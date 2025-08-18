UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date

NEET PG 2025: Cutoff Marks for Top Government Medical Colleges offering Postgraduate Courses in India

The NEET PG 2025 cutoff marks are important for admission to top government medical institutes in India. The cutoff changes each year based on the amount of applications, exam difficulty, and available seats in MD/MS courses. Understanding past year's patterns and expected cutoffs allows hopefuls to set realistic goals and prepare for counselling and seat allocation.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 18, 2025, 23:21 IST
The NEET PG 2025 cutoff for admission to government medical colleges is one of the most eagerly anticipated updates for medical postgraduate students across India. Every year, millions of MBBS graduates take the NEET PG exam in the hope of getting a place in a top government medical institution for courses such as MD, PG Diploma, and MS. The cutoff is the minimum qualifying score and rank that a candidate must attain to be considered for counselling and seat allocation in government medical colleges under the All India Quota (AIQ) and the State Quota

The cutoff score is determined by a variety of factors, including the number of candidates taking the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, the number of seats available, prior year cutoff trends, and reservation regulations. With the NEET PG 2025 cutoff due soon, this article will provide updates on the minimal marks required, as well as past year comparisons, to assist candidates in understanding their chances of admission to India's top government medical colleges.

Overview of NEET PG 2025 Cutoff:-

The cutoff for NEET PG 2025 is the minimum score or percentile that a candidate must obtain to be considered for postgraduate medical admissions in India. It serves as the first screen for selecting candidates for the counselling and seat allocation process. The cutoff is critical for government medical colleges because there is a considerable demand for these seats due to affordable fees, more experienced staff, and better clinical exposure due to the high inflow of patients than in the private institutions.

There are two types of cutoffs that a candidate needs to understand, i.e., Qualifying cutoff and Admission Cutoff:-

Qualifying Cutoff

Qualifying cutoff is the minimum percentile established by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which declares a candidate qualified for counselling.

For example:- 50th percentile for UR and 40th percentile for SC, OBC, and ST.

Admission Cutoff

Admission cutoff is the exact score and rank at which admission is closed in various governmental medical colleges, following the counselling rounds

Admission cutoff varies each year based on various factors, like seat availability, number of applicants, reservation policies, and difficulty level of the exam.

In simple terms, the qualifying cutoff determines whether a candidate is eligible to participate in the counselling process, whereas the admission cutoff determines whether a candidate is accepted into their selected college and course.

NEET PG 2025 Expected Cutoffs: Takeaways Before Official Release

Since the official NEET PG 2025 cutoff scores have not been announced yet, lakhs of medical candidates are keen to learn the expected cutoff marks range for admission into postgraduate medical colleges. The qualifying percentiles criteria are most probably the same this year, which are as follows:-

Category

Percentile

UR, General, EWS candidates

50th Percentile

UR-PwD candidates

45th percentile

SC, ST, OBC

40th Percentile

However, the marks that are associated with these percentiles vary every year because they are dependent upon various factors, which are as follows:-

  • Number of candidates
  • Difficulty Level of the exam
  • Overall Performance of the candidates
  • Availability of seats in the top government medical colleges

Expected Cutoff for the top Government Medical Colleges (NEET PG 2025)

The following table is the expected cutoff marks or rank range for admission to some of India’s most sought-after government medical colleges for postgraduate courses like MD and MS courses:-

College Name

Expected Cutoff Ranks 2025

Expected Cutoff Marks  Range 2025

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

Top 1000- 3000

620- 650

AIIMS, New Delhi

Top 50- 250

700 plus

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI)

Top 1700- 3100

605- 635

JIPMER, Puducherry

Top 250- 1000

660- 690

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

Top 1100- 2500

615- 645

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi

Top 300- 1700

640- 680

Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai

Top 1500- 3500

620- 630

King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Top 1200- 2500

615-655

Grant Medical College, Mumbai

Top 2100- 4000

600- 620

BJ Government Medical College, Pune

Top 2500- 3500

610- 645

(This table will be updated once the cutoff ranks and marks are officially announced by the official conducting authority. Candidates should be aware that these are the expected ranks and marks, and the official results are yet to be announced.)

