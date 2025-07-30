Missed JoSAA? Apply to Top Engineering Institutes Through CSAB 2025 Special Rounds

The CSAB Special Rounds 2025 are conducted for those students who missed admission during the JOSAA Counselling 2025 or want to try again for better options in NITs, IIITs, IIEST, SPAs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes. These special rounds help fill the vacant seat left after JOSAA Counselling. It is a great opportunity for students to get into a top government-funded technical institute in India through JEE Main 2025 scores. After the six rounds of the JOSAA Counselling 2025 are completed, and if there are any seats left, either in the National Institutes of Technology (NIT+ Systems), three CSABs Special Rounds are conducted.

What are CSAB Special Rounds and their Eligibility Criteria? Once the JoSAA 2025 rounds are completed, and if there are any vacant seats left in the NIT+ System, they are filled through the CSAB (Central Seat Allocation Board) Special, which is held on the official CSAB portal (https://csab.nic.in). This year, CSAB Special and DASA have been combined under one banner. The DASA and CSAB Special 2025 will have three rounds of seat allocation. Those candidates who wish to seek admissions to the NITs, IIITs, IIEST, SPAs, and Other GFTIs, then they must complete a new registration, and they are informed that all processes, including the choice filling and locking, seat allocation, fee payment, and registration, differ from JoSAA procedures. There is a certain eligibility requirement that a candidate must meet to be able to register for the CSAB 2025 Special Round. Below is the eligibility requirement for the candidate to register for the CSAB 2025 Special Round:-

A candidate must qualify for the JEE (Main) 2025 B.E. or B.Tech. Paper. A candidate must qualify for the JEE (Main) 2025 Bachelor of Architecture Paper. A candidate must qualify for the JEE (Main) 2025 B.Plan. Paper. Admission to any of the institutes is not guaranteed by passing the aforementioned examinations. Individual institutes and academic programs may have extra eligibility requirements. Candidates must meet all admission eligibility requirements. List of Technical Institutes Participating in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds The CSAB 2025 Special Rounds counselling process includes a wide range of prominent and renowned technical institutes across India. These range from the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IISET), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), to Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). These institutes participate in the special rounds to fill in the vacant seats which are left after the JoSAA counselling process. Below is the list of the participating institutes in the CSAB 2025 Special Rounds for the academic year 2025-26:-