Beyond IIMs: List of Top Private MBA Colleges in India as per IIRF 2025 Rankings

In today’s competitive world of management education, an MBA degree is no longer just about academics; it is also about leadership, global exposure, innovation, and career development. While the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) dominate the government sector, India’s private MBA colleges are carving out their own space with commendable infrastructure, industry-aligned curriculum, and impressive placement records.
Every year, the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) releases its rankings of MBA institutions, offering students clarity on where to invest their two most important years. Like the NIRF Rankings, the IIRF Rankings also rank the institutions across India based on seven parameters, and they are as follows, along with the marks allotted for each parameter:-
|
Parameter
|
Marks
|
Placement Performance
|
100
|
Research (Volume, Income and Reputation)
|
100
|
Teaching, Learning Resources, and Pedagogy
|
100
|
Industry Income and Integration
|
100
|
Placement Strategies and Support (PSS)
|
100
|
Future Orientation (FO)
|
100
|
External Perception and International Outlook
|
100
On the same parameters, the Indian Institutional Rankings Framework has ranked the private colleges in India which offer MBA courses to students.
List of Top Private MBA Colleges in India as per IIRF Rankings 2025
India has approximately 5,800 MBA colleges, with over 90 ranking among the top MBA colleges in the country. Aspiring MBA students often obtain admission to these prestigious top MBA colleges in India by qualifying for tough entrance exams like XAT, CAT, MAT, among various other exams. Some of the top private MBA Colleges in India 2025 include XLRI Jamshedpur, SPJIMR Mumbai, and MDI Gurgaon etc. These schools are highly regarded among India's top business schools for 2025.
Below is the list of some of the top private MBA colleges in India as per the Indian Institutional Rankings Framework (IIRF) 2025, along with the state ranks secured and the state in which they are established:-
|
Institution Name
|
National Rank
|
State Rank
|
State
|
1
|
1
|
Maharashtra
|
2
|
1
|
Jharkhand
|
3
|
1
|
Haryana
|
SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development, Pune
|
4
|
2
|
Maharashtra
|
5
|
3
|
Maharashtra
|
6
|
4
|
Maharashtra
|
8
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
7
|
1
|
Delhi
|
9
|
1
|
Telangana
|
XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar
|
10
|
1
|
Odisha
|
10
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
11
|
2
|
Gujarat
|
11
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
12
|
1
|
Karnataka
|
12
|
1
|
Goa
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune
|
13
|
5
|
Maharashtra
|
IBS-ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad
|
13
|
2
|
Telangana
|
N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
|
14
|
6
|
Maharashtra
|
14
|
6
|
Maharashtra
|
MDI Murshidabad-Management Development Institute, Murshidabad
|
15
|
1
|
West Bengal
|
15
|
1
|
Odisha
|
GBSRC- Global Business School & Research Centre, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
|
16
|
7
|
Maharashtra
|
16
|
1
|
Kerala
|
BITS Pilani, Department of Management, Pilani Campus, Pilani
|
17
|
1
|
Rajasthan
|
Somaiya Vidyavihar University, K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
17
|
8
|
Maharashtra
|
18
|
2
|
Tamil Nadu
|
18
|
2
|
Karnataka
|
Chitkara Business School, Rajpura-Patiala
|
19
|
1
|
Punjab
|
19
|
3
|
Gujarat
|
20
|
3
|
Telangan
|
20
|
2
|
West Bengal
