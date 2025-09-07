Schools Holiday (8 September)

NIRF 2025 Law Rankings: Check the List of Top Law Colleges in India

The NIRF 2025 legal Rankings identify India's best legal colleges, which include top NLUs, central universities, and private institutions. Check out the rankings scored by the top law colleges in India for 2025, 2024, and 2023, as evaluated by the NIRF Rankings, Ministry of Education.

Sep 7, 2025, 15:23 IST
List of Top Law Colleges in India

Law has traditionally been regarded as one of India’s most recognised professions, and with the changing environment of governance, the corporate sector, and justice, the demand for highly skilled legal professionals has increased. The NIRF 2025 Rankings for the law category offer a clear standing of the top law universities in India based on the five parameters on which they are evaluated. These rankings, which range from prestigious  National Law Universities (NLUs) to private and central colleges, offer excellent legal education and serve as a solid foundation for preparing professional lawyers.

Once again, the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, has topped the list of top law colleges in India, followed by the National Law University of Delhi and so on. Below are some of the top National Law Universities in India:-

Top Law Colleges of India

List of top Law Colleges in India by NIRF 2025 Rankings

The NIRF 2025 rankings for the top law colleges in India highlight the universities that have continuously set standards for exceptional legal education and research. These colleges are evaluated based on a variety of criteria. Whether you aspire to become a litigation lawyer, an Intellectual Property Lawyer, a Real Estate Lawyer, or any other law specialisation, choosing the right university is the first and important step.

Below is the list of the top law colleges in India based on the NIRF 2025 rankings, with the previous year rankings of 2024 and 2023, which also include NLUs, central universities and private universities:-

Top National Law Universities of India as per NIRF 2025:-

Here is the list of the National Law Universities of India (NLUs) based on NIRF 2025 and their previous year rankings:-

Top Central Universities Listed in Law Category of NIRF 2025 Rankings

Here is the list of the central universities listed in the Law category based on NIRF 2025 and their previous year rankings:-

Universities Name

NIRF 2025

NIRF 2024

NIRF 2023

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6

7

9

Jamia Millia Islamia

8

6

5

Aligarh Muslim University

9

12

14

Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

12

10

10

Central University of South Bihar

23

Top Private Law Universities of India as per NIRF 2025 Rankings

Here is the list of the top private law universities in India based on NIRF 2025 and their previous year rankings:-

Universities Name

NIRF 2025

NIRF 2024

NIRF 2023

Symbiosis Law School, Pune

7

5

6

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

10

9

8

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

11

14

15

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

14

11

12

UPES

18

28

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

19

13

11

Alliance University

20

18

25

