List of Colleges Offering MBA Course without CAT scores

Several universities accept applicants to their MBA programs without CAT scores. This article provides a list of colleges and the courses they provide, as well as information on additional entrance examinations used for admission and suggestions for students to choose the correct college.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 13, 2025, 17:53 IST

Several famous business schools in India prefer individuals who take notable MBA entrance tests like CAT, such as the IIMs, which give admission to their courses based on the results of this exam. However, several other business schools provide direct admission to their MBA programs without the CAT Exam. Many other institutions and institutes have entrance exams that candidates must pass in order to be admitted to MBA programs.

Master of Business Administration is the most sought-after course, with lakhs of candidates seeking admission each year. If an aspirant has not taken the CAT exam, it is not the end of the journey. An applicant can still pursue academic studies in the field of management by taking other tests and enrolling in universities that offer MBA programs without CAT exam scores. This article provides a list of universities that admit students to their MBA programs without CAT results.

List of Colleges Offering MBA Course without CAT Scores

Admission to various institutions and institutes offering MBA programs is typically determined by accepting the results of the Common Entrance Test, also known as the CAT. However, many colleges admit students to their programs and courses through different entrance examinations besides CAT scores. Some of these exams are the GMAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, and CUET.

Many additional institutes hold exams to admit students to MBA programs based on merit, as well as a counseling and interview process and work experience. These institutes may provide both residential and online programs, as many students and working professionals seek admission to the MBA program.

Below is the list of some of the colleges that offer admission to their MBA programs without accepting the CAT marks, along with the courses offered:-

Colleges Name

Courses Offered 

Offered Through

XLRI, Xavier Institute of Management, Jamshedpur

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management

Residential

Postgraduate Diploma in General Management

PGDM (BM)Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Management(Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development)

PGDM (LSCM)Postgraduate Diploma in Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

SP Jain Institute Of Management and Research

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Full-time

Post Graduate Program in Management

Global Management Program (GMP)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management Online (PGDM Online)

Online

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneshwar

MBA-Business Management

Residential

EMBA-Business Management

EPGDM-VIL(Virtual Interactive Learning)

Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

Post Graduate program in Management

Residential

Post Graduate program in Management for Young Leaders

Post Graduate program in Management for Working Professionals

Blended

Post Graduate program in Management for Family Business

Post Graduate program in Management for Senior Executives

Modular

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

Master of Business Administration

Full-Time

MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship)

MBA Executive

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

M.A. in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations

Full-time

Social Entrepreneurship

Labour Studies and Practices

Change and Leadership

Organisation Development

Executive PG Diploma program in Human Resources Management

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

PGDM

Full-Time

PGCM

PGDM - Executive

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

MBA in International Business

Full-Time

Integrated Program in Management (IPM)

MBA in Business Analytics

Executive Program

Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

Post Graduate Diploma In Management - Business Analytics

Full-Time

Post Graduate Diploma In Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Diploma In Management - International Business (PGDM-IB)

Post Graduate Diploma In Management - Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM)

PGDM (Online) program

Online

    • Entrance Exams Accepted by the B-Schools Apart from CAT

    The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the most widely used exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business institutions in India. Several more universities across India allow admission to MBA programs based on the results of various other entrance tests.

    Below is a list of some of the entrance exams other than the CAT exam that offer admission to an MBA program:-

    List of Entrance Exams

    • MAT (Management Aptitude Test)

    • XAT  ( Xavier Aptitude Test)

    • CMAT (Common Management Admission Test)

    • MAH CAT ( For Admission to MBA colleges in Maharashtra)

    • TANCET

    • TS ICET

    • AP ICET

    • CUET (Central Universities Entrance Test)

    • SNAP, etc. 

    Tips for Students Choosing MBA Colleges Without CAT 

    It is crucial for students who want to pursue their academic studies and a career in the field of management to choose the right MBA college. Below are a few tips that a student can use to ensure that they choose the right MBA college to pursue their academic career in the field of management:-

    • A candidate should ensure that the courses offered by the institutes and colleges are approved by the official authority, namely, AICTE and UGC.

    • A candidate should a good research on what  specialisations are offered by the college or the institute and whether they offer the specialisation that they want to pursue or not.

    • A candidate should also conduct proper research on the placement records of the institute and colleges offering admission to the MBA program without CAT scores.

    • A candidate should practice their communication skills and sharpen their current affairs knowledge to excel in the personal interview round conducted by many colleges.

     

    FAQs

