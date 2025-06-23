World Hydrography Day 2025: Check Colleges, Courses, and Career Opportunities

The World Hydrography Day is observed every year on June 21, which recognises the importance of hydrography that ensures safe navigation, supports sustainable marine resource management, and protects marine environments. This day is organised by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO). The theme for the year 2025 was “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action”, which aligns with the global goals of the blue economy and ocean conservation. Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of seas, oceans, lakes, coastal areas and rivers, primarily for navigation and charting. Hydrography also supports marine construction, offshore energy exploration, disaster preparedness and coastal zone management. This article will detail the colleges that provide the hydrography course, along with the specialisation in India, and job prospects to pursue.

List of Colleges that Offer Hydrography Courses in India With rising ship traffic and environmental issues, Indian colleges are investing in hydrographic training to meet international standards. Many colleges and universities across India are developing specialised programs to provide students with technical capabilities in oceanographic surveying, GIS Technology and maritime data gathering. There are very few institutes in India that offer courses and training in hydrography, often through collaboration with marine and naval authorities. These colleges or universities offer either a diploma or postgraduate programs that are recognised globally. To be eligible to seek admission to the colleges and universities that offer a course on hydrography, a candidate must have an engineering degree in a relevant subject like Mathematics, Physics, Oceanography, and Marine Science ( B. Sc. or B.E.). Admission requirements vary by course and institution, but generally include admission exams or interviews. Below is the list of institutions that offer various programs in Hydrography, along with the programs and related programs that are offered:-