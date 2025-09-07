NIRF 2025 Law Rankings: Check the List of Top Law Colleges in India

Law has traditionally been regarded as one of India’s most recognised professions, and with the changing environment of governance, the corporate sector, and justice, the demand for highly skilled legal professionals has increased. The NIRF 2025 Rankings for the law category offer a clear standing of the top law universities in India based on the five parameters on which they are evaluated. These rankings, which range from prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) to private and central colleges, offer excellent legal education and serve as a solid foundation for preparing professional lawyers.
Once again, the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, has topped the list of top law colleges in India, followed by the National Law University of Delhi and so on. Below are some of the top National Law Universities in India:-
Also, check:-
NIRF 2025 Rankings: List of Top Colleges of SDGs Category, List of 10 Largest Universities in India: Check Courses Offered, Top NIRF 2025 Colleges in India: Overall Rankings & Highlights
List of top Law Colleges in India by NIRF 2025 Rankings
The NIRF 2025 rankings for the top law colleges in India highlight the universities that have continuously set standards for exceptional legal education and research. These colleges are evaluated based on a variety of criteria. Whether you aspire to become a litigation lawyer, an Intellectual Property Lawyer, a Real Estate Lawyer, or any other law specialisation, choosing the right university is the first and important step.
Below is the list of the top law colleges in India based on the NIRF 2025 rankings, with the previous year rankings of 2024 and 2023, which also include NLUs, central universities and private universities:-
Top National Law Universities of India as per NIRF 2025:-
Here is the list of the National Law Universities of India (NLUs) based on NIRF 2025 and their previous year rankings:-
|
Universities Name
|
NIRF 2025
|
NIRF 2024
|
NIRF 2023
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
15
|
26
|
30
|
17
|
31
|
–
|
21
|
20
|
21
|
27
|
21
|
18
|
28
|
34
|
–
|
National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
|
30
|
22
|
24
|
National Law University and Judicial Academy
|
35
|
27
|
28
Top Central Universities Listed in Law Category of NIRF 2025 Rankings
Here is the list of the central universities listed in the Law category based on NIRF 2025 and their previous year rankings:-
|
Universities Name
|
NIRF 2025
|
NIRF 2024
|
NIRF 2023
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
8
|
6
|
5
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
12
|
10
|
10
|
Central University of South Bihar
|
23
|
–
|
–
Top Private Law Universities of India as per NIRF 2025 Rankings
Here is the list of the top private law universities in India based on NIRF 2025 and their previous year rankings:-
|
Universities Name
|
NIRF 2025
|
NIRF 2024
|
NIRF 2023
|
Symbiosis Law School, Pune
|
7
|
5
|
6
|
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
|
11
|
14
|
15
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
14
|
11
|
12
|
UPES
|
18
|
28
|
–
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
19
|
13
|
11
|
Alliance University
|
20
|
18
|
25
Also, check:-
- List of Top Digital Skill Courses: Check the list of Government Colleges, Career Opportunities, and Other Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial