Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Amendment Bill: Assam Gets Its First IIM

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Amendment Bill is an important step in the expansion of India’s most sought-after management school system, which will pave the way for the construction of the first-ever Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam. This accomplishment is important not only for Assam but also for the entire Northeast region, which has long sought such a national-level institution.
This new IIM Amendment Bill changes the IIM Act to include Assam among the most sought-after list of states that host IIMs, ensuring that the students in this region of the country have greater access to world-class management education. Assam will now join the other states that already have Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), providing chances for skill development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training.
The establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam is expected to increase the academic growth and provide more professional options for local youth and strengthen the educational ecosystem, and contribute to regional economic development. Beyond academics, the institute will play an important role in connecting Assam and the Northeast to the larger national and global business communities, making this a historic opportunity for inclusive growth and education empowerment.
Some Quick Facts about the New IIM Amendment Bill:-
Below is a table which highlights some of the quick facts about the new IIM Amendment Bill that was passed by both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha:-
|
Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Bill Passed
|
By Parliament in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 2025
|
Amendment to
|
Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017
|
New Institute
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Guwahati, Assam
|
Fund Allotted
|
Rs. 555 crore
|
Total IIMs in India (After Addition)
|
22
|
Existing Functional IIMs across India
|
21
|
Student Strength Growth
|
|
Status of IIMs
|
Institute of National Importance
|
Key Impact of the New IIM
|
Key highlights of the New IIM Amendment Bill
The New IIM Amendment Bill that was passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on August 20, 2025, demonstrated the government’s commitment to providing better education opportunities for students in all regions of India and particularly to those who have hitherto been overlooked. The Indian Institutes of Management have been designated as the Institutes of National Importance. These new institutes of management, which are designated as the Institutes of National Importance, provide them with autonomy, prestige, and the potential to innovate in academia and research, transforming them into global centres of management learning.
The new IIM in Guwahati would receive Rs 555 crore for establishment and infrastructural development. This significant investment underscores the government’s long-term commitment to improving education in Assam and the Northeast. At present, India has 21 functional Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which are scattered across several states. These institutes are internationally recognised for their high academic standard.
In the last 11 years, nine new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have been established, and with the addition of the IIM Guwahati, Assam, the overall number of IIMs would grow to 22, boosting India’s global leadership in management education.
Most Asked Queries:-
With the passing of the new IIM Amendment bill, there must be several questions that the students might have. We have listed a few most asked queries regarding the new IIM Amendment Bill:-
-
What is the IIM (Amendment) Bill 2025 about?
Ans- The new IIM Amendment bill 2025 amends the IIM Act, 2017, to establish a new Indian Institute of Management at Guwahati in Assam, making it the first IIM in the state.
-
How much funding has been allocated for IIM Guwahati?
Ans- For the establishment of the new IIM in Guwahati in Assam, a corpus fund of Rs. 555 crore has been approved.
-
How many IIMs are there in India now?
Ans- With the addition of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, the total number of IIMs in India has risen to 22.
