When Do IIM Bangalore UG Admissions 2026? Open Check Important Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, will open the applications for the UG Admissions 2026 for the first batch from the second week of October 2025, and the classes will commence from August 2026. The courses being offered are the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Data Science.

Each of these courses will have a seat intake of 40 students each program, making the total seat intake 80 students every year for the first two years. With the development of the infrastructure at the new campus, the seat intake will increase. The curriculum of these two courses will include courses in economics, data science, philosophy, communication, and ethics

Important Dates for UG Admissions 2026 at IIM Bangalore:-

Given below are the important dates for UG Admissions for the academic year 2026-2027 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore:-