NLU Delhi Scholarship: Admission Process, Eligibility And Other Details

NLU Delhi Scholarship: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) offers comprehensive financial support to its students, combining scholarships, fee waivers, and need-based assistance to mitigate the approximately ₹2,80,000 first-year fee for the BA.LLB. program. The average annual tuition is approximately ₹1,85,000, which includes a number of fees such as ₹3,000 for the library, ₹3,500 for the exam, and ₹2,000 for campus development. The cost of the hostel is an additional ₹60,000 year, plus ₹30,000 for the mess. Financial help is generous: the Government of Delhi grants five yearly scholarships that cover both tuition and boarding for ST/SC students, while the Vice-Chancellor waives fees for worthy and needy students.
Three main forms of aid are administered by the university itself: Loan-Based Assistance, Hardship Assistance, and Need-cum-Merit Scholarships, which range from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000 depending on family income. In order to maintain access to high-quality legal education, NLU Delhi also offers 13 scholarships on its website, such as the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme and Post Matric Scholarships by the Government of NCT of Delhi. Additionally, fee reductions are offered to students from reservation categories. After the second year, the total cost drops to about ₹2,45,000, with an annual increase of 5–10%.
How To Apply For The NLU Delhi Scholarship?
While there are differences in the NLU Delhi scholarship application process, the general stages for government or internal programs are as follows:
Verify the deadlines and eligibility for the scheme: Check which scholarships (such as Government ST/SC and Need-cum-Merit) you are eligible for depending on your family income, academic merit, and category. Take note of the official window for submissions.
Get the formal application: Download the particular scholarship application from the "Scholarships" section of the NLU Delhi official website or the appropriate government portal (such as the National Scholarship Portal, NSP).
Compile the necessary supporting documentation: Gather all necessary documents, such as the AILET rank/admission letter, academic transcripts, bank passbook copies, income certificates, and category certifications.
Fill out the application accurately: To avoid mistakes or rejection, carefully complete the paper or online form, making sure that all of your personal, financial, and academic information matches the documents you have submitted.
Send the application to the university: For internal scholarships (such as Need-cum-Merit), send the full application and all supporting documentation to the appropriate university office (such as the Registrar/Scholarship Cell) by the deadline.
Monitor the situation and wait for committee review: The Vice-Chancellor's committee will review performance and financial need before approving the award, so keep an eye on the application status via the appropriate site or university notice board.
NLU Delhi Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
To assist students enrolled in the B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) program, NLU Delhi provides a variety of financial aid and scholarships, organized by source and purpose.
Scheme/Type
Eligibility Criteria
Benefit / Amount
Source & Notes
Vice-Chancellor's Fee Waiver
Deserving and Needy students who demonstrate genuine financial hardship, based on committee recommendation.
Partial or Full Tuition Fee Concession.
University Internal. Allowed on recommendation by a committee constituted by the Vice-Chancellor.
Need-cum-Merit Financial Assistance
Students who demonstrate Merit (academic performance/CGPA) and Financial Need (family income below threshold).
₹10,000 to ₹40,000 per annum (varies based on family income tier).
University Internal (Dr. Santosh Chawla Endowment). Renewable based on performance and income review.
Hardship Assistance
Students facing Sudden and genuine financial crisis (e.g., unexpected medical emergency, family income loss).
Loan-Based Assistance or Grant (Reviewed case-by-case).
University Internal. Applications are reviewed quarterly.
Central Sector Scholarship (ST/SC)
SC/ST Category students with Family Income generally below ₹6-8 Lakh per annum (varies by scheme).
Full Tuition Fee, Non-refundable Charges, Boarding, Lodging, Books, and a one-time grant for a Computer.
Government of India (MoSJE/MoTA). Apply via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
Post-Matric Scholarships
SC/ST/OBC/Minority students with family income as per respective government scheme rules.
Tuition/Maintenance Fees reimbursed as per guidelines.
Government of NCT of Delhi / Central Government. Apply via NCT Delhi e-district or NSP.
