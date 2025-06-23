Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 of IITs

The list below shows the opening and closing ranks of IITs 2025 for Round 1 seat distribution. It also specifies the seat type, as well as the starting and ending ranks, for each course offered by the IITs during the academic year 2025-26.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 of IITs

The Ministry of Education established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 to oversee and handle the joint seat allocation for engineering and technical courses at 127 institutes for the academic year 2025–26. The JoSAA has announced the results of the first round of seat distribution at all IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, and other government-funded technical colleges.

This article covers at the opening and closing ranks for Indian Institutes of Technology in Round 1 of the seat distribution mechanism for admission to a variety of courses offered by IITs across India.

Opening and Closing Ranks of IITs 2025 for Round 1

There are 23 Indian Institutes of Technology across India, which offer admission to their variety of courses by accepting the ranks and marks obtained in the JEE (Advanced) exam. And the IITs conduct their counselling on the JoSAA platform. The JoSAA counselling is conducted in six rounds, and the last date for the document verification and fee payment is June 18, 2025.

The official authority has also published the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of seat allotment in the Indian Institutes of Technology for each course, including the All India Quota, and category-wise ( gender neutral and female-only seats).

Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks for the year 2025 for Round 1 of the IITs, along with course-wise distribution of the ranks, and the seat type:-

Institute Name

Seat Type 

Courses

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

IIT Bhubaneshwar

Open 

Civil Engineering

10063

22403

Open

Electrical Engineering

5585

14511

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

2344

6467

Open

Electronics and Communication Engineering

3873

9686

Open

Engineering Physics

8840

20216

Open

Mathematics and Computing

4174

8287

IIT Kharagpur

Open

Aerospace Engineering

3740

11367

Open

Applied Geology

11734

20949

Open

Agricultural and Food Engineering

6545

18381

Open

Architecture

9970

22987

Open

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

6774

12574

Open

Chemical Engineering

3742

11140

IIT Madras

Open

Aerospace Engineering

662

5512

Open

Biological Engineering

2247

8703

Open

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics

102

1140

Open

Computational Engineering and Mechanics

597

4402

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

79

805

Open

Engineering Design

816

7751

IIT Roorkee

Open

Architecture

12842

9462

Open

Biosciences and Bioengineering

752

15187

Open

Civil Engineering

5247

13633

Open

Chemical Sciences

9374

19396

Open

Energy Engineering

2663

8350

Open

Geological Technology

8614

18509

IIT Delhi

Open

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

3147

8927

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

24

498

Open

Design

4206

17878

Open

Chemical Engineering

1904

5968

Open

Electrical Engineering

365

2627

Open

Energy Engineering

1868

6136

IIT Bombay

Open

Applied Geophysics

4724

13761

Open

Chemical Engineering

601

5969

Open

BS in Mathematics

370

3432

Open

Civil Engineering

2666

8597

Open

Environmental Science and Engineering

3143

8925

Open

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

264

3012

IIT BHU, Varanasi

Open

Biochemical Engineering

8880

19527

Open

Ceramic Engineering

10357

21377

Open

Bioengineering

9767

16058

Open

Industrial Chemistry

9166

20060

Open

Materials Science and Technology

7517

17744

Open

Mathematics and Computing

1461

5382

IIT Mandi

Open

B.Tech in General Engineering

6043

17710

Open

Mathematics and Computing

3648

9846

Open

Materials Science and Engineering

9202

23230

Open

Microelectronics and  VLSI

4593

12496

Open

Bio Engineering

10606

22651

Open

Mechanical Engineering

7040

18850

 

The aforementioned list and rankings are a chosen number of courses and IITs with their seat types and the opening and closing ranks of the various courses offered by them. The full list of opening and closing ranks 2025 for Round 1 seat allotment in the Indian Institutes of Science can be accessed from the official website https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx

The result for the Round 2 seat allotment were to be declared on June 21, 2025, as per the revised schedule of the JoSAA Counselling, now the result for the Round 2 seat allotmnt will be released on June 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for updates.

