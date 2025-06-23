JoSAA Counselling 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 of IITs

This article covers at the opening and closing ranks for Indian Institutes of Technology in Round 1 of the seat distribution mechanism for admission to a variety of courses offered by IITs across India.

The Ministry of Education established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 to oversee and handle the joint seat allocation for engineering and technical courses at 127 institutes for the academic year 2025–26. The JoSAA has announced the results of the first round of seat distribution at all IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, and other government-funded technical colleges.

Opening and Closing Ranks of IITs 2025 for Round 1

There are 23 Indian Institutes of Technology across India, which offer admission to their variety of courses by accepting the ranks and marks obtained in the JEE (Advanced) exam. And the IITs conduct their counselling on the JoSAA platform. The JoSAA counselling is conducted in six rounds, and the last date for the document verification and fee payment is June 18, 2025.

The official authority has also published the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of seat allotment in the Indian Institutes of Technology for each course, including the All India Quota, and category-wise ( gender neutral and female-only seats).

Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks for the year 2025 for Round 1 of the IITs, along with course-wise distribution of the ranks, and the seat type:-