IGNOU PG Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE) Program - Check Fees, Eligibility, Duration and Other Details

Jul 10, 2025, 17:06 IST
IGNOU Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE) program
IGNOU Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE) program

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is currently accepting applications for its Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE) program for the academic session 2025. This comprehensive program is designed to equip individuals with specialised knowledge in early childhood development and foundational learning. Candidates who have successfully graduated from any recognised board of education are eligible to apply. IGNOU accepts applicants of any age for this program. The PGDECFE offers a learning pathway, allowing students to complete the diploma within a timeframe ranging from one to three years. All interested and eligible individuals can conveniently fill out and submit their application forms online directly through the official IGNOU admission website. 

PGDECFE Course Details 

Below are the course details for the Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education.

Parameter

Description

Duration

  • Min Duration: 1 Year

  • Max Duration: 3 Years

Eligibility

Bachelor's degree in any stream

Age 

No age limit

Candidates can find more program details below:

Parameter

Description

MCD-001

Development of the Child: Birth to Eight Years

MCD-002

Curriculum and Pedagogy for Early Years and Foundational Stage Education Part I

MCD-003 

Curriculum and Pedagogy for Early Years and Foundational Stage Education Part 2

MCD-004

Organization and Management of Early Years Education Programmes

MCD-005

Disability and Inclusion

MCDL-001

Supervised Practicum

MCDP-001 and 002: 

Internship 1 and 2

The program is tailored for teacher educators, curriculum developers, and current preschool and early primary teachers seeking to enhance their academic skills.

