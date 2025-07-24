MH CET Law 2025 Guide: Good Scores, Marks, Percentiles, Ranks, Top Institutions, and Tie-Breaking Policies

Students who took the MH CET Law exam for 5-year or 3-year LLB courses can check their answers and the official answer key on the website using their login credentials. This lets them estimate their scores by comparing their responses to the correct answers. Before we explain how MH Law CET 2025 scores are calculated, it's crucial to understand key terms like MH CET Law score, rank, marks, and percentile. This article will clarify the differences between MH CET Law Marks, Percentile, and Rank. The Maharashtra CET Cell will use a normalization method to calculate scores. This helps ensure fairness by evening out any advantages or disadvantages caused by differing difficulty levels across exam sets. Also check: Top MHT CET Colleges List in India

What is a Good Score for MH CET Law? A strong MH CET Law 2025 score will significantly boost your chances of getting into one of the best colleges that accept these scores. For the 3-year LLB program, there are approximately 17,000 seats available, while the 5-year LLB program offers around 10,500 seats through MH CET Law. Please note a significant change this year: while previous MH CET Law exams had 150 questions, the 2025 paper reduced this to 120 questions, maintaining the 2-hour time limit. This adjustment likely eased student stress, allowing more candidates to complete the exam within the given time. Consequently, we anticipate higher MH CET Law scores this year. Therefore, to understand what constitutes a good score for securing a spot in top institutions like ILS Law College, Pune, or GLC, Mumbai, please refer to the table below.

MH CET Law 2025: Top College Scores for 5-Year LLB Colleges Other Maharashtra State Candidates Maharashtra State Candidates GLC, Mumbai 99+ 98+ ILS Law College, Pune 99+ 97+ DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune 99+ 94+ Pravin Gandhi College of Law, Mumbai 99+ 97+ DY Patil Law College, Pune 98+ 82+ MH CET Law 2025: Top Colleges Score for 3-year LLB Colleges Other Maharashtra State Candidates Maharashtra State Candidates GLC, Mumbai 99+ 99+ ILS Law College, Pune 99+ 99+ DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune 97+ 97+ DY Patil Law College, Pune 91+ 93+ DY Patil Law College, Navi Mumbai 94+ 92+ Key Factors Affecting MH CET Law 2025 Scores To secure admission to the top colleges accepting MH CET Law 2025 scores, candidates should consider the following influential factors:

The difficulty level of the MH CET Law Exam.

The total number of candidates taking the exam.