, late-night hostel walks, and the memories from festivals and events like Spandan and Spardha. This quiz can be a great way to celebrate those memories, learn something new about your university, especially for the freshers, and you can also challenge your friends.
Let’s Start the BHU Quiz
Below are some questions on various aspects of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), including its history, festivals and events, alumni and achievements, campus landmarks, and student life.
1. What is the name of the most popular entry gate of Banaras Hindu University?
- Kashi Gate
- Malviya Gate
- Hyderabad Gate
- Lanka Gate
2. What is the name of the Central Library of Banaras Hindu University?
- Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Library
- Maulana Azad Library
- Smt. Hansa Mehta Libraray
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library
3. What is or are the name(s) of the annual fest of the Banaras Hindu University?
- Kashiyatra
- Spandan
- Spardha
- All of the above
4. Who among the following is a notable alumnus of Banaras Hindu University?
- Rabindranath Tagore
- Subhash Chandra Bose
- Harivansh Rai Bacchan
- Munshi Premchand
5. The renowned Vishwanath Temple within Banaras Hindu University was constructed with the vision of whom?
- Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrsihnan
- Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya
- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
- CP Radhakrishnan
6. How many hostels have been built inside the BHU Campus to accommodate 12000 students?
- 70
- 80
- 100
- 60
7. Who is the founder of the famous Banaras Hindu University?
- Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya
- Annie Besant
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Bal Gangadhar Tilak
8. Which is the largest faculty of the Banaras Hindu University on the main campus?
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Commerce
- Faculty of Science
Results of Are You a True Insider of BHU?
Your answers and scores will reveal a lot about how thoroughly you understand Banaras Hindu University. Every Malavian has their journey, from exploring Lanka Market to shouting for Kashiyatra or even the late-night maggie and lemon tea at Assi Ghat. Score yourself on the quiz that you took.
0-4 Correct Answers: Still A Fresher
(Still figuring out the way to the Central Office and Swantatra Bhawan. You are to learn more about different paths to reach the same location.)
5-6 Correct Answers: The Loyal Regular of BHU
(You know the prefect tea spots in Lanka, but lack a little on a few interesting facts.)
6-7 Correct Answers: The True Malaviam
(You know each right and left of the main Campus of the Banaras Hindu University, and never miss being a part of Kashiyatra.)
All 8 Correct: No one can give guided tours better than you
(From History to Hotspot, you know it all.)
