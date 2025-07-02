QS EMBA World University Rankings 2025 Maintained by IIM-Bangalore: Check All Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's weekend MBA program for working professionals, known as PGPEM (Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management), is the only business school in India to be ranked in the top 50 globally.
Out of 205 Executive MBA programs reviewed in 50 countries, the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), a weekend MBA program for working professionals, was ranked in the top 50 worldwide, ranked 10th in the Asia-Pacific region, and continues to hold the top spot in India.
The "Career Outcome" indicator for this weekend's MBA program received an 87.1 out of 100 score. Additionally, the 'Employer Reputation' score was 70.4 versus a global average of 49.2, and the 'Thought Leadership' score was 54.9 versus a global average of 45.0. PGPEM continues to show strength in the QS approach, which also takes into account performance lenses like "Diversity" and "Executive Profile."
Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) of IIMB
The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management was designed for working professionals in mid-level and senior management positions with at least four years of experience. This tough program, which began in 1998, is intended for working professionals pursuing postgraduate degrees and is offered on weekends.
The course duration of PGPEM spans between 2 to 5 years based on the student’s desired level of flexibility. The courses are intended to help participants improve their analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities while giving them a comprehensive understanding of various business activities. Students gain practical skills relevant to their professions and can apply theoretical principles to real-world business problems thanks to this varied educational approach.
Eligibility Criteria for Admission to the PGPEM program of IIMB
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has provided a set of eligibility criteria for applicants to seek admission to the postgraduate program in enterprise management. The course duration of the program is two years and is run on weekends for the students who are working professionals.
Below is a list of eligibility criteria to seek admission to the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management of the Indian Institute of Management:-
- A candidate needs to have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
- A candidate belonging to the unreserved category must have at least secured 50% marks in the bachelor's degree.
- A candidate belonging to the reserved category must have at least secured 45% marks in the bachelor’s degree.
- A candidate must have four years of working experience after graduation. Internship (paid or unpaid) and part-time jobs during the program will not be considered.
- A valid score from the IIMB, GMAT, GRE, or CAT tests. The test results must be current as of the application submission date.
For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.
