List of Top IIT Colleges in QS World Universities Ranking 2026: Check Ranks Here

This article focuses on the outstanding achievements of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the recently revealed QS World University Rankings 2026. This makes India's higher education system the fastest growing in the G20 and the fourth most represented worldwide.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 27, 2025, 12:40 IST
The QS World University Rankings recently published a list of universities ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026. It is a source of great pride that about 54 Indian universities have secured a seat in the QS World University Rankings 2026. The number of Indian colleges ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026 has climbed dramatically.

IIT Delhi regained its 123rd ranking after a two-year hiatus, but it was tied with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the QS World University Rankings of 2026. IIT Bombay is ranked 129th, with IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur following closely after.

“The QS World University 2026 Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our Government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth.” As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted.

The Education Minister of India released the list of 54 Indian institutions rated in the QS World Universities Rankings 2026 early this morning, citing a continual increase in transformative education reforms.

In the words of the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, “With a record 54 HEIs featuring among the global best, India hits a new high in the QS World University 2026 Rankings. From just 11 universities in 2014 to 54 in the latest rankings, this five-fold jump is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered by PM @narendramodi ji’s government in the last decade. NEP 2020 is not just changing our educational landscape; it is revolutionising it. Matter of immense pride that India is also the fastest growing education system among G20 countries and the fourth most represented behind only the U.S., UK and China. Confident that with NEP’s thrust on research, innovation and internationalisation, more Indian HEIs will scale global excellence in the times ahead.”

Below is a list of the top IITs that secured a place in the QS World Universities Rankings 2026, along with their ranks:-

