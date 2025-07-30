Alok Kumar Rai New Director of IIM Calcutta to Assume Charge from July 30, 2025

Dr. Alok Kumar Rai will be the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta beginning July 30, 2025. He will take over as Director of IIM Calcutta from Professor Saibal Chaottopadhyay. He began his career as a management professor at Banaras Hindu University's Faculty of Management Studies and later served as Vice Chancellor at the University of Lucknow. A professor with a solid background in management studies, He has served on a number of important committees and advisory groups over his career. His term at Lucknow University was distinguished by remarkable accomplishments, including the institution becoming the first in Uttar Pradesh to receive NAAC A++ accreditation.

What are the achievements of Dr. Alok Kumar Rai during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lucknow? Dr. Alok Kumar Rai served as the University of Lucknow's Vice Chancellor from December 2019 to July 2025. During his time as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lucknow, the university accomplished various goals. Below is the list of achievements that the University of Lucknow has achieved during Dr. Alok Kumar Rai’s tenure as the Vice-Chancellor:-

In 2022, the University received an A++ grade from NAAC, with a 3.55 CGPA during the Vice-Chancellor's first term. The University was granted UGC Category 1 status. The university was the first to incorporate NEP 2020 principles into its curriculum across India. The University was ranked 97th among Indian universities in the NIRF 2024 Rankings. The University was placed 32nd among Indian State Universities in the 2024 NIRF Rankings. The Faculty of Law at the University of Lucknow was ranked 23rd in the NIRF 2024 Rankings. The University scored 47th in India's Webometrics Ranking 2024 (July Edition). The university was placed 29th in the All-India EduRank 2024. The University was ranked 14th in India Today's MDRA 2024 rankings for public universities. The University launched its online learning portal, LUCODE- Lucknow University Centre of Distance Education, to facilitate online and distance education. The University of Lucknow has expanded its geographical reach by granting affiliation to the colleges of Raebareli, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur Khiri in 2021. Study Abroad Aide put the University among the top 10% of institutions in terms of international value. The University became the fourth in North India to have the largest international student population. 42 MoUs were signed by various international and national institutions. The University has established four new academic colleges, three new institutes, thirteen departments, and eighteen new programs. The university's finances were reinforced by more than 85% without any charge increases.