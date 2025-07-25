MHT CET 2025 Seat Intake Out: Check Top Colleges Offering Engineering Courses for PCM Group

The MHT CET 2025 merit list for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB( Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams has been officially announced, marking a major step in the admission process for thousands of students across Maharashtra who appear in the exam. This merit list plays an important role in helping students figure out which colleges they can get based on their ranks and scores. Whether a candidate you know wants to pursue engineering, pharmacy or health science courses, the merit list gives a clear idea of where you stand in the competition. Understanding how the merit list works, what the cut-offs are for different colleges, and what the closing ranks are to expect can be confusing- especially for first-time applicants. This article will simplify the entire process. The article will explain how to read the merit list and share the college-wise cutoff marks and ranks for both PCM and PCB groups.

List of Top Engineering Colleges and Their Seat Intake(PCM Group) If any aspirant is from the PCM group (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and is aiming for top engineering colleges, the aspirant’s rank will decide the aspirant's seat in core branches like Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science or Civil Engineering. Every college has different cutoff ranks based on the popularity of the branch, the number of applicants, and the category reservations. Below is the list of some of the top engineering colleges and their opening and closing ranks, along with their branches:-