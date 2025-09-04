NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Private Engineering Colleges in India

Based on the NIRF 2025 rankings, BITS Pilani is the top-ranked private engineering college in India, securing the 11th position. Other notable colleges in the top ranks include S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology and VIT Vellore, with the rankings reflecting a strong focus on research, academic excellence, and infrastructure.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Sep 4, 2025
Top Private Engineering Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2025
Based on the NIRF 2025 rankings, the landscape of private engineering colleges in India is led by institutions that have invested heavily in research, infrastructure, and academic excellence. These colleges are recognized for their strong performance across key parameters, including teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

Top Private Engineering Colleges in India (NIRF 2025)

College Name

NIRF Ranking 2025

VIT Vellore

16th

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

14th

BITS Pilani

11th

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

23rd

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

22nd

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

29th

Amity University, Noida

37th

Chandigarh University, Mohali

31st

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL University), Vaddeswaram

35th

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Srivilliputhur

33rd

  • Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore: With a strong emphasis on research and a diverse student body, VIT has consistently been a top performer among private institutions, securing the 16th overall rank in engineering.

  • S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai: Known for its global collaborations and a wide array of specializations, SRMIST is ranked 14th in the engineering category.

  • Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani: A highly esteemed institution with a reputation for academic rigor and excellent placements, BITS Pilani holds the 11th rank.

  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore: Recognized for its research focus and multi-campus approach, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked 23rd.

  • Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar: This rapidly growing institution, with a focus on specialized programs in emerging fields like AI and data science, is ranked 22th.

  • Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala: A long-standing institution with a strong academic legacy, Thapar is ranked 29th.

  • Amity University, Noida: One of the country's largest private universities, Amity is ranked 37th for its engineering programs.

  • Chandigarh University, Mohali: Ranked 31st, Chandigarh University is known for its modern curriculum and strong placement record.

  • Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL University), Vaddeswaram: This university is ranked 35th in the engineering category.

  • Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Srivilliputhur: Rounding out the top 10 private colleges, Kalasalingam Academy is ranked 33rd.

