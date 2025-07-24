Meghalaya's First State University Begins Postgraduate Admissions for 2025–26 Session

Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU), Meghalaya’s first state-run university, has opened applications for postgraduate programmes for the 2025–26 academic session, officials announced on Tuesday.

A variety of courses are being offered at the university’s Tura and Shillong campuses, Registrar A Ch. Marak informed PTI.

The Tura campus offers postgraduate programmes in subjects such as Anthropology, Economics, Education, Environmental Science, Garo, Geography, History, Philosophy, Political Science, and Sociology.

Postgraduate courses in Commerce, English, Khasi, and Social Work will be offered at the Shillong campus as well, alongside their availability at the Tura campus, he added.

CWSSU, established in 2011 by an Act of the state government, functions from its permanent campus in Tura.

Built under the Special Plan Assistance scheme with an allocation of ₹16.96 crore, the campus was completed in December 2022. Spanning over 90 acres, it includes academic blocks, hostels, and administrative facilities.

The university is recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, and has the authority to confer degrees independently.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) officially granted degree-awarding status to the university in December 2024. Academic activities commenced this year, with the Shillong campus scheduled to open soon.

CWSSU’s postgraduate admissions do not require the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), making it a popular choice for students throughout the state.

At least 11 colleges across the state have received affiliation with the university. Unlike colleges under NEHU, which must follow the CUET requirement mandated by NEP 2020, these affiliated colleges admit students without the CUET.

Official sources state that admissions for PG courses will stay open for at least two to three weeks, with application procedures and course information available on the university’s website.

The launch of CWSSU is regarded as a major milestone in Meghalaya’s higher education landscape, improving access and providing more flexible admission options for students.

