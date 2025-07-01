Chartered Accountant Day 2025: Career Guide, Eligibility, Qualifications & B.Com College List

Chartered Accountant Day 2025 is observed annually on July 1. This day honours the founding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI). This year’s Chartered Accountant Day celebrates its 76th year, as the ICAI remains India’s most respected financial and accounting body.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India exerts considerable influence as India’s single body controlling accounting and financial auditing. All the institutions involved in accounting and finance, including the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), are required to follow the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), are required to follow the ICAI’s accounting standards.

Chartered Accountants Day has a long history, which dates back to 1949, when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established by the Parliament of India. As the official authority, the ICAI has a vital responsibility in regulating and governing the Chartered Accountancy profession in India. Over the years, the ICAI has had a considerable impact on India’s accounting and financial scene. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is the world’s second-largest accounting body, with over 3.5 lakh members.