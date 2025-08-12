CLAT UG vs CLAT PG 2026: A Comparison that Every Aspirant Should Know

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of the most important entrance exams for those aspiring to pursue a career in law and seek higher education at top law universities across India and other participating colleges. However, the aspirants should know that the CLAT is not a single-level exam, but it is divided into two versions, and they are as follows:-

CLAT UG This level is for those aspirants who have completed or are about to complete their Class 12 exam and want to pursue a five-year integrated law course. CLAT PG This level is for those aspirants who have graduated with an LLB degree and who want to further study at the postgraduate (LLM) level. While both the exams, CLAT UG and CLAT PG, are conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, they differ in eligibility requirements, exam pattern, syllabus and career opportunities. Understanding the key differences between the CLAT UG and CLAT PG exams is crucial for students in determining the most suitable path forward.

Two CLAT Exams, Two Different Paths and How are they Different? While looking up or searching for CLAT Exam details, the aspirants must have noticed that there are two distinct CLAT exams, one is CLAT UG and the other is CLAT PG. These two different variations of the same exam depend on the aspirant's academic path. If the aspirant is aiming for the CLAT UG 2026 exam, the aspirant must be fresh out of Class 12 and want to become an attorney through a five-year integrated law study, whereas CLAT PG is for individuals who already have a law degree and wish to specialise further with an LL.M. Both exams are gates to some of India’s prestigious legal schools, but their difficulty level, goal, nd breadth are vastly different. Understanding the comparison between these two branches of the same exam is the first step toward making the proper career decision.

What are CLAT UG and CLAT PG? CLAT UG is the undergraduate law entrance test for a five-year integrated course, such as B.A. LLB, BBA LLB and B.Sc. LL.B. It primarily focuses on students who have just completed their studies or are about to complete their Class 12. The exam measures the candidates' aptitude in Current Affairs, English, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Clearing this exam will allow the candidates to seek admission to some of India’s most famous national law universities and lay the groundwork for a legal career. CLAT PG is a postgraduate-level course which is especially designed for candidates with an LL.B. or comparable law degree who want to pursue a Master of Laws (LL.M.). The emphasis here is on advanced legal knowledge, such as constitutional law, jurisprudence, and other law disciplines covered after graduation. Aside from academic development, CLAT PG scores are also frequently used by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and law firms for recruitment purposes, making it an important qualification for career advancement.