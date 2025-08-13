Several famous business schools in India prefer individuals who take notable MBA entrance tests like CAT, such as the IIMs, which give admission to their courses based on the results of this exam. However, several other business schools provide direct admission to their MBA programs without the CAT Exam. Many other institutions and institutes have entrance exams that candidates must pass in order to be admitted to MBA programs.
Master of Business Administration is the most sought-after course, with lakhs of candidates seeking admission each year. If an aspirant has not taken the CAT exam, it is not the end of the journey. An applicant can still pursue academic studies in the field of management by taking other tests and enrolling in universities that offer MBA programs without CAT exam scores. This article provides a list of universities that admit students to their MBA programs without CAT results.
List of Colleges Offering MBA Course without CAT Scores
Admission to various institutions and institutes offering MBA programs is typically determined by accepting the results of the Common Entrance Test, also known as the CAT. However, many colleges admit students to their programs and courses through different entrance examinations besides CAT scores. Some of these exams are the GMAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, and CUET.
Many additional institutes hold exams to admit students to MBA programs based on merit, as well as a counseling and interview process and work experience. These institutes may provide both residential and online programs, as many students and working professionals seek admission to the MBA program.
Below is the list of some of the colleges that offer admission to their MBA programs without accepting the CAT marks, along with the courses offered:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Courses Offered
|
Offered Through
|
Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management
|
Residential
|
Postgraduate Diploma in General Management
|
PGDM (BM)Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management
|
Postgraduate Diploma in Management(Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development)
|
PGDM (LSCM)Postgraduate Diploma in Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
|
Full-time
|
Post Graduate Program in Management
|
Global Management Program (GMP)
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management)
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Management Online (PGDM Online)
|
Online
|
Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneshwar
|
MBA-Business Management
|
Residential
|
EMBA-Business Management
|
EPGDM-VIL(Virtual Interactive Learning)
|
Post Graduate program in Management
|
Residential
|
Post Graduate program in Management for Young Leaders
|
Post Graduate program in Management for Working Professionals
|
Blended
|
Post Graduate program in Management for Family Business
|
Post Graduate program in Management for Senior Executives
|
Modular
|
Master of Business Administration
|
Full-Time
|
MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship)
|
M.A. in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations
|
Full-time
|
Social Entrepreneurship
|
Labour Studies and Practices
|
Change and Leadership
|
Organisation Development
|
Executive PG Diploma program in Human Resources Management
|
PGDM
|
Full-Time
|
PGCM
|
PGDM - Executive
|
MBA in International Business
|
Full-Time
|
Integrated Program in Management (IPM)
|
MBA in Business Analytics
|
Executive Program
|
Post Graduate Diploma In Management - Business Analytics
|
Full-Time
|
Post Graduate Diploma In Management (PGDM)
|
Post Graduate Diploma In Management - International Business (PGDM-IB)
|
Post Graduate Diploma In Management - Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM)
|
PGDM (Online) program
|
Online
Entrance Exams Accepted by the B-Schools Apart from CAT
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the most widely used exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business institutions in India. Several more universities across India allow admission to MBA programs based on the results of various other entrance tests.
Below is a list of some of the entrance exams other than the CAT exam that offer admission to an MBA program:-
|
List of Entrance Exams
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tips for Students Choosing MBA Colleges Without CAT
It is crucial for students who want to pursue their academic studies and a career in the field of management to choose the right MBA college. Below are a few tips that a student can use to ensure that they choose the right MBA college to pursue their academic career in the field of management:-
-
A candidate should ensure that the courses offered by the institutes and colleges are approved by the official authority, namely, AICTE and UGC.
-
A candidate should a good research on what specialisations are offered by the college or the institute and whether they offer the specialisation that they want to pursue or not.
-
A candidate should also conduct proper research on the placement records of the institute and colleges offering admission to the MBA program without CAT scores.
-
A candidate should practice their communication skills and sharpen their current affairs knowledge to excel in the personal interview round conducted by many colleges.