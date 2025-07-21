Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

CLAT Vs AILET: Comparing Law Colleges You Get Through Each Law Exam

This article draws a comparison between the list of colleges offering admission through the CLAT and the AILET exam. Additionally, it will also draw a comparison between the exam structure of the CLAT and the AILET exam and the seat intake of each exam.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 21, 2025, 13:59 IST
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has released the notification for the CLAT 2026 exam to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The registration to appear in the CLAT 2026 exam will begin from August 1, 2025 and will conclude on October 31, 2025

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted by the National Law University of Delhi and offers admission to a five-year B.A.LLB. (Honours), LL.M. and PhD programs. The AILET 2026 exam will also be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The registration for the AILET 2026 will also begin from August 1, 2025.

As the dates for the CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026 coincide, a large number of law aspirants find themselves at a crucial crossroads of choosing between two of India’s most prestigious law entrance exams. While both the exams, CLAT and AILET, open doors to top-tier legal education, the college they seek may differ in scope, opportunities and structure. The CLAT exam opens the gateway to 24 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the Country, and the AILET exam is solely conducted by the National Law University of Delhi, a consistently top-ranked law school.

For students aiming for the best legal education, understanding what each exam offers in terms of academics, placements is important while making an informed decision.

What is the difference between the Exam Structure of CLAT and AILET?

Before we dive into college comparison, it is important to understand the exam structure of the CLAT exam and the AILET exam. CLAT and AILET are both national-level law exam entrances, and both exams follow different question patterns, evaluation styles. While some of the subjects are the same for both exams, the number of questions, the marking scheme and the overall paper structure are different.

Below is the table drawing a comparison between the exam structures of the CLAT and AILET exams:-

Features

AILET Exam

CLAT Exam

Conducting Body

National Law University of Delhi

Consortium of National Law Universities

Duration

120 minutes

120 minutes

Total Number of Questions

150 MCQs

120 MCQs

Exam Sections

  • Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

  • Quantitative Techniques

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Legal Reasoning

  • English Language

Marking Scheme

  • 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

  • 1 mark will be awarded for the correct answer

  • 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

  • 1 mark will be awarded for the correct answer

Total marks

150

120

Eligibility Criteria (2025)

  • A candidate should have cleared class 12th from a recognised board.

  • For a candidate belonging to the unreserved category, they should have at least secured 45% marks in class 12th from a recognised board.

  • For a candidate belonging to the reserved category, if OBC, they should have secured at least 42% marks, and for the candidate belonging to the SC and ST categories, they should have at least secured 40% marks in class 12th from a recognised board.

  • A candidate should have cleared class 12th from a recognised board.

  • For a candidate belonging to the unreserved category, they should have at least secured 45% marks in class 12th from a recognised board.

  • For a candidate belonging to the reserved category, they should have at least secured 40% marks in class 12th from a recognised board.

Top Law Colleges Accepting CLAT vs. AILET: Where Will Each Exam Take You?

The CLAT exam offers admission to 24 National Law Universities (NLUs), which are spread across India. Each of the institutes offering admission to their universities through the CLAT exam offers top-tier legal education. Whereas the AILET exam mainly offers admission to the National Law University of Delhi and some other private universities.

Participating Colleges Offering admission through CLAT exam:-

Below is the list of the participating colleges offering admission to their legal education courses through the CLAT exam:-

National Law School of India University (NLSIU),  Bengaluru

National Law Institute University, Bhopal

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata

National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Silvassa Campus

Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow

National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi

National Law University, Odisha

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam

National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam

Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirappalli

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Aurangabad

National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Haryana

Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur

H.P. National Law University, Shimla

India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa

Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLUP), Prayagraj

Participating Colleges Offering admission through AILET exam:-

Below is the list of the participating colleges offering admission to their legal education courses through the AILET exam:-

National Law University (NLU), Delhi

BITS Law School

Vinayak Mission's Law School, Chennai

ISME Law College

School of Law, The NorthCap University, Gurugram

Vishwakarma University, Pune

Vinayak Mission's Law School, Chennai

Vidyashilp University, Bengaluru

What is the Seat Intake Offered Through CLAT and AILET?

Understanding the seat intake for CLAT and AILET is crucial for aspirants who wish to appear in the CLAT 2026 and the AILET 2026 exam. While both exams lead to admission in prestigious law universities, the number of seats available through each differs significantly, and it directly affects the chances of your selection. 

Below is the table, drawing a comparison between the number of seats offered by the CLAT and the AILET exam, which offers admission to various National Law Universities to their undergraduate and postgraduate programs:-

Exam Name

Total UG Seat Intake

Total PG Seat Intake

CLAT exam

3000 plus 

1000 plus

AILET exam

120 

81

(To know more about the detailed break-up of the seat intake of the exam candidates, are advised to visit the official website.)

