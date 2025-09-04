Best NIRF-Ranked Management Colleges 2025: Eligibility, Cut-Offs

Management education in India has long been one of the most popular courses and a career path for those seeking a successful career in leadership and entrepreneurial roles and skills. With the publication of the NIRF Rankings 2025, students and parents can know the top-ranked management colleges that provide not just academic quality but also offer strong corporate partnerships and an outstanding return on investment. These National Institutes of Ranking Framework (NIRF) are evaluated on 5 parameters, such as Research and Professional Practice, Teaching, Learning and Resources, Graduation Outcome, Outreach Inclusivity, and Perception, and this year, there is a new addition to the parameters that is Sustainable Development Goals. Knowing the eligibility criteria, the entrance exam cutoffs, and the return on investment of these universities, colleges, and institutions is critical for MBA and management candidates to make an informed decision. Also, check:-

List of 10 Oldest Universities in India: Check the Courses Offered List of Top Digital Skill Courses: Check the list of Government Colleges, Career Opportunities, and Other Details Which is the Oldest University in Bangalore? Check Courses Offered, Fee Structure and Other Details List of Best NIRF-Ranked Management Colleges of 2025 The NIRF 2025 rankings for management education in India recognise these colleges, universities and institutions that set standards for innovation, learning, and career development. These top NIRF-ranked management colleges include well-known Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and their various branches, as well as private universities, MDI Gurgaon and XLRI Jamshedpur, etc. These Management colleges are known not only for their tough academic programs, but also for their excellent placement records and their commendable industry relations. Those students who want to seek admission to these top management colleges have to appear for the entrance exams such as follows:-

CAT (Common Admission Test) XAT NMAT SNAP MAT, and other state entrance exams. This list of the best NIRF-ranked management serves as a guide for determining which institutes, colleges, and universities are evaluated as the best NIRF-ranked management colleges of 2025.