World Hydrography Day 2025: Check Colleges, Courses, and Career Opportunities

This article lists the institutions for candidates seeking to pursue academic studies in the Hydrography field. Additionally, this article gives information about the career opportunities available and the related courses that are offered under the Hydrography field of study.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 23, 2025, 17:38 IST
World Hydrography Day 2025
World Hydrography Day 2025

The World Hydrography Day is observed every year on June 21, which recognises the importance of hydrography that ensures safe navigation, supports sustainable marine resource management, and protects marine environments. This day is organised by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO). The theme for the year 2025 was “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action”, which aligns with the global goals of the blue economy and ocean conservation.

World Hydrography Day

Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of seas, oceans, lakes, coastal areas and rivers, primarily for navigation and charting. Hydrography also supports marine construction, offshore energy exploration, disaster preparedness and coastal zone management. This article will detail the colleges that provide the hydrography course, along with the specialisation in India, and job prospects to pursue.

List of Colleges that Offer Hydrography Courses in India

With rising ship traffic and environmental issues, Indian colleges are investing in hydrographic training to meet international standards. Many colleges and universities across India are developing specialised programs to provide students with technical capabilities in oceanographic surveying, GIS Technology and maritime data gathering.

There are very few institutes in India that offer courses and training in hydrography, often through collaboration with marine and naval authorities. These colleges or universities offer either a diploma or postgraduate programs that are recognised globally. To be eligible to seek admission to the colleges and universities that offer a course on hydrography, a candidate must have an engineering degree in a relevant subject like Mathematics, Physics, Oceanography, and Marine Science ( B. Sc. or B.E.). Admission requirements vary by course and institution, but generally include admission exams or interviews.

Below is the list of institutions that offer various programs in Hydrography, along with the programs and related programs that are offered:-

Institute Name

Courses Offered

Indian Naval Hydrographic Department

  • Nautical Charting Hydrography (Cat A)

  • Nautical Charting Hydrography (Cat B)

  • Military Hydrography (Cat B)

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

  • M.Tech. Surface Water Hydrology

  • M.Tech. Groundwater Hydrology

  • M.Tech. Watershed Management

Anna University

  • M.E. Hydrology and Water Resources Engineering

National Institute of Hydrography, Goa

  • Hydrographic Control

  • Tides and Oceanography

  • Hydrographic Practice

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

  • Groundwater Hydrology

  • Statistical hydrology

Indian Institute of Science

  • Master’s field of Hydrology, River Engineering, and Basin Studies

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

  • M. Tech in Earth System Science and Engineering

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

  • M.Sc. in Applied Geology

  • Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

Andhra University

  • M.Sc.(Tech) Applied Geology

  • M.Sc. Geology

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

  • M.Tech in Hydraulic and  Water Resource Engineering

National Institute of Technology, Karnataka 

  • M.Tech in Water Resources and Ocean Engineering

  • M.Tech (Research) in Water Resources Engineering and Management

  • M.Tech (Research) in Remote Sensing and GIS

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

  • M.Tech in Water Resources Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

  • M.S. in Hydraulics and Water Resource Engineering

  • M.Tech in Hydraulics and Water Resource Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

 
Hydrography-related courses usually combine ocean sciences, marine engineering and geospatial technology, which can be offered as a postgraduate diploma, M.Tech, M.Sc. or even doctoral degrees. Candidates who seek to pursue their academic studies and career in the field of Hydrography must have a strong foundation in Geography, Physics, Mathematics or Engineering.

Career Opportunities in Hydrography

Hydrography is a field which offers various career opportunities in public, private and international sectors. Hydrographers can pursue careers with both government sector and international organisations. Many trained professional hydrographers are in demand for offshore exploration , environmental monitoring, charting and disaster management.

Below is a list of some of the career opportunities available after completing of degree or training in hydrography, along with some key employers of international and government job opportunities:-

  • Marine Cartographer

  • GIS Analyst

  • Hydrographic Surveyor

  • Port and Harbour Consultant

  • Coastal Zone Manager

  • Offshore Survey Engineer

  • Research Scientist

Key Employers of International and Government Job Opportunities:-

Here is the list of some of the key employers of international and government job opportunities after the completion of training or a degree in Hydrography:-

  • Geological Survey of India (GSI)

  • Indian Navy Hydrographic Office, Dehradun

  • United Nations and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)

  • Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services  (INCOIS)

  • Oil and Gad exploration firms and port authorities


FAQs

