List of Colleges Offering MBA Course without CAT scores

Several famous business schools in India prefer individuals who take notable MBA entrance tests like CAT, such as the IIMs, which give admission to their courses based on the results of this exam. However, several other business schools provide direct admission to their MBA programs without the CAT Exam. Many other institutions and institutes have entrance exams that candidates must pass in order to be admitted to MBA programs.

Master of Business Administration is the most sought-after course, with lakhs of candidates seeking admission each year. If an aspirant has not taken the CAT exam, it is not the end of the journey. An applicant can still pursue academic studies in the field of management by taking other tests and enrolling in universities that offer MBA programs without CAT exam scores. This article provides a list of universities that admit students to their MBA programs without CAT results.