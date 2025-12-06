Employment Law vs Labour Law: What's the Difference?

Imagine a big rulebook for workplaces. Inside this book, there are two main sections that often get mixed up: Employment Law and labour Law. While both deal with jobs, they focus on slightly different things.

Employment Law: Rules for Individual Workers

Employment Law is about the rules for each single worker and the company they work for. It covers the basic rights and duties everyone has when they get a job.

What it covers: