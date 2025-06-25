IGNOU’s New Certificate Program: Check All Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, popularly known as IGNOU, provides education to students, working professionals on online platforms to those who cannot attend classes physically due to various reasons. IGNOU has recently launched a new certificate program in Healthcare Waste Management (CHCWM).
This new certificate course will be taught by the School of Health Sciences of the IGNOU and will have a duration of 6 months, and will offer specialisation in Health and will be taught in an online distance learning mode. The total fee that a candidate will have to pay will be INR 3000, including full program fee, registration fee and development fee.
This new certificate program of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was introduced in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), South East Asian Region. This article discusses the program's aims and the compulsory and optional courses that will be offered.
Courses Offered in the CHCWM Program of IGNOU
Concerns about bio-medical waste management have grown worldwide, and as a result of indiscriminate dumping of health care waste, have led to an increase in dangerous pathogens such as AIDS and Hepatitis B. The need to educate various healthcare professionals or workers about healthcare waste management is therefore critical. To meet the needs of these health care workers, the School of Health Sciences, IGNOU, and WHO, SEARO have created a Certificate Programme in Health Care Waste Management for South-East Asia Region Countries.
Aim of the CHCWM Program
The newly introduced certificate program in health care waste management, which was introduced in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), SEARO in the South East Asia Region Countries, has been introduced with a particular set of aims that the program intends to achieve.
Below is the list of aims that the newly introduced health care waste management certificate program aims to achieve:-
- To make students aware of the dangers of healthcare waste and how it affects our health and the environment.
- To provide the students with the knowledge and abilities necessary to successfully and securely manage health care waste.
- To keep the students informed about the existing knowledge, legislation and practices for managing the health care waste in the South East Asia Region Countries.
Any candidate who wants to seek admission to the newly launched certificate program in health care waste management should have passed the 12th class exam from a recognised board. And the total program credits offered by this newly introduced program are 16.
Below is the list of the courses that are being offered in this newly launched certificate program in health care and waste management, including both compulsory and optional courses:-
Courses Offered
Certificate Courses Offered by IGNOU
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been ranked as the No.1 Open University by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the first open university to have been accredited with the prestigious A++ certification from NACC, both of which recognises its excellence in the open, online and distant learning environment. Indira Gandhi National Open University also offers a variety of 6-month certificate programs.
Below is the list of certificate programs that are offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University:-
Certificate programs offered
