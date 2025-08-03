Top Colleges in India accepting GMAT Scores: Check Fees, Rankings, Placements, Exams and More

Over 350 top MBA colleges in India accept GMAT scores for admission. Out of these, approximately 232 are privately owned, 23 are government-run, and 3 are operated under public-private partnerships. The GMAT is widely recognized as one of the most accepted entrance exams for MBA programs in India. Some of the well-known institutions that consider GMAT scores include Amity University (Noida and Gurugram), Christ University, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Alliance School of Business, Tezpur University, and Shoolini University.
Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores – Highlights
The Master of Business Administration (MBA) isa postgraduate program designed to provide advanced training in business and management. It equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to take on leadership roles. MBA programs aim to enhance analytical thinking, critical reasoning, and decision-making abilities. Additionally, the curriculum helps students strengthen their communication and teamwork skills.
Below are the key highlights of MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
No. of MBA Colleges
|
350+
|
Accepted Entrance Exam
|
GMAT
MBA Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores – NIRF Ranking 2024
Each year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks colleges and universities based on various parameters. These rankings are dynamic and may change annually, depending on an institution’s performance in areas such as faculty quality, placements, infrastructure, and overall academic excellence.
The table below lists GMAT-accepting colleges in India that have been ranked in the NIRF from 2023 to 2024.
|
College Names
|
NIRF 2023
|
NIRF 2024
|
SPJIMR
|
20
|
20
|
28
|
29
|
42
|
58
|
60
|
60
MBA Admissions 2025: Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores
The general eligibility criteria for MBA admission in India through GMAT scores are as follows:
-
Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university or institution, with a minimum aggregate of 50%.
MBA colleges in India accept scores from national-level entrance exams like the GMAT. Candidates must meet the minimum cutoff score specified by each individual institution.
Private MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in India
The table below lists the top private colleges in India accepting GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees.
|
Private Colleges
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Amity University, Noida
|
INR 6 lakh – INR 13 lakh
|
Christ University
|
INR 5 lakh – INR 7 lakh
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
INR 15 lakh - INR 24 lakh
|
INR 17 lakh
|
INR 6 lakh
Government MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in India
The table below lists the top government MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees.
|
Public/Government Colleges
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
INR 63,000
|
INR 48,000
|
Burdwan University
|
INR 40,000
|
GKV - Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya
|
INR 2 lakh
|
UNIPUNE
|
INR 1 lakh
Top MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in Delhi/NCR
The table below lists the top MBA colleges in Delhi NCR that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees and entrance exams.
|
College Name
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Entrance Exams
|
IILM Institute for Business and Management
|
INR 13 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.
|
INR 9 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.
Top MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in Pune
The table below lists the top MBA colleges in Pune that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees and entrance exams.
|
College Name
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Entrance Exams
|
INR 4 lakh – INR 7 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.
|
INR 3 lakh – INR 4 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.
|
ASM's Institute of Business Management and Research
|
INR 5 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.
Top MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in Bangalore
The table below lists the top MBA colleges in Bangalore that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees and entrance exam details.
|
College Name
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Entrance Exams
|
Acharya School of Management
|
INR 7 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.
Highest Salary Offers from MBA Colleges in India That Accept GMAT Scores
The table below displays the average placement packages offered by leading recruiters at top MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores.
|
College Names
|
Average Placement Package
|
Top Recruiters
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
INR 3 LPA - INR 32 LPA
|
BCG, Deloitte, KPMG, Aditya Birla Group, etc.
|
Christ University
|
INR 8 LPA
|
Becton Dickinson, EY GDS, Godrej Properties, etc.
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
INR 14 LPA
|
Deloitte, Adani, Dabur, Cognizant, Infosys, etc.
|
Tezpur University
|
INR 5 LPA
|
Asian Paints, DHL, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, etc.
|
Shoolini University
|
INR 6 LPA
|
Glenmark, Zydus, Lifecell, HCL, IBM, Cognizant, etc.
Low-cost MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Score in India
Joining the top MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores is generally affordable, with most institutions charging tuition fees between INR 1 to 2 lakh. However, below is a list of some colleges where the tuition fees are less than INR 1 lakh:
|
Low-cost MBA Colleges
|
Tuition Fee
|
Tezpur University
|
INR 63,000
|
Abasaheb Garware Institute of Management Studies
|
INR 91,000
|
MNNIT Allahabad
|
INR 48,000
|
Burdwan University
|
INR 40,000
|
MDSU - Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University
|
INR 700 - INR 60,000
Specializations Offered by GMAT-Accepting MBA Colleges in India
Explore the diverse range of specializations offered by MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores. These programs cater to various career goals, from finance and marketing to operations and entrepreneurship.
|
Top Specialisations
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Finance
|
Human Resources
|
Operations
|
IT and Systems
