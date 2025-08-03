Top Colleges in India accepting GMAT Scores: Check Fees, Rankings, Placements, Exams and More

Over 350 top MBA colleges in India accept GMAT scores for admission. Out of these, approximately 232 are privately owned, 23 are government-run, and 3 are operated under public-private partnerships. The GMAT is widely recognized as one of the most accepted entrance exams for MBA programs in India. Some of the well-known institutions that consider GMAT scores include Amity University (Noida and Gurugram), Christ University, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Alliance School of Business, Tezpur University, and Shoolini University. Also check: Aligarh Muslim University CUET 2025: Round 1 Cut-Off List to be Released Today at amucontrollerexamscom

Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores – Highlights The Master of Business Administration (MBA) isa postgraduate program designed to provide advanced training in business and management. It equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to take on leadership roles. MBA programs aim to enhance analytical thinking, critical reasoning, and decision-making abilities. Additionally, the curriculum helps students strengthen their communication and teamwork skills. Below are the key highlights of MBA colleges in India that accept GMAT scores:

Parameter Description No. of MBA Colleges 350+ Accepted Entrance Exam GMAT MBA Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores – NIRF Ranking 2024 Each year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks colleges and universities based on various parameters. These rankings are dynamic and may change annually, depending on an institution’s performance in areas such as faculty quality, placements, infrastructure, and overall academic excellence. The table below lists GMAT-accepting colleges in India that have been ranked in the NIRF from 2023 to 2024.

College Names NIRF 2023 NIRF 2024 SPJIMR 20 20 Amity University Noida 28 29 T A Pai Management Institute 42 58 Christ University 60 60 MBA Admissions 2025: Colleges in India Accepting GMAT Scores The general eligibility criteria for MBA admission in India through GMAT scores are as follows:

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university or institution, with a minimum aggregate of 50%.



