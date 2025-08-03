RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025

Top Colleges in India accepting GMAT Scores: Check Fees, Rankings, Placements, Exams and More

This guide provides an overview of the top MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores for admission. It covers essential details such as tuition fees, college rankings, placement statistics, entrance exam requirements, and other key factors to help students make informed decisions about their MBA education.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Aug 3, 2025, 19:24 IST
Top Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores
Top Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores

Over 350 top MBA colleges in India accept GMAT scores for admission. Out of these, approximately 232 are privately owned, 23 are government-run, and 3 are operated under public-private partnerships. The GMAT is widely recognized as one of the most accepted entrance exams for MBA programs in India. Some of the well-known institutions that consider GMAT scores include Amity University (Noida and Gurugram), Christ University, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Alliance School of Business, Tezpur University, and Shoolini University.

Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores – Highlights

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) isa postgraduate program designed to provide advanced training in business and management. It equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to take on leadership roles. MBA programs aim to enhance analytical thinking, critical reasoning, and decision-making abilities. Additionally, the curriculum helps students strengthen their communication and teamwork skills.

Below are the key highlights of MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores:

Parameter

Description

No. of MBA Colleges

350+

Accepted Entrance Exam

GMAT

MBA Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores – NIRF Ranking 2024

Each year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks colleges and universities based on various parameters. These rankings are dynamic and may change annually, depending on an institution’s performance in areas such as faculty quality, placements, infrastructure, and overall academic excellence.

The table below lists GMAT-accepting colleges in India that have been ranked in the NIRF from 2023 to 2024.

College Names

NIRF 2023

NIRF 2024

SPJIMR

20

20

Amity University Noida 

28

29

T A Pai Management Institute 

42

58

Christ University 

60

60

MBA Admissions 2025: Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores

The general eligibility criteria for MBA admission in India through GMAT scores are as follows:

  • Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university or institution, with a minimum aggregate of 50%.

  • MBA colleges in India accept scores from national-level entrance exams like the GMAT. Candidates must meet the minimum cutoff score specified by each individual institution.

    • Private MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in India

    The table below lists the top private colleges in India accepting GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees.

    Private Colleges

    Total Tuition Fee

    Amity University, Noida 

    INR 6 lakh – INR 13 lakh

    Christ University 

    INR 5 lakh – INR 7 lakh

    SPJIMR Mumbai 

    INR 15 lakh - INR 24 lakh

    TAPMI Manipal 

    INR 17 lakh

    Shoolini University 

    INR 6 lakh

    Government MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in India

    The table below lists the top government MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees.

    Public/Government Colleges

    Total Tuition Fee

    Tezpur University 

    INR 63,000

    MNNIT Allahabad 

    INR 48,000

    Burdwan University

    INR 40,000

    GKV - Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya 

    INR 2 lakh

    UNIPUNE 

    INR 1 lakh

    Top MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in Delhi/NCR

    The table below lists the top MBA colleges in Delhi NCR that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees and entrance exams.

    College Name

    Total Tuition Fee

    Entrance Exams

    IILM Institute for Business and Management

    INR 13 lakh

    CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.

    ASM - Apeejay School of Management

    INR 9 lakh

    CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.

    Top MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in Pune

    The table below lists the top MBA colleges in Pune that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees and entrance exams.

    College Name

    Total Tuition Fee

    Entrance Exams

    Indira School of Business Studies

    INR 4 lakh – INR 7 lakh

    CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.

    Neville Wadia Institute of Management Studies and Research

    INR 3 lakh – INR 4 lakh

    CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.

    ASM's Institute of Business Management and Research

    INR 5 lakh

    CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.

    Top MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Scores in Bangalore

    The table below lists the top MBA colleges in Bangalore that accept GMAT scores, along with their total tuition fees and entrance exam details.

    College Name

    Total Tuition Fee

    Entrance Exams

    Acharya School of Management

    INR 7 lakh

    CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, etc.

    Highest Salary Offers from MBA Colleges in India That Accept GMAT Scores

    The table below displays the average placement packages offered by leading recruiters at top MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores.

    College Names

    Average Placement Package

    Top Recruiters

    SPJIMR Mumbai 

    INR 3 LPA - INR 32 LPA

    BCG, Deloitte, KPMG, Aditya Birla Group, etc.

    Christ University 

    INR 8 LPA

    Becton Dickinson, EY GDS, Godrej Properties, etc.

    TAPMI Manipal 

    INR 14 LPA

    Deloitte, Adani, Dabur, Cognizant, Infosys, etc.

    Tezpur University 

    INR 5 LPA

    Asian Paints, DHL, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, etc.

    Shoolini University 

    INR 6 LPA

    Glenmark, Zydus, Lifecell, HCL, IBM, Cognizant, etc.

    Low-cost MBA Colleges Accepting GMAT Score in India

    Joining the top MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores is generally affordable, with most institutions charging tuition fees between INR 1 to 2 lakh. However, below is a list of some colleges where the tuition fees are less than INR 1 lakh:

    Low-cost MBA Colleges

    Tuition Fee

    Tezpur University

    INR 63,000

    Abasaheb Garware Institute of Management Studies

    INR 91,000

    MNNIT Allahabad

    INR 48,000

    Burdwan University

    INR 40,000

    MDSU - Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University

    INR 700 - INR 60,000

    Specializations Offered by GMAT-Accepting MBA Colleges in India

    Explore the diverse range of specializations offered by MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores. These programs cater to various career goals, from finance and marketing to operations and entrepreneurship.

    Top Specialisations

    Sales and Marketing

    Finance

    Human Resources

    Operations

    IT and Systems

