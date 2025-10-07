When Do IIM Bangalore UG Admissions 2026? Open Check Important Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, will open the applications for the UG Admissions 2026 for the first batch from the second week of October 2025, and the classes will commence from August 2026. The courses being offered are the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Data Science.
Each of these courses will have a seat intake of 40 students each program, making the total seat intake 80 students every year for the first two years. With the development of the infrastructure at the new campus, the seat intake will increase. The curriculum of these two courses will include courses in economics, data science, philosophy, communication, and ethics
Important Dates for UG Admissions 2026 at IIM Bangalore:-
Given below are the important dates for UG Admissions for the academic year 2026-2027 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore:-
|
Important Dates
|
Events
|
Registration Dates
|
October 14, 2025, to November 20, 2025
|
Exam Date for IIM Bangalore UG Admissions
|
December 13, 2025
|
Interview Date
|
From January 22 to January 31, 2026
|
Offer Letter
|
February 28, 2026
|
Last Date ot Accept the Offer Letter
|
March 31, 2026
|
Declaration of Waitlist
|
April 15, 2026
Also, check:-
-
Which are the Best DU Colleges for Management Studies in 2025?
-
Which Indian Cities Host Both IITs and Agricultural Universities?
-
-
Bachelor Of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics
The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Economics is a full-time undergraduate program offering a minor in Data Science. This program will integrate economic theory, econometrics, behavioural insights, and statistical influence, which will be supported by data mining and applied business learning.
This program is designed for real-world applications, which emphasises analytical depth, contextual thinking and professional preparedness through internships, life-skill development and global exposure.
Eligibility Criteria for Admission to B.Sc. (Honours) in Economics
Given below is the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Economics for those students who are preparing to seek admission to these courses for the academic year 2026-27:-
|
Bachelor Of Science (B.Sc.) Honours in Data Science
The Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science program, which is offered with a minor in Economics by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, combines detailed instructions in stochastic processes, algorithms, data structures, and psychology with practical business knowledge.
This program is designed for real-world applications, which emphasises analytical depth, contextual thinking, and professional preparedness through internships, global exposure, and life-skill development.
Eligibility Criteria for Admission to B.Sc. (Honours) in Data Science
Given below is the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data for those students who are preparing to seek admission to these courses for the academic year 2026-27:-
|
The program fee is Rs. 8.5 Lakhs per year for the first two years. The Board of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has also approved a minimal rise for the third year. The fee is inclusive of tuition, hostel accommodations and test fees.
Also, check:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial