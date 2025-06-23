JoSAA Counselling 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 of IITs

The Ministry of Education established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 to oversee and handle the joint seat allocation for engineering and technical courses at 127 institutes for the academic year 2025–26. The JoSAA has announced the results of the first round of seat distribution at all IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, and other government-funded technical colleges.
This article covers at the opening and closing ranks for Indian Institutes of Technology in Round 1 of the seat distribution mechanism for admission to a variety of courses offered by IITs across India.
Opening and Closing Ranks of IITs 2025 for Round 1
There are 23 Indian Institutes of Technology across India, which offer admission to their variety of courses by accepting the ranks and marks obtained in the JEE (Advanced) exam. And the IITs conduct their counselling on the JoSAA platform. The JoSAA counselling is conducted in six rounds, and the last date for the document verification and fee payment is June 18, 2025.
The official authority has also published the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of seat allotment in the Indian Institutes of Technology for each course, including the All India Quota, and category-wise ( gender neutral and female-only seats).
Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks for the year 2025 for Round 1 of the IITs, along with course-wise distribution of the ranks, and the seat type:-
|
Institute Name
|
Seat Type
|
Courses
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
Civil Engineering
|
10063
|
22403
|
Open
|
Electrical Engineering
|
5585
|
14511
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2344
|
6467
|
Open
|
3873
|
9686
|
Open
|
8840
|
20216
|
Open
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
4174
|
8287
|
Open
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
3740
|
11367
|
Open
|
Applied Geology
|
11734
|
20949
|
Open
|
6545
|
18381
|
Open
|
Architecture
|
9970
|
22987
|
Open
|
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
|
6774
|
12574
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
3742
|
11140
|
Open
|
662
|
5512
|
Open
|
Biological Engineering
|
2247
|
8703
|
Open
|
102
|
1140
|
Open
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics
|
597
|
4402
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
79
|
805
|
Open
|
Engineering Design
|
816
|
7751
|
Open
|
12842
|
9462
|
Open
|
Biosciences and Bioengineering
|
752
|
15187
|
Open
|
Civil Engineering
|
5247
|
13633
|
Open
|
Chemical Sciences
|
9374
|
19396
|
Open
|
2663
|
8350
|
Open
|
Geological Technology
|
8614
|
18509
|
Open
|
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
|
3147
|
8927
|
Open
|
24
|
498
|
Open
|
Design
|
4206
|
17878
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
1904
|
5968
|
Open
|
365
|
2627
|
Open
|
1868
|
6136
|
Open
|
Applied Geophysics
|
4724
|
13761
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
601
|
5969
|
Open
|
BS in Mathematics
|
370
|
3432
|
Open
|
2666
|
8597
|
Open
|
Environmental Science and Engineering
|
3143
|
8925
|
Open
|
Industrial Engineering and Operations Research
|
264
|
3012
|
Open
|
8880
|
19527
|
Open
|
10357
|
21377
|
Open
|
Bioengineering
|
9767
|
16058
|
Open
|
Industrial Chemistry
|
9166
|
20060
|
Open
|
Materials Science and Technology
|
7517
|
17744
|
Open
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
1461
|
5382
|
Open
|
B.Tech in General Engineering
|
6043
|
17710
|
Open
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
3648
|
9846
|
Open
|
Materials Science and Engineering
|
9202
|
23230
|
Open
|
Microelectronics and VLSI
|
4593
|
12496
|
Open
|
Bio Engineering
|
10606
|
22651
|
Open
|
7040
|
18850
- JoSAA 2025 Admissions for IITs UG Program through Olympiad, Sports Excellence, Fine Arts and Culture Excellence
The aforementioned list and rankings are a chosen number of courses and IITs with their seat types and the opening and closing ranks of the various courses offered by them. The full list of opening and closing ranks 2025 for Round 1 seat allotment in the Indian Institutes of Science can be accessed from the official website https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx.
The result for the Round 2 seat allotment were to be declared on June 21, 2025, as per the revised schedule of the JoSAA Counselling, now the result for the Round 2 seat allotmnt will be released on June 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for updates.
