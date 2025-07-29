Best Non-IIM MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Scores: Check Details Here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most important and competitive MBA entrance tests in India and is primarily used for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). However, the CAT scores are not only accepted by the IIMs, but also by some of the top non-IIM business schools for admissions to their MBA and PGDM programs.

These institutions are known for their strong academic curriculum, industry-oriented approach and good placement records. For those students who may not secure admission in an IIM, these non-IIM institutions offer equally valuable opportunities to build a successful career in management. From renowned institutes like FMS Delhi and MDI Gurgaon, there are plenty of options that an aspirant can explore.

Choosing the right institutes depends on factors like the placement records, courses offered, and fee structure etc. This article will help the candidate explore some of the best non-IIM MBA colleges that accept CAT scores and other essential details.

