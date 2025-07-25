SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT

MHT CET 2025 Seat Intake Out: Check Top Colleges Offering Engineering Courses for PCM Group

This article will give you information about the seat intake of the MHT CET 2025 exam conducted for the PCM groups and the Engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Additionally, it will also help the candidates understand what a merit list is for and how it helps the candidates.  

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 25, 2025, 17:01 IST
The MHT CET 2025 merit list for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB( Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams has been officially announced, marking a major step in the admission process for thousands of students across Maharashtra who appear in the exam. This merit list plays an important role in helping students figure out which colleges they can get based on their ranks and scores.

Whether a candidate you know wants to pursue engineering, pharmacy or health science courses, the merit list gives a clear idea of where you stand in the competition. Understanding how the merit list works, what the cut-offs are for different colleges, and what the closing ranks are to expect can be confusing- especially for first-time applicants.

This article will simplify the entire process. The article will explain how to read the merit list and share the college-wise cutoff marks and ranks for both PCM and PCB groups.

List of Top Engineering Colleges and Their Seat Intake(PCM Group)

If any aspirant is from the PCM group (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and is aiming for top engineering colleges, the aspirant’s rank will decide the aspirant's seat in core branches like Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science or Civil Engineering. Every college has different cutoff ranks based on the popularity of the branch, the number of applicants, and the category reservations.

Below is the list of some of the top engineering colleges and their opening and closing ranks, along with their branches:-

Colleges

Branches

Seat Intake

Government College of Engineering, Amravati

Civil Engineering

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Information Technology

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

60

Instrumentation Engineering

30

Mechanical Engineering

60

Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology and Research, Amravati

Civil Engineering

114

Computer Science and Engineering

144

Information Technology

144

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

96

Mechanical Engineering

114

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

96

Government College of Engineering, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Civil Engineering

60

Information Technology

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad

Agricultural Engineering

30

Civil Engineering

120

Computer Science and Engineering

306

Computer Science and Design

120

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

114

Electrical Engineering

120

Plastic and Polymer Engineering

60

Mechatronics Engineering

60

Electronics and Computer Engineering

120

Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded

Civil Engineering

58

Information Technology

58

Computer Science and Engineering

118

Electrical Engineering

28

Instrumentation Engineering

38

Chemical Engineering

28

Production Engineering

58

Textile Technology

28

P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering and Management, Amravati

Civil Engineering

48

Electrical Engineering

48

Computer Science and Engineering

144

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

48

Mechanical Engineering

54

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

144

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

144

Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Civil Engineering

60

Computer Science and Engineering

108

Electrical Engineering

60

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

24

Chemical Engineering

30

Textile Engineering / Technology

30

Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad

Civil Engineering

120

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

:114

Computer Science and Engineering

96

Mechanical Engineering

120

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Civil Engineering

60

Information Technology

60

Computer Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Electronics Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Production Engineering 

60

Textile Technology

60

Institute of Chemical

Technology Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

75

Dyestuff Technology

18

Oil, Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

16

Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology

18

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

34

Polymer Engineering and Technology

16

Food Engineering and Technology

16

Surface Coating Technology

16

The MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) 2025 merit list has been officially released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (https://fe2025.mahacet.org/StaticPages/HomePage). This merit list is prepared separately for the PCM group (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB group (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams and helps determine admission eligibility for engineering, health sciences, and pharmacy courses across the state.

The merit list ranks students based on their CET scores and includes details such as the candidate's name, application number, category, and normalised marks. This list plays an important role during the CAP (Centralised Admission Process) rounds, where studentsallocatedotted colleges according to their rank preferences and seat availability.

To make this easier to understand, below is the table for a better understanding:-

The raw scores obtained by candidates in MHT CET 2025 are normalised to ensure fairness across multiple shifts of the conducted exam, as different exam sessions may have varying levels of difficulty. 

The normalised score is then converted into a percentile, which is used to create the state-level merit number.

Candidates who have submitted their application, verified documents, and met the eligibility criteria are considered in the merit list.

Separate merit lists are created for the PCM group (Engineering) and PCB group (Pharmacy and Allied Health Science).

What is the Difference between the PCM and PCB Merit list?

The MHT CET merit list is stream-specific, which means the separate lists are released by the Government of Maharashtra and are created for the students based on the subject combination they opted for in the entrance examination. This difference is essential because the syllabus, exam pattern, and the target courses for both groups (PCM and PCB) are different. It ensures that the students are ranked fairly within their respective academic streams and considered for admission to the appropriate set of courses.

The PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group is primarily for students who want to pursue engineering and technology-related courses like the Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) or the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech). While the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group is intended for those aiming for pharmacy, nursing, and other health science courses, such as B.Pharma or B.Sc. Nursing.

Since the two groups evaluate students based on different subjects and skill sets, the State CET Cell prepares two separate merit lists, one for the PCM group and one for the PCB group, so that the admission process is carried out transparently and efficiently.

Below is the table breaking down the difference between the PCM merit list and the PCB merit list:-

Criteria

PCM (Engineering)

PCB (Pharmacy and Health Science)

Subjects Considered

Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry

Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Exam Pattern

Questions from PCM Subjects

Questions from PCB Subjects

Target Courses

B.E., B.Tech

B.Pharma, D.Pharma, B.Sc. Nursing (For a few select cases)

Tie-Breaking

Priority is given to Mathematics marks

Priority is given to Biology marks

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 merit list and college-wise cutoffs give you a clear picture of where you stand in the admission race. With careful planning, even a mid-range rank can fetch you a seat in a reputed college.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

