Best Non-IIM MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Scores: Check Details Here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most important and competitive MBA entrance tests in India and is primarily used for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). However, the CAT scores are not only accepted by the IIMs, but also by some of the top non-IIM business schools for admissions to their MBA and PGDM programs.
These institutions are known for their strong academic curriculum, industry-oriented approach and good placement records. For those students who may not secure admission in an IIM, these non-IIM institutions offer equally valuable opportunities to build a successful career in management. From renowned institutes like FMS Delhi and MDI Gurgaon, there are plenty of options that an aspirant can explore.
Choosing the right institutes depends on factors like the placement records, courses offered, and fee structure etc. This article will help the candidate explore some of the best non-IIM MBA colleges that accept CAT scores and other essential details.
List of Best Non-IIM MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Scores
While the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) are the most well-known Business Schools that accept the CAT scores, several other famous non-IIM institutes also consider CAT scores for admission to their MBA and PGDM programs. Many of these non-IIM institutions consistently rank among the top business schools in India and are highly preferred by MBA aspirants.
Below is the list of the best non-IIM MBA colleges that accept the CAT scores for admission to their MBA and PGDM programs:-
Institutions Name
Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM University), Visakhapatnam
Maharaja Agrasen Business School
Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Kolkata
Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University
How to Choose the Right Non-IIM Business School?
With so many famous non-IIM colleges accepting CAT scores, selecting the right business school can feel overwhelming. Each institute has its strengths, specialisations, admission criteria, and learning environment. While rankings and cutoffs give a basic idea, a candidate’s decision should also be based on personal career goals, academic preferences, and long-term investment.
Below are some of the key factors to consider while choosing a non-IIM MBA college for a candidate:-
Factors
About
Career Goals and Specialisations
A candidate should know which field they want to pursue a career in. Some of them are as follows:-
A candidate should choose a college with a strong faculty, industry exposure and placements in the specialisations which they choose.
Placement Statistics
A candidate should also look out for the placement statistics of the institutes they desire to seek admission to, and should draw a comparison between fees and salary for a clear understanding.
Colleges like the Faculty of Management Science, Delhi and the Delhi School of Economics, offer an excellent Return on Investment (ROI) due to the low fees and high placements.
Fees and Financial Support
It is quite common that not all candidates can afford the high tuition fees charged by many IIMs and non-IIM business schools. In most cases, students and their families have a specific budget set aside for higher education. Therefore, it is highly recommended to choose an institution that fits within one’s financial limits
Another thing that a candidate must consider while choosing the management institution is whether the colleges or institutions offer scholarships, fee waivers for reserved categories and economically weaker sections, etc.
Opting for a financially manageable college ensures that students can focus on learning and career development without facing undue financial pressure.
These are some of the recommended factors that a candidate should consider while choosing a non-IIM MBA college should consider while applying to a non-IIM MBA college to pursue their further studies in the MBA or PGDM courses offered by the institutes.
