Which Degree is Known As "The Framework of Society"?

Framework of Society: The degree of law (jurisprudence) is best described as "The Framework of Society" since the entire legal system acts as the fundamental, stabilizing framework for civilization, without which a functioning civil society cannot exist. This multidimensional framework establishes the essential institutions, procedures, and rules required to structure human behavior and relationships. Above all, the law offers a dependable framework for control and order. By establishing clear expectations for residents and guaranteeing a certain level of regularity in daily life, it establishes the bounds of acceptable behavior through criminal and constitutional regulations.
Second, the legal framework is vital for establishing and enforcing rights and responsibilities, such as property ownership, contractual obligations, and fundamental freedoms. Law empowers people and serves as a crucial check on the arbitrary use of power by the government or other powerful organizations by codifying these rights. Lastly, the law offers the crucial means of settling conflicts in a fair and peaceful manner.
Conflicts that inevitably develop in a complex society are controlled and resolved through established courts, tribunals, and set procedural procedures, maintaining social cohesiveness and averting a plunge into anarchy or self-help. In essence, the study and practice of Law represent the mastery of society's operating system, ensuring its functionality, equity, and long-term stability.
Also Read: Delhi vs Bangalore: Which Is The Best For Law?
Why Is Law Called "The Framework of Society"?
-
Establishes Order and Security: The law establishes basic norms and criminal codes that specify appropriate conduct, ensuring social predictability and public safety and averting anarchy.
-
Creates Government Structure: Constitutional Law sets the pattern for the state, dispersing authority among institutions (legislative, executive, judiciary) for stable government.
-
Defines Rights and Duties: The legal system protects citizens from arbitrary power by codifying essential human rights (such as liberty and equality) and civic obligations.
-
Controls Economic Life: By making agreements enforceable and precisely specifying who owns assets and intellectual property, contract and property law promote stable commerce.
-
Dispute Resolution: The law prevents citizens from using self-help remedies by providing institutionalized, peaceful means (courts, tribunals) to resolve disputes.
-
Ensures Accountability: Legal systems keep both people (via criminal courts) and the state (through judicial review) responsible to the set rules and societal standards.
What Are the Different Programs That Come Under Law?
With multiple significant academic and professional degrees, the field of law is extremely broad. Here is a table showing the numerous academic and professional programs commonly provided in legal education, spanning undergraduate, postgraduate, and specialized research pathways.
|
Program Name
|
Level
|
Duration
|
Focus Area
|
Admission Exam (Typical)
|
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
Undergraduate (Integrated)
|
5 Years
|
Combines a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree with the professional Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.). Focuses on liberal arts, sociology, and political science alongside core law.
|
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) or AILET (All India Law Entrance Test)
|
B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
Undergraduate (Integrated)
|
5 Years
|
Combines Business Administration (B.B.A.) with the LL.B. Ideal for aspiring Corporate Lawyers, focusing on management, finance, and commerce law.
|
CLAT, SLAT (Symbiosis Law Admission Test), or university-specific exams.
|
LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws)
|
Professional Degree
|
3 Years
|
A standalone law degree pursued after completing any Bachelor's degree (B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., etc.). Focuses purely on legal subjects.
|
CUET-PG or individual university entrance tests (e.g., DU LL.B. Entrance Exam).
|
LL.M. (Master of Laws)
|
Postgraduate
|
1 or 2 Years
|
Advanced specialization in a niche area of law, such as Intellectual Property (IP) Law, Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, or International Law.
|
CLAT PG, AILET PG, or ILICAT (ILI Common Admission Test).
|
M.B.L. / M.A. in Business Law
|
Postgraduate (Non-Practicing)
|
1-2 Years
|
Focuses on legal aspects relevant to management and business operations. Often chosen by non-law graduates or managers. Does not qualify one to practice law.
|
Merit-based or management entrance tests.
|
Ph.D. / LLD (Doctor of Philosophy)
|
Research/Doctoral
|
3-5 Years
|
The highest academic degree in law. Essential for those aiming for careers in academia, legal research, or policy consulting at the highest level.
|
Merit, interview, and research proposal evaluation.
|
P.G. Diploma Courses
|
Certificate/Specialization
|
6-12 Months
|
Short-term, intensive courses focusing on highly specialized, trending areas like Cyber Law, Forensic Law, Taxation, or Arbitration.
|
Direct admission or merit-based.
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025