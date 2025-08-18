NEET PG 2025: Cutoff Marks for Top Government Medical Colleges offering Postgraduate Courses in India

The NEET PG 2025 cutoff for admission to government medical colleges is one of the most eagerly anticipated updates for medical postgraduate students across India. Every year, millions of MBBS graduates take the NEET PG exam in the hope of getting a place in a top government medical institution for courses such as MD, PG Diploma, and MS. The cutoff is the minimum qualifying score and rank that a candidate must attain to be considered for counselling and seat allocation in government medical colleges under the All India Quota (AIQ) and the State Quota The cutoff score is determined by a variety of factors, including the number of candidates taking the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, the number of seats available, prior year cutoff trends, and reservation regulations. With the NEET PG 2025 cutoff due soon, this article will provide updates on the minimal marks required, as well as past year comparisons, to assist candidates in understanding their chances of admission to India's top government medical colleges.

Overview of NEET PG 2025 Cutoff:- The cutoff for NEET PG 2025 is the minimum score or percentile that a candidate must obtain to be considered for postgraduate medical admissions in India. It serves as the first screen for selecting candidates for the counselling and seat allocation process. The cutoff is critical for government medical colleges because there is a considerable demand for these seats due to affordable fees, more experienced staff, and better clinical exposure due to the high inflow of patients than in the private institutions. There are two types of cutoffs that a candidate needs to understand, i.e., Qualifying cutoff and Admission Cutoff:-

Qualifying Cutoff Qualifying cutoff is the minimum percentile established by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which declares a candidate qualified for counselling. For example:- 50th percentile for UR and 40th percentile for SC, OBC, and ST. Admission Cutoff Admission cutoff is the exact score and rank at which admission is closed in various governmental medical colleges, following the counselling rounds Admission cutoff varies each year based on various factors, like seat availability, number of applicants, reservation policies, and difficulty level of the exam. In simple terms, the qualifying cutoff determines whether a candidate is eligible to participate in the counselling process, whereas the admission cutoff determines whether a candidate is accepted into their selected college and course. Also, check:-