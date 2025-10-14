IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: Record Domestic Stipend of ₹3.95 Lakhs/month, ₹2.5 Lakhs for International

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: The summer placement process for the incoming 2025–2027 Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) batches has been successfully completed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. An astounding 580 offers were made to the students during the placement drive. The placement report from IIM Lucknow shows a notable increase in stipends this year, which is indicative of the high industry demand for its graduates. While the highest foreign stipend was Rs 2.5 lakhs per month, the highest documented stipend was Rs 3.95 lakhs per month. Additionally, the average stipend increased significantly from Rs 1.43 lakhs per month granted the year before to Rs 1.67 lakhs per month.

At the same time, the median monthly stipend went raised from Rs 1.50 lakhs to Rs 1.72 lakhs. The fact that the top 50% of the batch received an even larger average stipend of Rs 2.18 lakhs per month amply demonstrates the high value placed on the best ability. In response to the accomplishment, Prof. Prem Prakash Dewani, Placement Chairperson at IIM Lucknow, said, "This year's summer placement drive was excellent, with participation from prestigious companies in a variety of fields. An outstanding talent pool fostered by IIM Lucknow is demonstrated by the drive's success. Our dedication to fortifying our industry alliances and continuing this tradition of excellence is unwavering.