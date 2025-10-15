Which engineering college is older than IITs in India?

Engineering College In India: India has a lengthy history of formal technical education under British control, as evidenced by the several engineering colleges that existed before the founding of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur, founded in 1951). As the oldest technical college in Asia, the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) in Chennai is the most prominent example. It began as a School of Survey in 1794. The College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), which was first established in 1854 as the Poona Engineering Class and Mechanical School, is another esteemed establishment. Additionally, IIT Roorkee was once founded in 1847 as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering, but it is now a crucial component of the IIT system (converted in 2001).

It is important to note that these older institutions were foundational, frequently established to train civil engineers and surveyors for large infrastructure projects like roads, trains, and canals, whereas the IITs represented a post-independence push for high-level, integrated technical research. The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (formed in 1856), and the forerunner of NIT Patna (created in 1886) are more pre-IIT establishments. These institutes' history demonstrates that India has a more than two-century-old record of providing demanding engineering education.