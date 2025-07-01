Opening and Closing Ranks for JEECUP 2024 for Round 1 Engineering and Pharmacy Polytechnics

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) released rank cards to applicants who took the JEECUP test on June 23, 2025. Candidates can obtain their results and ranks on the official website. The JEECUP is a state-level entrance exam for admission to all polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.
This article will look at the opening and closing of government polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. These opening and closing ranks will help students who competed in the JEECUP 2025. It will also include information on the seat type, quota, and opening and closing ranks for each program offered by these universities.
Opening and Closing Ranks 2024 of Round 1 Government Engineering Polytechnics
Before the Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, releases the opening and closing ranks of the JEECUP 2025 for Round 1 seat allotment, the candidates should be aware of the opening and closing ranks 2024 of Round 1 seat allotment for JEECUP government polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.
These rankings help students understand the competition for seats in courses offered by these institutions. Below is a list of some of the government polytechnic institutions with engineering programs offered and the opening and closing ranks of each program, along with their category:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Program
|
Groups
|
Opening Ranks
|
Closing Ranks
|
A
|
99434
|
99434
|
A
|
27545
|
27545
|
P.G.Diploma In Marketing And Sales Management
|
G
|
26
|
1040
|
P G Diploma In Web Designing
|
G
|
15
|
1322
|
A
|
50463
|
50463
|
Electrical Engineering
|
A
|
69527
|
95664
|
Civil Engineering
|
A
|
46895
|
61628
|
A
|
461
|
26752
|
Modern Office Management And Secretariat Practice
|
D
|
4
|
572
|
A
|
79061
|
154226
|
Electronics Engineering
|
K3
|
266
|
266
|
K1
|
151
|
211
|
K2
|
79
|
271
|
Civil Engineering
|
A
|
723
|
5801
|
Electronics Engineering
|
A
|
9504
|
23240
|
Civil Engineering (Environment & Pollution Control)
|
A
|
18151
|
39043
|
Electrical Engineering
|
A (EWS)
|
11316
|
46829
|
Electrical Engineering
|
A
|
7100
|
16091
|
Civil Engineering
|
A
|
4550
|
7609
|
Civil Engineering
|
A (EWS)
|
8346
|
17472
|
Civil Engineering
|
A
|
81
|
13645
Opening and Closing Ranks 2024 Round 1 JEECUP Pharmacy Polytechnics
The opening and closing ranks for 2025 for JEECUP 2025 of Round 1 for Pharmacy courses are yet to be released. Below, we have given a list of some of the private polytechnics in Uttar Pradesh and the opening and closing ranks of 2024 which offer the Diploma in Pharmacy course:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Program
|
Groups
|
Opening Ranks
|
Closing Ranks
|
Diploma In Pharmacy
|
E
|
8540
|
94529
|
Diploma In Pharmacy
|
E
|
1551
|
110702
|
Diploma In Pharmacy
|
E
|
968
|
102195
|
Diploma In Pharmacy
|
E
|
37937
|
109875
|
Diploma In Pharmacy
|
E
|
17305
|
110196
The Directorate of Technical Education in Uttar Pradesh is yet to release the opening and closing ranks for the 2025 JEECUP test, as well as the results of Round 1 seat allotment. The table above allows students to compare the opening and closing ranks from the prior year. It will provide a rough notion of what the opening and closing ranks look like.
