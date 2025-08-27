Schools Holiday on 27th August

Beyond IIMs: List of Top Private MBA Colleges in India as per IIRF 2025 Rankings

This article will provide you with the list of the top 20 private MBA colleges in India, ranked nationally and state-wise by the Indian Institutional Rankings Framework 2025. Additionally, it will also inform you about the parameters that these rankings are based on.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 27, 2025
In today’s competitive world of management education, an MBA degree is no longer just about academics; it is also about leadership, global exposure, innovation, and career development. While the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) dominate the government sector, India’s private MBA colleges are carving out their own space with commendable infrastructure, industry-aligned curriculum, and impressive placement records.

Every year, the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) releases its rankings of MBA institutions, offering students clarity on where to invest their two most important years. Like the NIRF Rankings, the IIRF Rankings also rank the institutions across India based on seven parameters, and they are as follows, along with the marks allotted for each parameter:-

Parameter

Marks

Placement Performance

100

Research (Volume, Income and Reputation)

100

Teaching, Learning Resources, and Pedagogy

100

Industry Income and Integration

100

Placement Strategies and Support (PSS)

100

Future Orientation (FO)

100

External Perception and International Outlook

100

On the same parameters, the Indian Institutional Rankings Framework has ranked the private colleges in India which offer MBA courses to students. 

List of Top Private MBA Colleges in India as per IIRF Rankings 2025

India has approximately 5,800 MBA colleges, with over 90 ranking among the top MBA colleges in the country. Aspiring MBA students often obtain admission to these prestigious top MBA colleges in India by qualifying for tough entrance exams like XAT, CAT, MAT, among various other exams. Some of the top private MBA Colleges in India 2025 include XLRI Jamshedpur, SPJIMR Mumbai, and MDI Gurgaon etc. These schools are highly regarded among India's top business schools for 2025.

Below is the list of some of the top private MBA colleges in India as per the Indian Institutional Rankings Framework (IIRF) 2025, along with the state ranks secured and the state in which they are established:-

Institution Name

National Rank

State Rank

State

SPJIMR-S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

1

1

Maharashtra

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

2

1

Jharkhand

MDI-Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

3

1

Haryana

SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development, Pune

4

2

Maharashtra

NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai

5

3

Maharashtra

SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

6

4

Maharashtra

IMT-Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

8

1

Uttar Pradesh

IMI-International Management Institute, New Delhi

7

1

Delhi

Woxsen University, Woxsen School of Business, Hyderabad

9

1

Telangana

XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar

10

1

Odisha

Nirma University, Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

10

1

Gujarat

MICA, Ahmedabad

11

2

Gujarat

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

11

1

Tamil Nadu

TAPMI-T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal

12

1

Karnataka

GIM-Goa Institute of Management, Goa

12

1

Goa

Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune

13

5

Maharashtra

IBS-ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad

13

2

Telangana

N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

14

6

Maharashtra

IMT-Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur

14

6

Maharashtra

MDI Murshidabad-Management Development Institute, Murshidabad

15

1

West Bengal

IMI-International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar

15

1

Odisha

GBSRC- Global Business School & Research Centre, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

16

7

Maharashtra

RCBS-Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies, Kochi

16

1

Kerala

BITS Pilani, Department of Management, Pilani Campus, Pilani

17

1

Rajasthan

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai

17

8

Maharashtra

LIBA-Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

18

2

Tamil Nadu

MYRA School of Business, Mysuru

18

2

Karnataka

Chitkara Business School, Rajpura-Patiala

19

1

Punjab

IRMA-Institute of Rural Management, Anand

19

3

Gujarat

IMT Hyderabad-Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad

20

3

Telangan

IMI-International Management Institute, Kolkata

20

2

West Bengal

