Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Amendment Bill: Assam Gets Its First IIM

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Amendment Bill is an important step in the expansion of India’s most sought-after management school system, which will pave the way for the construction of the first-ever Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam. This accomplishment is important not only for Assam but also for the entire Northeast region, which has long sought such a national-level institution. This new IIM Amendment Bill changes the IIM Act to include Assam among the most sought-after list of states that host IIMs, ensuring that the students in this region of the country have greater access to world-class management education. Assam will now join the other states that already have Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), providing chances for skill development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training. The establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam is expected to increase the academic growth and provide more professional options for local youth and strengthen the educational ecosystem, and contribute to regional economic development. Beyond academics, the institute will play an important role in connecting Assam and the Northeast to the larger national and global business communities, making this a historic opportunity for inclusive growth and education empowerment.

Some Quick Facts about the New IIM Amendment Bill:- Below is a table which highlights some of the quick facts about the new IIM Amendment Bill that was passed by both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha:-

Highlights Particulars Bill Passed By Parliament in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 2025 Amendment to Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017 New Institute Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Guwahati, Assam Fund Allotted Rs. 555 crore Total IIMs in India (After Addition) 22 Existing Functional IIMs across India 21 Student Strength Growth 2013:- 3500

2024-25:- 9800 Status of IIMs Institute of National Importance Key Impact of the New IIM Enhances Education Infrastructure

Attracts students and researchers Nationwide

Boost Northeast's Development