Delhi University LLB 2025: Check List of Documents, Allocation Rules and Intake and Other Details

Delhi University, through the faculty of law, offers a five-year integrated LLB program, namely, B.A. LL.B. (Honours) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Honours). Admission to the UoD's B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programs for the 2025–2026 academic year are determined by the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2025.
The admissions schedule and the correction window have both been made available by Delhi University's Faculty of Law. The candidates' table, which helps them better grasp the schedule, is below:-
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Correction window for registered candidates
|
July 12, 2025
|
First Round Seat Allocation Result
|
July 16, 2025
|
Acceptance of the allocated seats by the candidate
|
July 16-18, 2025
|
Verification and approval of the application online by the concerned departments
|
July 16-19, 2025
|
Last date for the online fee payment
|
July 20, 2025
(This table has been taken from the official website of Delhi University, or by visiting the provided link https://www.admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2025/10072025_Correction-Window-and-Admission-Schedule.pdf.)
The university can increase the number of rounds for the seat allotment depending on the number of seats available for the course.
How does Delhi University allocate seats for its LLB programs in the 2025–2026 academic year?
Various factors and rules are considered while allocating the seats for the B.A.LLB and B.B.A.LLB programs are offered by the faculty of Law of the University of Delhi. The university is offering admission to its LLB program by accepting the CLAT 2025 scores only.
Below is the list of the rules that play a key role in determining the seat allocation of the candidates in LLB programs offered by the university:-
|
Candidates must wonder what the next step is or what the further process is once the seat in their preferred course has been allocated to them by the Faculty of Law of the University of Delhi. Below are the steps mentioned in the bullet points for the candidates for a better understanding:-
|
Further Steps after the Seat Allocation
|
Once the seat allocation has been done, the applicant must access their dashboard to accept the offered seat after the university.
|
If any candidate has been provisionally assigned at the announcement of each allocation round, the candidate must "Accept" the seat before the deadline for that allocation round.
|
There are a few things that the faculty of law will also confirm, such as:-
|
Once the application of the candidate has been verified, the Faculty of Law either ‘Approves’ or ‘Rejects’ the application.
|
The candidate must physically have the original documents validated at the Faculty of Law within the time frame specified by the university for the admission to be approved.
|
The candidate must pay a fee of Rs. 2,08,550.00 (Rupees Two Lakh Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty only) to confirm their allocated seat. Only after the admission price has been successfully paid will admission be verified.
|
If a candidate fails to pay the fee within the stipulated time, the provisionally allocated seat of the candidate will be cancelled. The candidate will not be considered in any upcoming allocation rounds, and the assigned seat will be forfeited.
Also, check:-
Seat Intake of the LLB Programs of the University of Delhi
The University of Delhi, through its Faculty of Law, offers five-year integrated LLB programs. The admission for the courses offered under the LLB program of the University of Delhi is done through the marks and ranks obtained in the CLAT 2025 exam. The candidates who applied for the LLB programs being offered by the University of Delhi should be aware of the seat intake of the Faculty of Law, before the seat allocation results are announced.
Below is the list of the seat intake of the LLB programs being offered by the University of Delhi, through the Faculty of Law, category-wise:-
|
Courses
|
UR
|
ST
|
SC
|
OBC-NCL
|
EWS
|
24
|
5
|
9
|
16
|
6
|
24
|
5
|
9
|
16
|
6
Before the seats are allocated to the candidates, one of the factors that plays a role in the seat allocation for the candidates' preferred course is the tie-breaking rule. Below is how the tie-breaking rules play a key factor in determining the seat allocation of a candidate.
Tie-Breaking Rule for the Seat Allocation:-
In a situation where two or more candidates have the same CLAT scores, the following rules will be applicable:-
|
What is the List of documents required during the Physical Verification?
Once the candidate has completed the process carefully, they accept the allocated seat and then pay the online fee for locking the seat. The next step involves the physical verification of the documents that was provided by the candidate during the time of applying for admission.
Below is the list of documents required that were once submitted at the time of application for admissions to the LLB program:-
|
The 10th class certificate, which includes their parents' names and birthdate.
|
The 12th class marksheet with the candidate's name, along with the CLAT 2025 Admit card and CLAT 2025 score card, which should match the name on the 12th class marksheet.
|
A candidate belonging to the reserved category should produce the certificate at the time of physical verification, which is issued by the appropriate official authority.
|
The candidate's caste is listed on the OBC Central List, and the appropriate issuing authority has issued an OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate in their name.
Getting admission into Delhi University’s LLB program is a big opportunity for aspiring law students. By following the seat allocation process properly and keeping all the documents ready, students will be to complete the admission process smoothly.
Also, check:-
- List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025: Check List of Central, State, Private, Deemed and Other Universities
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!