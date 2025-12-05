Criminal Law vs Civil Law: What's the Distinction?

Think of all the rules we follow every day. When someone breaks a rule, there are two separate ways the law steps into fix things: Criminal Law and Civil Law. Both systems handle problems and aim for fairness, but they do it in totally different ways, with different targets and results.

Criminal Law: Dealing with Harm to Society

Criminal law is the system that addresses actions considered harmful to society as a whole. When a crime is committed, it's not just viewed as a dispute between two people; it's seen as an offense against the peace and order of everyone.

Key Characteristics