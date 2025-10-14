IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: Record Domestic Stipend of ₹3.95 Lakhs/month, ₹2.5 Lakhs for International

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: The summer placement process for the incoming 2025–2027 Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) batches has been successfully completed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. An astounding 580 offers were made to the students during the placement drive. The placement report from IIM Lucknow shows a notable increase in stipends this year, which is indicative of the high industry demand for its graduates. While the highest foreign stipend was Rs 2.5 lakhs per month, the highest documented stipend was Rs 3.95 lakhs per month. Additionally, the average stipend increased significantly from Rs 1.43 lakhs per month granted the year before to Rs 1.67 lakhs per month.
At the same time, the median monthly stipend went raised from Rs 1.50 lakhs to Rs 1.72 lakhs. The fact that the top 50% of the batch received an even larger average stipend of Rs 2.18 lakhs per month amply demonstrates the high value placed on the best ability. In response to the accomplishment, Prof. Prem Prakash Dewani, Placement Chairperson at IIM Lucknow, said, "This year's summer placement drive was excellent, with participation from prestigious companies in a variety of fields. An outstanding talent pool fostered by IIM Lucknow is demonstrated by the drive's success. Our dedication to fortifying our industry alliances and continuing this tradition of excellence is unwavering.
IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Key Statistics (2025-2027 Batch)
IIM Lucknow received more than 580 offers after completing summer placements for the 2025–2027 class. The maximum stipend was Rs 3.95 lakhs per month. Each month, the top 50% earned Rs 2.18 lakhs, while the average stipend increased to Rs 1.67 lakhs.
|
Metric
|
Amount (Per Month)
|
Comparison/Context
|
Total Offers Made
|
More than 580
|
Extended to PGP and PGP-ABM students.
|
Highest Stipend
|
Rs 3.95 lakhs
|
Highest domestic stipend recorded.
|
Highest International Stipend
|
Rs 2.5 lakhs
|
Highest stipend offered for international roles.
|
Average Stipend (Current Year)
|
Rs 1.67 lakhs
|
Increased from Rs 1.43 lakhs per month last year.
|
Median Stipend (Current Year)
|
Rs 1.72 lakhs
|
Increased from Rs 1.50 lakhs per month last year.
|
Average Stipend (Top 50% Batch)
|
Rs 2.18 lakhs
|
Stipend secured by the top half of the batch.
IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Key Areas
Only aggregated stipend data, not the granular domain-wise statistics, are often published first due to the preliminary nature of the summer placement reporting and the particular batch context (2025-2027 PGP and PGP-ABM).
However, offers are often spread among six key domains, according to normal IIM Lucknow placement reports. The anticipated key placement areas for the summer IIM Lucknow process are shown in the table below:
|
Key areas
|
Typical Roles Offered
|
Noteworthy Trend in IIML Placements
|
Consulting
|
Strategy Consulting, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory
|
Consistently a top domain for the largest number of offers and high average stipends.
|
Finance
|
Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Equity Research, Fintech
|
Often records the highest individual stipend offers, demonstrating high financial sector demand.
|
Product, Tech & Analytics
|
Product Management, Data Science, IT Leadership, Business Analytics
|
High growth sector, responsible for a significant share of the stipends and tech-focused roles.
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Brand Management, Area Sales Management, Market Research
|
Large volume recruiter, particularly from the FMCG, E-commerce, and Consumer Goods sectors.
|
General Management
|
Leadership Trainee, Chief of Staff, Rotational Management
|
Roles offered by large conglomerates and companies for future leadership and strategic positions.
|
Operations & E-Commerce
|
Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Operations Strategy, Retail Management
|
Strong demand from E-commerce and Manufacturing companies focusing on supply chain efficiency.
