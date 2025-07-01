Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Opening and Closing Ranks for JEECUP 2024 for Round 1 Engineering and Pharmacy Polytechnics

This article provides information on the starting and closing ranks for round 1 of the JEECUP Counselling 2024. It will give candidates who took the JEECUP 2025 exam an accurate picture of the opening and closing ranks in each group.

Opening and Closing Ranks for JEECUP 2024 for Round 1 Polytechnics

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) released rank cards to applicants who took the JEECUP test on June 23, 2025. Candidates can obtain their results and ranks on the official website. The JEECUP is a state-level entrance exam for admission to all polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

This article will look at the opening and closing of government polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. These opening and closing ranks will help students who competed in the JEECUP 2025. It will also include information on the seat type, quota, and opening and closing ranks for each program offered by these universities.

Opening and Closing Ranks 2024 of Round 1 Government Engineering Polytechnics

Before the Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, releases the opening and closing ranks of the JEECUP 2025 for Round 1 seat allotment, the candidates should be aware of the opening and closing ranks 2024 of Round 1 seat allotment for JEECUP government polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

These rankings help students understand the competition for seats in courses offered by these institutions. Below is a list of some of the government polytechnic institutions with engineering programs offered and the opening and closing ranks of each program, along with their category:-

Institutes Name

Program

Groups

Opening Ranks

Closing Ranks

Government Polytechnic, Kanpur

Textile Technology

A

99434

99434

Information Technology

A

27545

27545

P.G.Diploma In Marketing And Sales Management

G

26

1040

P G Diploma In Web Designing 

G

15

1322

Government Polytechnic, Shahabad

Mechanical Engineering

A

50463

50463

Electrical Engineering

A

69527

95664

Civil Engineering

A

46895

61628

Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur

Electronics Engineering

A

461

26752

Modern Office Management And Secretariat Practice

D

4

572

Computer Science And Engineering

A

79061

154226

Electronics Engineering

K3

266

266

Savitri Bai Phule Government Polytechnic, Azamgarh

Civil Engineering

K1

151

211

Electrical Engineering

K2

79

271

Government Polytechnic, Gonda

Civil Engineering

A

723

5801

Electronics Engineering

A

9504

23240

Government Polytechnic, Bargarh, Chitrakoot

Civil Engineering (Environment & Pollution Control)

A

18151

39043

Government Polytechnic, Sonbhadra

Electrical Engineering

A (EWS)

11316

46829

Electrical Engineering

A

7100

16091

Government Polytechnic, Mirzapur

Civil Engineering

A

4550

7609

Civil Engineering

A (EWS)

8346

17472

Government Polytechnic, Orai

Civil Engineering

A

81

13645

(This table has been taken from the official website, and the candidates should carefully note that the opening and closing ranks given above are for the year 2024.)

Opening and Closing Ranks 2024 Round 1 JEECUP Pharmacy Polytechnics

The opening and closing ranks for 2025 for JEECUP 2025 of Round 1 for Pharmacy courses are yet to be released. Below, we have given a list of some of the private polytechnics in Uttar Pradesh and the opening and closing ranks of 2024 which offer the Diploma in Pharmacy course:-

Institutes Name

Program

Groups

Opening Ranks

Closing Ranks

Maa Gayatri Institute of Pharmacy, Aligarh

Diploma In Pharmacy

E

8540

94529

Aligarh College Of Pharmacy

Diploma In Pharmacy

E

1551

110702

Accurate College of Pharmacy, Greater Noida

Diploma In Pharmacy

E

968

102195

Baba Institute of Pharmacy, Muzaffarnagar

Diploma In Pharmacy

E

37937

109875

WTM College of Pharmacy, Amroha

Diploma In Pharmacy

E

17305

110196

(This table has been taken from the official website of the JEECUP, and the candidates should note that the opening and closing ranks of the Pharmacy courses are for the year 2024.)

The Directorate of Technical Education in Uttar Pradesh is yet to release the opening and closing ranks for the 2025 JEECUP test, as well as the results of Round 1 seat allotment. The table above allows students to compare the opening and closing ranks from the prior year. It will provide a rough notion of what the opening and closing ranks look like.

