MH CET Law 2025 Guide: Good Scores, Marks, Percentiles, Ranks, Top Institutions, and Tie-Breaking Policies

Students who took the MH CET Law exam for 5-year or 3-year LLB courses can check their answers and the official answer key on the website using their login credentials. This lets them estimate their scores by comparing their responses to the correct answers.
Before we explain how MH Law CET 2025 scores are calculated, it's crucial to understand key terms like MH CET Law score, rank, marks, and percentile. This article will clarify the differences between MH CET Law Marks, Percentile, and Rank.
The Maharashtra CET Cell will use a normalization method to calculate scores. This helps ensure fairness by evening out any advantages or disadvantages caused by differing difficulty levels across exam sets.
What is a Good Score for MH CET Law?
A strong MH CET Law 2025 score will significantly boost your chances of getting into one of the best colleges that accept these scores. For the 3-year LLB program, there are approximately 17,000 seats available, while the 5-year LLB program offers around 10,500 seats through MH CET Law.
Please note a significant change this year: while previous MH CET Law exams had 150 questions, the 2025 paper reduced this to 120 questions, maintaining the 2-hour time limit. This adjustment likely eased student stress, allowing more candidates to complete the exam within the given time. Consequently, we anticipate higher MH CET Law scores this year. Therefore, to understand what constitutes a good score for securing a spot in top institutions like ILS Law College, Pune, or GLC, Mumbai, please refer to the table below.
MH CET Law 2025: Top College Scores for 5-Year LLB
|
Colleges
|
Other Maharashtra State Candidates
|
Maharashtra State Candidates
|
GLC, Mumbai
|
99+
|
98+
|
ILS Law College, Pune
|
99+
|
97+
|
DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune
|
99+
|
94+
|
Pravin Gandhi College of Law, Mumbai
|
99+
|
97+
|
DY Patil Law College, Pune
|
98+
|
82+
MH CET Law 2025: Top Colleges Score for 3-year LLB
|
Colleges
|
Other Maharashtra State Candidates
|
Maharashtra State Candidates
|
GLC, Mumbai
|
99+
|
99+
|
ILS Law College, Pune
|
99+
|
99+
|
DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune
|
97+
|
97+
|
DY Patil Law College, Pune
|
91+
|
93+
|
DY Patil Law College, Navi Mumbai
|
94+
|
92+
Key Factors Affecting MH CET Law 2025 Scores
To secure admission to the top colleges accepting MH CET Law 2025 scores, candidates should consider the following influential factors:
-
The difficulty level of the MH CET Law Exam.
The total number of candidates taking the exam.
The overall number of seats available for both the 3-year and 5-year LLB programs through MH CET Law.
The volume of applications received for admission during the counseling process.
MH CET Law 2025: Marks vs. Rank vs. Percentile
When calculating their MH CET Law scores, candidates must understand the distinction between marks, ranks, and percentiles.
MH CET Law scores, or marks, represent the total number of correct answers a candidate provides. This "raw score" is then used by the exam authorities to calculate percentiles and ultimately rank candidates, a process that involves a normalization method, which we'll detail later in this article.
A candidate's percentile score is determined by:
100 * (Number of candidates present in the session, by raw score ≤ the candidate’s score)
__________________________________________________________________________
Total Number of candidates in the session
Note: The overall percentile score isn't calculated by averaging the percentiles of individual subjects. Also, percentile score and percentage of marks are not the same thing.
MH CET Law Marks vs. Rank Analysis
Check the table below to estimate your likely rank based on your MH CET Law 2025 score. The data is based on previous years and can give you an idea of which colleges you might be eligible for.
|
All India Rank
|
Scores out of 120
|
50+
|
100+
|
100+
|
99+
|
200+
|
98+
|
250+
|
95+
|
300+
|
94+
|
500+
|
93+
|
800+
|
92+
|
1000+
|
90+
|
1250+
|
88+
|
1500+
|
85+
MH CET Law Tie-Breaking Rules
If multiple candidates achieve the same score, the Maharashtra CET exam cell employs a tie-breaking method to determine their ranks. The specific tie-breaking procedures for both the 5-year and 3-year LLB courses are outlined below:
3-Year LLB Tie-Breaking Criteria
-
Candidates with higher marks in both their graduation and 10+2 examinations will receive preference.
5-Year LLB Tie-Breaking Criteria
-
The exam authority will prioritize candidates with higher scores in their 12th-grade exams.
-
Preference will be given to candidates who took the Marathi Language exam.
-
Only the marks from the best 5 subjects in Class 12 will be considered.
