CLAT Vs AILET: Comparing Law Colleges You Get Through Each Law Exam

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has released the notification for the CLAT 2026 exam to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The registration to appear in the CLAT 2026 exam will begin from August 1, 2025 and will conclude on October 31, 2025.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted by the National Law University of Delhi and offers admission to a five-year B.A.LLB. (Honours), LL.M. and PhD programs. The AILET 2026 exam will also be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The registration for the AILET 2026 will also begin from August 1, 2025.

As the dates for the CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026 coincide, a large number of law aspirants find themselves at a crucial crossroads of choosing between two of India’s most prestigious law entrance exams. While both the exams, CLAT and AILET, open doors to top-tier legal education, the college they seek may differ in scope, opportunities and structure. The CLAT exam opens the gateway to 24 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the Country, and the AILET exam is solely conducted by the National Law University of Delhi, a consistently top-ranked law school.

For students aiming for the best legal education, understanding what each exam offers in terms of academics, placements is important while making an informed decision.