QS EMBA World University Rankings 2025 Maintained by IIM-Bangalore: Check All Details Here

Out of 205 Executive MBA programs reviewed in 50 countries, the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), a weekend MBA program for working professionals, was ranked in the top 50 worldwide, ranked 10th in the Asia-Pacific region, and continues to hold the top spot in India.

The "Career Outcome" indicator for this weekend's MBA program received an 87.1 out of 100 score. Additionally, the 'Employer Reputation' score was 70.4 versus a global average of 49.2, and the 'Thought Leadership' score was 54.9 versus a global average of 45.0. PGPEM continues to show strength in the QS approach, which also takes into account performance lenses like "Diversity" and "Executive Profile."