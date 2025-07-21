CLAT Vs AILET: Comparing Law Colleges You Get Through Each Law Exam

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has released the notification for the CLAT 2026 exam to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The registration to appear in the CLAT 2026 exam will begin from August 1, 2025 and will conclude on October 31, 2025.
The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted by the National Law University of Delhi and offers admission to a five-year B.A.LLB. (Honours), LL.M. and PhD programs. The AILET 2026 exam will also be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The registration for the AILET 2026 will also begin from August 1, 2025.
As the dates for the CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026 coincide, a large number of law aspirants find themselves at a crucial crossroads of choosing between two of India’s most prestigious law entrance exams. While both the exams, CLAT and AILET, open doors to top-tier legal education, the college they seek may differ in scope, opportunities and structure. The CLAT exam opens the gateway to 24 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the Country, and the AILET exam is solely conducted by the National Law University of Delhi, a consistently top-ranked law school.
For students aiming for the best legal education, understanding what each exam offers in terms of academics, placements is important while making an informed decision.
What is the difference between the Exam Structure of CLAT and AILET?
Before we dive into college comparison, it is important to understand the exam structure of the CLAT exam and the AILET exam. CLAT and AILET are both national-level law exam entrances, and both exams follow different question patterns, evaluation styles. While some of the subjects are the same for both exams, the number of questions, the marking scheme and the overall paper structure are different.
Below is the table drawing a comparison between the exam structures of the CLAT and AILET exams:-
|
Features
|
AILET Exam
|
CLAT Exam
|
Conducting Body
|
National Law University of Delhi
|
Consortium of National Law Universities
|
Duration
|
120 minutes
|
120 minutes
|
Total Number of Questions
|
150 MCQs
|
120 MCQs
|
Exam Sections
|
|
|
Marking Scheme
|
|
|
Total marks
|
150
|
120
|
Eligibility Criteria (2025)
|
|
Top Law Colleges Accepting CLAT vs. AILET: Where Will Each Exam Take You?
The CLAT exam offers admission to 24 National Law Universities (NLUs), which are spread across India. Each of the institutes offering admission to their universities through the CLAT exam offers top-tier legal education. Whereas the AILET exam mainly offers admission to the National Law University of Delhi and some other private universities.
Participating Colleges Offering admission through CLAT exam:-
Below is the list of the participating colleges offering admission to their legal education courses through the CLAT exam:-
|
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad
|
West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata
|
Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Silvassa Campus
|
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow
|
National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi
|
National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi
|
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam
|
National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Haryana
|
H.P. National Law University, Shimla
|
India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa
|
Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLUP), Prayagraj
Participating Colleges Offering admission through AILET exam:-
Below is the list of the participating colleges offering admission to their legal education courses through the AILET exam:-
|
BITS Law School
|
Vinayak Mission's Law School, Chennai
|
ISME Law College
|
School of Law, The NorthCap University, Gurugram
|
Vinayak Mission's Law School, Chennai
What is the Seat Intake Offered Through CLAT and AILET?
Understanding the seat intake for CLAT and AILET is crucial for aspirants who wish to appear in the CLAT 2026 and the AILET 2026 exam. While both exams lead to admission in prestigious law universities, the number of seats available through each differs significantly, and it directly affects the chances of your selection.
Below is the table, drawing a comparison between the number of seats offered by the CLAT and the AILET exam, which offers admission to various National Law Universities to their undergraduate and postgraduate programs:-
|
Exam Name
|
Total UG Seat Intake
|
Total PG Seat Intake
|
CLAT exam
|
3000 plus
|
1000 plus
|
AILET exam
|
120
|
81
(To know more about the detailed break-up of the seat intake of the exam candidates, are advised to visit the official website.)
