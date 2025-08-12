CLAT UG vs CLAT PG 2026: A Comparison that Every Aspirant Should Know

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of the most important entrance exams for those aspiring to pursue a career in law and seek higher education at top law universities across India and other participating colleges. However, the aspirants should know that the CLAT is not a single-level exam, but it is divided into two versions, and they are as follows:-
|
CLAT UG
|
This level is for those aspirants who have completed or are about to complete their Class 12 exam and want to pursue a five-year integrated law course.
|
CLAT PG
|
This level is for those aspirants who have graduated with an LLB degree and who want to further study at the postgraduate (LLM) level.
While both the exams, CLAT UG and CLAT PG, are conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, they differ in eligibility requirements, exam pattern, syllabus and career opportunities. Understanding the key differences between the CLAT UG and CLAT PG exams is crucial for students in determining the most suitable path forward.
Two CLAT Exams, Two Different Paths and How are they Different?
While looking up or searching for CLAT Exam details, the aspirants must have noticed that there are two distinct CLAT exams, one is CLAT UG and the other is CLAT PG. These two different variations of the same exam depend on the aspirant's academic path. If the aspirant is aiming for the CLAT UG 2026 exam, the aspirant must be fresh out of Class 12 and want to become an attorney through a five-year integrated law study, whereas CLAT PG is for individuals who already have a law degree and wish to specialise further with an LL.M.
Both exams are gates to some of India’s prestigious legal schools, but their difficulty level, goal, nd breadth are vastly different. Understanding the comparison between these two branches of the same exam is the first step toward making the proper career decision.
What are CLAT UG and CLAT PG?
CLAT UG is the undergraduate law entrance test for a five-year integrated course, such as B.A. LLB, BBA LLB and B.Sc. LL.B. It primarily focuses on students who have just completed their studies or are about to complete their Class 12. The exam measures the candidates' aptitude in Current Affairs, English, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Clearing this exam will allow the candidates to seek admission to some of India’s most famous national law universities and lay the groundwork for a legal career.
CLAT PG is a postgraduate-level course which is especially designed for candidates with an LL.B. or comparable law degree who want to pursue a Master of Laws (LL.M.). The emphasis here is on advanced legal knowledge, such as constitutional law, jurisprudence, and other law disciplines covered after graduation. Aside from academic development, CLAT PG scores are also frequently used by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and law firms for recruitment purposes, making it an important qualification for career advancement.
What is the Difference Between the Exam Pattern of CLAT UG and CLAT PG?
The CLAT UG and CLAT PG do not differ very much in the number of questions asked or the duration within which the exam is to be conducted. But the main difference between CLAT UG and CLAT PG lies in the syllabus of both exams and their eligibility criteria. Both papers allow the candidates to complete their exam within the stipulated time of 120 minutes or 2 hours. And the number of questions asked in both CLAT UG and CLAT PG is 120 questions.
Below is the comparison table of the exam pattern of the CLAT UG and CLAT PG for the aspirants to have a better understanding of the difference:-
|
Exam Pattern
|
CLAT UG
|
CLAT PG
|
Exam Duration for CLAT 2026
|
120 minutes or 2 hours
|
120 minutes or 2 hours
|
Maximum Marks
|
120
|
120
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
120
|
Marking Scheme
|
|
|
Syllabus
|
|
Difference Between the Eligibility Criteria of CLAT UG and CLAT PG
There is a vast difference between the eligibility criteria of the CLAT UG and CLAT PG exams because of the levels at which they are conducted the exams for. Below is a comparison of the different eligibility criteria for the CLAT UG and CLAT PG exams:-
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
CLAT UG
|
CLAT PG
|
Age Limit
|
There is no upper age limit established by the official authority to be able to appear in the CLAT UG Exam.
|
There is no upper age limit established by the official authority to be able to appear in the CLAT PG Exam.
|
Minimum Percentage Marks
|
The candidates should have cleared Class 12 from a recognised board.
|
The candidates should have at least completed their LL.B. degree from a recognised university before applying for the CLAT PG program
|
For those candidates who belong to the unreserved category, they should have at least scored 45% marks in class 12 from a recognised board.
|
For those candidates who belong to the unreserved category, they should have at least scored 50% marks or its equivalent grade.
|
For those candidates who belong to the reserved category, such as ST, SC and PwD, they should have at least scored 40% marks in class 12 from a recognised board.
|
For those candidates who belong to the reserved category, such as SC, ST, and PwD, they should have at least scored 45% marks or its equivalent grade.
What are the Career Opportunities Available after CLAT UG or CLAT PG?
Once the aspirant clears the CLAT exam, whether at the undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) level, aspirants open the door to a wide range of rewarding career opportunities in the legal field and beyond. For the aspirants of the CLAT UG, the most common career options to pursue are working with a law firm, starting an independent practice or at corporate legal departments. For the aspirants of the CLAT PG graduates, the career opportunities expand further into specialised legal roles, higher positions in corporate law, advanced research, teaching in universities or working in international organisations.
Below is the comparison table of the career opportunities available after the CLAT UG and CLAT PG degree completion:-
|
CLAT UG
|
CLAT PG
|
Litigation Lawyers
|
Legal research
|
Legal Associates
|
Assistant Law Manager
|
Corporate Lawyers
|
Legal Officer
|
Intellectual Property Lawyers
|
Assistant Legal Advisor
|
Compliance Officers
|
Litigation Lawyer
|
Legal Advisors
|
Intellectual Property Lawyer
|
Public Prosecutors
|
Tax Lawyer
|
Judges
|
Immigration Lawyer
|
Civil Services
|
Legal Analyst
|
Legal Researchers
|
Public Sector Recruitment
|
Law Professors
|
Regulatory Compliance
|
Arbitrators
|
Legal Journalism
|
Legal Journalism
|
Legal Advisor
|
Social Activism
|
Law Professor
|
Legal Technology
|
Alternative Dispute Resolution
