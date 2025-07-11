Delhi University LLB 2025: Check List of Documents, Allocation Rules and Intake and Other Details

Delhi University, through the faculty of law, offers a five-year integrated LLB program, namely, B.A. LL.B. (Honours) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Honours). Admission to the UoD's B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programs for the 2025–2026 academic year are determined by the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2025. The admissions schedule and the correction window have both been made available by Delhi University's Faculty of Law. The candidates' table, which helps them better grasp the schedule, is below:-

Events Dates Correction window for registered candidates July 12, 2025 First Round Seat Allocation Result July 16, 2025 Acceptance of the allocated seats by the candidate July 16-18, 2025 Verification and approval of the application online by the concerned departments July 16-19, 2025 Last date for the online fee payment July 20, 2025 (This table has been taken from the official website of Delhi University, or by visiting the provided link https://www.admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2025/10072025_Correction-Window-and-Admission-Schedule.pdf.) The university can increase the number of rounds for the seat allotment depending on the number of seats available for the course.

How does Delhi University allocate seats for its LLB programs in the 2025–2026 academic year? Various factors and rules are considered while allocating the seats for the B.A.LLB and B.B.A.LLB programs are offered by the faculty of Law of the University of Delhi. The university is offering admission to its LLB program by accepting the CLAT 2025 scores only. Below is the list of the rules that play a key role in determining the seat allocation of the candidates in LLB programs offered by the university:-

A candidate will be provisionally assigned the highest possible preference based on a few factors, such as category, merit, availability of seats, and any other allocation rules or policies.

All candidates will be listed in order of merit for the unreserved category. No other category will be left out of the list.

Candidates belonging to the reserved category shall not be admitted if they do not have a valid certificate or document from the appropriate issuing body at the time of admission.

When the whole pool of qualified ST category applicants for a certain program runs out, then qualified SC category candidates will be given the remaining seats in this category for that specific program, and vice versa if necessary. Candidates must wonder what the next step is or what the further process is once the seat in their preferred course has been allocated to them by the Faculty of Law of the University of Delhi. Below are the steps mentioned in the bullet points for the candidates for a better understanding:-