IGNOU PG Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE) Program - Check Fees, Eligibility, Duration and Other Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is currently accepting applications for its Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE) program for the academic session 2025. This comprehensive program is designed to equip individuals with specialised knowledge in early childhood development and foundational learning. Candidates who have successfully graduated from any recognised board of education are eligible to apply. IGNOU accepts applicants of any age for this program. The PGDECFE offers a learning pathway, allowing students to complete the diploma within a timeframe ranging from one to three years. All interested and eligible individuals can conveniently fill out and submit their application forms online directly through the official IGNOU admission website.

Also Check: IGNOU’s New Certificate Program: Check All Details Here