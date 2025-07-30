Missed JoSAA? Apply to Top Engineering Institutes Through CSAB 2025 Special Rounds

The CSAB Special Rounds 2025 are conducted for those students who missed admission during the JOSAA Counselling 2025 or want to try again for better options in NITs, IIITs, IIEST, SPAs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes. These special rounds help fill the vacant seat left after JOSAA Counselling. It is a great opportunity for students to get into a top government-funded technical institute in India through JEE Main 2025 scores.
After the six rounds of the JOSAA Counselling 2025 are completed, and if there are any seats left, either in the National Institutes of Technology (NIT+ Systems), three CSABs Special Rounds are conducted.
What are CSAB Special Rounds and their Eligibility Criteria?
Once the JoSAA 2025 rounds are completed, and if there are any vacant seats left in the NIT+ System, they are filled through the CSAB (Central Seat Allocation Board) Special, which is held on the official CSAB portal (https://csab.nic.in). This year, CSAB Special and DASA have been combined under one banner. The DASA and CSAB Special 2025 will have three rounds of seat allocation.
Those candidates who wish to seek admissions to the NITs, IIITs, IIEST, SPAs, and Other GFTIs, then they must complete a new registration, and they are informed that all processes, including the choice filling and locking, seat allocation, fee payment, and registration, differ from JoSAA procedures.
There is a certain eligibility requirement that a candidate must meet to be able to register for the CSAB 2025 Special Round. Below is the eligibility requirement for the candidate to register for the CSAB 2025 Special Round:-
|
A candidate must qualify for the JEE (Main) 2025 B.E. or B.Tech. Paper.
|
A candidate must qualify for the JEE (Main) 2025 Bachelor of Architecture Paper.
|
A candidate must qualify for the JEE (Main) 2025 B.Plan. Paper.
|
Admission to any of the institutes is not guaranteed by passing the aforementioned examinations. Individual institutes and academic programs may have extra eligibility requirements. Candidates must meet all admission eligibility requirements.
List of Technical Institutes Participating in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds
The CSAB 2025 Special Rounds counselling process includes a wide range of prominent and renowned technical institutes across India. These range from the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IISET), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), to Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
These institutes participate in the special rounds to fill in the vacant seats which are left after the JoSAA counselling process. Below is the list of the participating institutes in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds for the academic year 2025-26:-
National Institute of Technology (NITs) List:-
Here is the list of the participating National Institutes of Technology in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds for the academic year 2025-26:-
|
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIITs) List:-
Here is the list of the participating Indian Institute of Information and Technology in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds for the academic year 2025-26:-
School of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) List:-
Here is the list of the participating Schools of Planning and Architecture in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds for the academic year 2025-26:-
|
School of Planning & Architecture, Bhopal
|
School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
|
School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi
Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other GFTIs) Lists:-
Here is the list of the participating Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds for the academic year 2025-26:-
|
Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management- Ahmedabad
|
National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi
|
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Ajmer (Rajasthan)
|
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Gorakhpur (UP)
|
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
|
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Patna (Bihar)
|
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab
|
Central University of Haryana
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar
Also, check:-
- List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details
Who are the Eligible Candidates for the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds?
The CSAB 2025 Special Rounds are open to candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 1015 exam and meet the basic eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate engineering programs in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and other GFTIs. These rounds are especially conducted for those candidates who were not able to secure admission through JoSAA Counselling or chose not to participate in JoSAA.
Below is the list of the types of eligible candidates for the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds:-
|
Type 1
|
Those candidates who have not registered for the JoSAA-2025 rounds yet are eligible and meet the eligibility criteria.
|
Type 2
|
Those candidates who participated in the JoSAA 2025 but were not assigned a seat
|
Type 3
|
Those candidates who were assigned seats in the JoSAA 2025 counselling but did not pay the acceptance fee.
|
Type 4
|
Those candidates who exercised their EXIT option in the JoSAA 2025 Counselling session.
|
Type 5
|
Those candidates who were awarded seats in IITs through JoSAA-2025 but later had their seats cancelled due to document verification. Alternatively, they may have withdrawn from their assigned seats or accepted admittance.
|
Type 6
|
Those candidates who were assigned seats in the NIT+ System and have paid the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) and Partial Admission Fees (PAF) or JoSAA-2025 can now secure admission to their chosen institute.
|
Type 7
|
Those candidates who participated in JoSAA-2025 and were assigned seats in the NIT+ System, but later withdrew from those seats.
|
Type 8
|
Those candidates who were awarded seats in the NIT+ System for JoSAA-2025 but had their seats cancelled due to document verification. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for a seat in any subsequent JoSAA-2025 rounds using updated credentials.
|
Type 9
|
Those candidates who were allocated seats in JoSAA-2025, paid the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), and completed document verification, but did not pay the Partial Admission Fee, had their seats cancelled.
Also, check:-
- Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Admission Steps and Other Details
- B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Syllabus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- UGC Issues Fresh Guidelines for Academic Collaborations Between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!