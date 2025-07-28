Prof. Uma Kanjilal Makes History as IGNOU's First Woman Vice Chancellor

According to the Ministry of Education, Professor Uma Kanjilal has made history as the first woman to be appointed Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Her appointment comes four decades after the university was established. Before this, Professor Kanjilal served as the acting Vice Chancellor and held the position of Pro Vice Chancellor at IGNOU from March 2021 to July 2024.
Professor Kanjilal's career began in 1984 as a research assistant at IIT Kanpur. She then moved on to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), where she worked as a cataloguer and professional assistant. Her journey at IGNOU saw her rise through the ranks, starting as a lecturer and eventually becoming a professor. During her time at IGNOU, she also took on various leadership roles, including university librarian-in-charge, director of the School of Social Sciences, and director of the Centre for Online Education.
Prof. Kanjilal has been teaching Library and Information Science since 2003, with expertise in e-learning, ICT in libraries, digital libraries, and multimedia courseware development. Currently, she's the National Coordinator for SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, major digital education initiatives by the Ministry of Education.
Prof. Kanjilal has held various leadership roles at the university, including:
- Head of Online Education Centre (2019-2021)
- Head of a tech-based education consortium (2016-2019)
- Director of an advanced learning centre (2012-2013)
- Head of the School of Social Sciences (2007-2010)
- University Librarian (2004-2006)
With over 36 years of distinguished service in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, Professor Kanjilal brings extensive academic leadership, digital innovation, and institutional knowledge to her new role. Her experience is particularly valuable as she takes the helm of one of the world's largest open universities, an official told the news agency.
Professor Kanjilal's influence extends beyond India, with significant international contributions to her credit. She was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (1999–2000), provided consultancy services for the Commonwealth of Learning, and worked on digital education projects for UNRWA in Jordan.
Her exceptional work has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Manthan Award for e-Education, an Australia-India Council Grant, and a DANIDA Fellowship.
Prof. Kanjilal has played a key role in boosting IGNOU's digital capabilities and online education programs. Her leadership in projects like the National Virtual Library of India and her current role in IGNOU's Project Management Unit showcase her dedication to harnessing digital technology for education.
