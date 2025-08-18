NEET PG 2025: Cutoff Marks for Top Government Medical Colleges offering Postgraduate Courses in India

The NEET PG 2025 cutoff for admission to government medical colleges is one of the most eagerly anticipated updates for medical postgraduate students across India. Every year, millions of MBBS graduates take the NEET PG exam in the hope of getting a place in a top government medical institution for courses such as MD, PG Diploma, and MS. The cutoff is the minimum qualifying score and rank that a candidate must attain to be considered for counselling and seat allocation in government medical colleges under the All India Quota (AIQ) and the State Quota
The cutoff score is determined by a variety of factors, including the number of candidates taking the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, the number of seats available, prior year cutoff trends, and reservation regulations. With the NEET PG 2025 cutoff due soon, this article will provide updates on the minimal marks required, as well as past year comparisons, to assist candidates in understanding their chances of admission to India's top government medical colleges.
Overview of NEET PG 2025 Cutoff:-
The cutoff for NEET PG 2025 is the minimum score or percentile that a candidate must obtain to be considered for postgraduate medical admissions in India. It serves as the first screen for selecting candidates for the counselling and seat allocation process. The cutoff is critical for government medical colleges because there is a considerable demand for these seats due to affordable fees, more experienced staff, and better clinical exposure due to the high inflow of patients than in the private institutions.
There are two types of cutoffs that a candidate needs to understand, i.e., Qualifying cutoff and Admission Cutoff:-
|
Qualifying Cutoff
|
Qualifying cutoff is the minimum percentile established by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which declares a candidate qualified for counselling.
|
For example:- 50th percentile for UR and 40th percentile for SC, OBC, and ST.
|
Admission Cutoff
|
Admission cutoff is the exact score and rank at which admission is closed in various governmental medical colleges, following the counselling rounds
|
Admission cutoff varies each year based on various factors, like seat availability, number of applicants, reservation policies, and difficulty level of the exam.
In simple terms, the qualifying cutoff determines whether a candidate is eligible to participate in the counselling process, whereas the admission cutoff determines whether a candidate is accepted into their selected college and course.
Since the official NEET PG 2025 cutoff scores have not been announced yet, lakhs of medical candidates are keen to learn the expected cutoff marks range for admission into postgraduate medical colleges. The qualifying percentiles criteria are most probably the same this year, which are as follows:-
|
Category
|
Percentile
|
UR, General, EWS candidates
|
50th Percentile
|
UR-PwD candidates
|
45th percentile
|
SC, ST, OBC
|
40th Percentile
However, the marks that are associated with these percentiles vary every year because they are dependent upon various factors, which are as follows:-
- Number of candidates
- Difficulty Level of the exam
- Overall Performance of the candidates
- Availability of seats in the top government medical colleges
Expected Cutoff for the top Government Medical Colleges (NEET PG 2025)
The following table is the expected cutoff marks or rank range for admission to some of India’s most sought-after government medical colleges for postgraduate courses like MD and MS courses:-
|
College Name
|
Expected Cutoff Ranks 2025
|
Expected Cutoff Marks Range 2025
|
Top 1000- 3000
|
620- 650
|
Top 50- 250
|
700 plus
|
Top 1700- 3100
|
605- 635
|
Top 250- 1000
|
660- 690
|
Top 1100- 2500
|
615- 645
|
Top 300- 1700
|
640- 680
|
Top 1500- 3500
|
620- 630
|
Top 1200- 2500
|
615-655
|
Top 2100- 4000
|
600- 620
|
Top 2500- 3500
|
610- 645
(This table will be updated once the cutoff ranks and marks are officially announced by the official conducting authority. Candidates should be aware that these are the expected ranks and marks, and the official results are yet to be announced.)
