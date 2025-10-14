SSC CGL Answer Key 2025

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: Record Domestic Stipend of ₹3.95 Lakhs/month, ₹2.5 Lakhs for International

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 13:32 IST

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: IIM Lucknow's 2025-27 summer placements secured over 580 offers, with the Highest Stipend at Rs 3.95 lakhs/month. The average monthly salary increased to Rs 1.67 lakhs. With the biggest stipends, consulting, finance, and product, tech, and analytics are among the top domains, demonstrating the industry's great faith in the talent pool.

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: The summer placement process for the incoming 2025–2027 Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) batches has been successfully completed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. An astounding 580 offers were made to the students during the placement drive. The placement report from IIM Lucknow shows a notable increase in stipends this year, which is indicative of the high industry demand for its graduates. While the highest foreign stipend was Rs 2.5 lakhs per month, the highest documented stipend was Rs 3.95 lakhs per month. Additionally, the average stipend increased significantly from Rs 1.43 lakhs per month granted the year before to Rs 1.67 lakhs per month.

At the same time, the median monthly stipend went raised from Rs 1.50 lakhs to Rs 1.72 lakhs. The fact that the top 50% of the batch received an even larger average stipend of Rs 2.18 lakhs per month amply demonstrates the high value placed on the best ability. In response to the accomplishment, Prof. Prem Prakash Dewani, Placement Chairperson at IIM Lucknow, said, "This year's summer placement drive was excellent, with participation from prestigious companies in a variety of fields. An outstanding talent pool fostered by IIM Lucknow is demonstrated by the drive's success. Our dedication to fortifying our industry alliances and continuing this tradition of excellence is unwavering.

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Key Statistics (2025-2027 Batch)

IIM 1

IIM Lucknow received more than 580 offers after completing summer placements for the 2025–2027 class. The maximum stipend was Rs 3.95 lakhs per month. Each month, the top 50% earned Rs 2.18 lakhs, while the average stipend increased to Rs 1.67 lakhs.

Metric

Amount (Per Month)

Comparison/Context

Total Offers Made

More than 580

Extended to PGP and PGP-ABM students.

Highest Stipend

Rs 3.95 lakhs

Highest domestic stipend recorded.

Highest International Stipend

Rs 2.5 lakhs

Highest stipend offered for international roles.

Average Stipend (Current Year)

Rs 1.67 lakhs

Increased from Rs 1.43 lakhs per month last year.

Median Stipend (Current Year)

Rs 1.72 lakhs

Increased from Rs 1.50 lakhs per month last year.

Average Stipend (Top 50% Batch)

Rs 2.18 lakhs

Stipend secured by the top half of the batch.

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Key Areas

Screenshot 2025-10-14 133132

Only aggregated stipend data, not the granular domain-wise statistics, are often published first due to the preliminary nature of the summer placement reporting and the particular batch context (2025-2027 PGP and PGP-ABM).

However, offers are often spread among six key domains, according to normal IIM Lucknow placement reports. The anticipated key placement areas for the summer IIM Lucknow process are shown in the table below:

Key areas

Typical Roles Offered

Noteworthy Trend in IIML Placements

Consulting

Strategy Consulting, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory

Consistently a top domain for the largest number of offers and high average stipends.

Finance

Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Equity Research, Fintech

Often records the highest individual stipend offers, demonstrating high financial sector demand.

Product, Tech & Analytics

Product Management, Data Science, IT Leadership, Business Analytics

High growth sector, responsible for a significant share of the stipends and tech-focused roles.

Sales & Marketing

Brand Management, Area Sales Management, Market Research

Large volume recruiter, particularly from the FMCG, E-commerce, and Consumer Goods sectors.

General Management

Leadership Trainee, Chief of Staff, Rotational Management

Roles offered by large conglomerates and companies for future leadership and strategic positions.

Operations & E-Commerce

Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Operations Strategy, Retail Management

Strong demand from E-commerce and Manufacturing companies focusing on supply chain efficiency.

