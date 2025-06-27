List of Top IIT Colleges in QS World Universities Ranking 2026: Check Ranks Here

The QS World University Rankings recently published a list of universities ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026. It is a source of great pride that about 54 Indian universities have secured a seat in the QS World University Rankings 2026. The number of Indian colleges ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026 has climbed dramatically.

IIT Delhi regained its 123rd ranking after a two-year hiatus, but it was tied with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the QS World University Rankings of 2026. IIT Bombay is ranked 129th, with IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur following closely after.

“The QS World University 2026 Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our Government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth.” As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted.