IGNOU’s New Certificate Program: Check All Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, popularly known as IGNOU, provides education to students, working professionals on online platforms to those who cannot attend classes physically due to various reasons. IGNOU has recently launched a new certificate program in Healthcare Waste Management (CHCWM).

This new certificate course will be taught by the School of Health Sciences of the IGNOU and will have a duration of 6 months, and will offer specialisation in Health and will be taught in an online distance learning mode. The total fee that a candidate will have to pay will be INR 3000, including full program fee, registration fee and development fee.

This new certificate program of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was introduced in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), South East Asian Region. This article discusses the program's aims and the compulsory and optional courses that will be offered.