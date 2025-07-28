Prof. Uma Kanjilal Makes History as IGNOU's First Woman Vice Chancellor

According to the Ministry of Education, Professor Uma Kanjilal has made history as the first woman to be appointed Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Her appointment comes four decades after the university was established. Before this, Professor Kanjilal served as the acting Vice Chancellor and held the position of Pro Vice Chancellor at IGNOU from March 2021 to July 2024.

Professor Kanjilal's career began in 1984 as a research assistant at IIT Kanpur. She then moved on to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), where she worked as a cataloguer and professional assistant. Her journey at IGNOU saw her rise through the ranks, starting as a lecturer and eventually becoming a professor. During her time at IGNOU, she also took on various leadership roles, including university librarian-in-charge, director of the School of Social Sciences, and director of the Centre for Online Education.

Prof. Kanjilal has been teaching Library and Information Science since 2003, with expertise in e-learning, ICT in libraries, digital libraries, and multimedia courseware development. Currently, she's the National Coordinator for SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, major digital education initiatives by the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Kanjilal has held various leadership roles at the university, including: