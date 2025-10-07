Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link

When Do IIM Bangalore UG Admissions 2026 Open? Check Important Details

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 7, 2025, 16:48 IST

IIM Bangalore will commence the registrations for the UG admissions for the academic year 2026-27 from the second week of October 2025. Check the courses offered and the eligibility criteria to seek admission to these undergraduate courses.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
When Do IIM Bangalore UG Admissions 2026? Open Check Important Details
When Do IIM Bangalore UG Admissions 2026? Open Check Important Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, will open the applications for the UG Admissions 2026 for the first batch from the second week of October 2025, and the classes will commence from August 2026. The courses being offered are the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)  Honours in Data Science.

Each of these courses will have a seat intake of 40 students each program, making the total seat intake 80 students every year for the first two years. With the development of the infrastructure at the new campus, the seat intake will increase. The curriculum of these two courses will include courses in economics, data science, philosophy, communication, and ethics

Important Dates for UG Admissions 2026 at IIM Bangalore:-

Given below are the important dates for UG Admissions for the academic year 2026-2027 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore:-

Important Dates

Events

Registration Dates

October 14, 2025, to November 20, 2025 

Exam Date for IIM Bangalore UG Admissions

December 13, 2025

Interview Date

From January 22 to January 31, 2026

Offer Letter

February 28, 2026

Last Date ot Accept the Offer Letter

March 31, 2026

Declaration of Waitlist

April 15, 2026

Also, check:-

Bachelor Of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics

The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics is a full-time undergraduate program offering a minor in Data Science. This program will integrate economic theory, econometrics, behavioural insights, and statistical influence, which will be supported by data mining and applied business learning.

This program is designed for real-world applications, which emphasises analytical depth, contextual thinking and professional preparedness through internships, life-skill development and global exposure.

Eligibility Criteria for Admission to B.Sc. (Honours) in Economics

Given below is the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Economics for those students who are preparing to seek admission to these courses for the academic year 2026-27:-

  • A student must have qualified for Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board.

  • A student should have Mathematics as a compulsory subject in Class 12 and must have at least secured  60% marks.

  • Admission to this course at IIM Bangalore depends on passing a national-level admission exam and a personal interview.

Bachelor Of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Data Science

The Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science program, which is offered with a minor in Economics by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, combines detailed instructions in stochastic processes, algorithms, data structures, and psychology with practical business knowledge.

This program is designed for real-world applications, which emphasises analytical depth, contextual thinking, and professional preparedness through internships, global exposure, and life-skill development.

Eligibility Criteria for Admission to B.Sc. (Honours) in Data Science

Given below is the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data for those students who are preparing to seek admission to these courses for the academic year 2026-27:-

  • A student must have qualified for Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board.

  • A student should have Mathematics as a compulsory subject in Class 12 and must have at least secured  60% marks.

  • Admission to this course at IIM Bangalore depends on passing a national-level admission exam and a personal interview.

The program fee is Rs. 8.5 Lakhs per year for the first two years. The Board of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has also approved a minimal rise for the third year. The fee is inclusive of tuition, hostel accommodations and test fees.

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories