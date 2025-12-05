NLU Delhi Scholarship: Admission Process, Eligibility And Other Details

NLU Delhi Scholarship: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) offers comprehensive financial support to its students, combining scholarships, fee waivers, and need-based assistance to mitigate the approximately ₹2,80,000 first-year fee for the BA.LLB. program. The average annual tuition is approximately ₹1,85,000, which includes a number of fees such as ₹3,000 for the library, ₹3,500 for the exam, and ₹2,000 for campus development. The cost of the hostel is an additional ₹60,000 year, plus ₹30,000 for the mess. Financial help is generous: the Government of Delhi grants five yearly scholarships that cover both tuition and boarding for ST/SC students, while the Vice-Chancellor waives fees for worthy and needy students.

Three main forms of aid are administered by the university itself: Loan-Based Assistance, Hardship Assistance, and Need-cum-Merit Scholarships, which range from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000 depending on family income. In order to maintain access to high-quality legal education, NLU Delhi also offers 13 scholarships on its website, such as the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme and Post Matric Scholarships by the Government of NCT of Delhi. Additionally, fee reductions are offered to students from reservation categories. After the second year, the total cost drops to about ₹2,45,000, with an annual increase of 5–10%.