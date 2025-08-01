Maharashtra Colleges Given Dec 1 Deadline to Update Course Fees on MahaDBT Portal

Shailendra Deolankar, the Director of Higher Education, issued a directive on July 30, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions to upload precise data regarding course fees, as approved by the state government and universities, on the MahaDBT portal. They also must submit supporting documents to validate the fee structure through the same portal.

All colleges and universities in Maharashtra are required to update their information on the MahaDBT portal. The Directorate of Higher Education issued this directive to ensure that government scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year are given out without any issues.

MahaDBT platform

The MahaDBT portal serves as a central hub for various scholarships provided by the Maharashtra government. The Directorate of Higher Education manages 14 of these schemes. To see what benefits their college offers, students need to log in to their verified accounts on the portal.

All educational institutions are required to provide their details, including the college's name, address, and contact information for the principal and clerk. They must also submit a list of their academic programs and the associated fee structures. The portal for this data entry has been open since June 17.

During a discussion about the update, Shailendra Deolankar, the Director of Higher Education, stressed the importance of entering complete and accurate data. He highlighted that while the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance offers benefits for 16 different types of additional fees, the MahaDBT portal only has 10 of these components listed. Deolankar emphasized that colleges must upload all fee details, including any extra charges, to ensure students receive their full benefits.

He also stated that if the competent authority revises the fee structure, institutions must immediately update the changes on the portal. The final date for submitting the updated information is December 1, 2025. After this deadline, the data will be validated by the respective regional Joint Director, the Admissions Fee Committee, and the Fee Regulatory Authority.

Institutions are also required to upload the fee details for each course for up to two years longer than the actual program length. Once the department verifies this fee structure, it will be locked in the system, and no further changes can be made. Officials have cautioned that any inaccurate or outdated information could lead to the rejection of scholarship applications, which would prevent deserving students from receiving financial aid. Therefore, timely and accurate updates are considered vital for the seamless operation of the scholarship system.

Also check: DASA-CSAB 2025 Registration Starts for BTech, BArch, and BPlan Courses