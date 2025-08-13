IIT Mandi TIH Partners with Nagent AI to Launch Hybrid No-Code Program for Building AI Agents

IIT Mandi TIH, in collaboration with Nagent AI, has launched a hybrid upskilling program that merges academics with cutting-edge no-code AI tools. This 23-hour course features a mix of online instruction and an immersive on-campus experience at IIT Mandi TIH. Open to just 30 participants, the program offers an all-inclusive fee structure. Registration closes on August 30, 2025. Sign up at: nagent.ai/community/nagent-x-ihub-iit-mandi-build-ai-agent-certificate-program.

The curriculum, jointly designed by the IIT Mandi TIH team and experts from Nagent AI, delves into agent orchestration, multi-agent collaboration, agentic prompting, and proprietary data grounding using a no-code RAG pipeline. Capstone projects will be guided by leading mentors including Pratap Behera (Co-founder & CEO, Nagent AI), Senthilraj Kalaimani (Head of R&D, Nagent AI), Siddharth Kanungo (Generative AI Advisor, IIT Mandi TIH), and Anmol Gupta (Founder, Mythyaverse & GenAI Researcher, IIT Roorkee).

This initiative aims to address India’s growing AI talent gap by equipping professionals with the skills to build and deploy fully functional AI agents in a matter of days. By combining IIT Mandi TIH’s expertise in human-AI interaction with Nagent AI’s powerful no-code platform, the program delivers practical, hands-on training. Participants will use Nagent AI’s Playground to create deployable AI agents, gaining direct access to hundreds of advanced AI models, RAG pipelines, and cutting-edge tools.

“Buzzwords often drown real innovation in hype, so we're focusing on what truly matters,” said Somjit Amrit, CEO of IIT Mandi TIH. “Together with Nagent AI, we’re launching India’s first no-nonsense, hands-on workshop designed to give working professionals a practical, actionable path into agentic AI. Led by practitioners fluent in both technology and business, the program will demonstrate how humans and intelligent agents can collaborate to push the boundaries of what's possible—right now, not in the distant future.”

“This collaboration closes the AI skills gap by enabling professionals from any background to build and deploy advanced AI agents within days, speeding up India’s path toward genuine AI democratization,” said Pratap Behera, Co-Founder & CEO of Nagent AI.

After completing the program, participants can either take on real-world projects through the Nagent AI community or build AI agents for their own companies. Supporting India’s “AI for All” mission, the program helps turn AI ideas into practical solutions faster, especially in important areas like healthcare, supply chain, and customer service. By shortening the usual 6–12 month learning timeline to just a few weeks, it meets industry needs for quicker results and faster AI deployment in the real world.

